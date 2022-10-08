Read full article on original website
Journal Review
Sectional XC: Athenians advance both teams to Regionals
BROWNSBURG — It was post-season time for our area cross country runners on Saturday as Crawfordsville and Southmont competed at the Brownsburg sectional. In the end it was a very strong showing for the Athenians as both the boys and girls teams advanced to next week’s Regional with both squads taking home fourth place finishes.
IHSAA releases football sectional pairings
INDIANAPOLIS (WLFI) — The IHSAA released sectional football pairings. Listed below are Greater Lafayette teams and their sectional opponents. A link to the IHSAA football sectionals page can be found here. CLASS 6A SECTIONAL 1:. 1. (4 Teams) Lafayette Jefferson vs. Lake Central. Crown Point vs. Portage. CLASS 5A...
IHSAA delivers sectional pairings for 50th Annual Football State Tournament
Shelbyville avoided a sectional quarterfinal game against a top-10 ranked opponent while Triton Central and Indianapolis Scecina – both ranked in the top 10 – would square off once again in a sectional championship game. The Indiana High School Athletic Association slotted 313 teams Sunday for the 50th...
Athenians out-last Cadets for first sectional title since 2016
Saturday night at Crawfordsville High School fans saw one heck of a soccer sectional championship battle in the Class 2A Sectional 25 final between Cascade and the host Athenians. Throughout the game there were so many different twists and turns but it was Crawfordsville who dug deep and with the game tied at 3-3 with just a little over two minutes remaining, sophomore Jazier Gil-Herrera delivered the game winning penalty kick as it was pandemonium on the field with Crawfordsville claiming its first sectional title since 2016 in a 4-3 win.
WTHR
Operation Football scores - Oct. 7, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — Friday's prep football scores from the Associated Press. Lisle (Benet Academy), Ill. 7, S. Bend St. Joseph's 0.
JOSLIN: Low attendance for Ball State football needs to be fixed
Grayson Joslin is a second-year journalism and political science major and writes for The Daily News. His views do not necessarily reflect those of the newspaper. I have been going to Ball State University games since I was 10. I was born in Muncie and grew up in New Castle....
David Stephens
David Stephens, 59, passed peacefully into glory Oct. 6, 2022, at his home, with his family by his side. He was born June 18, 1963, to the late Jerry and Pat Stephens. On June 16, 1988, he married the love of his life, Cathleen Jo Cripe. They were married 34 years.
Warming up in Indiana to start the week!
INDIANAPOLIS – After a chilly weekend, high temperatures return to the low to mid 70s for the first part of this week in Indiana!. Temperatures dropped below freezing Sunday morning. After a frost advisory was in effect for Central Indiana Sunday morning, some locations saw temperatures below freezing! Terre...
Teens fall through stairs of old Indianapolis building during 'exploration day'
INDIANAPOLIS — Firefighters rescued a 15-year-old girl and an 18-year-old man after their "exploration day" ended with them trapped in the basement of a building on the near north side of Indianapolis, fire investigators said. Firefighters said two 18-year-old men from Fishers and a 15-year-old girl from Indianapolis were...
Flying Lizard, RS1, Carrus Callas win GT4 America race one in Indianapolis
The Pirelli GT4 America field took to a chilly and windy Midwestern yard of bricks Saturday morning as the opening act to the noontime Indianapolis 8 Hour powered by AWS. Two minor yellow flags created two hectic and hard-fought restarts, with some massive changes in position, slick moves, and serious championship implications. RS1 clinched the championship in Silver, as BimmerWorld did in Am after Sebring, but the fight is still on in Pro-Am.
Fayrouz Grill opens on Carmel’s Main Street
Main Street has another food option for those looking to enjoy everything from kebabs to gyros to falafel. Fayrouz Grill opened Sept. 15 at 20 W. Main St. and is owned and operated by two longtime friends, Ahmed Abukhamsa and Aissar Boo. “We are both originally from Palestine and are...
Carmel, Zionsville, Westfield named among top 10 best small cities in America
INDIANAPOLIS — Carmel, Zionsville and Westfield were named among the top 10 small cities in America in a recent study. WalletHub compared more than 1,300 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 to find which small cities outshine the rest. A panel of experts took into account 43 indicators of livability ranging from housing costs to school-system quality to restaurants per capita.
Best Pediatrician
Kristi Lee inducted into Indiana Broadcast Pioneers Hall of Fame
She’s a star behind the scenes and in front of the camera and she’s a Hoosier through and through. Kristi Lee recently returned to WRTV for the first time since she left as a WRTV Technical Director.
4 Great Burger Places in Indiana
When it comes to comfort food, most people would choose a burger and some crispy fries on the side. If you too love to enjoy a burger with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Indiana, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Indiana that are praised by local people and travelling for serving truly delicious burgers that make you go back for more time and time again.
Keystone moving ahead with Broad Ripple project despite high school’s exit
Indianapolis-based developer Keystone Group is going ahead with a commercial-and-residential real estate project planned adjacent to the Broad Ripple parking garage on College Avenue, although its main tenant has dropped out. Purdue Polytechnic High School North had committed to moving its campus to the five-story project, which is planned directly...
Shelby County man injured in tree stand fall
SHELBYVILLE, Ind. – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a tree stand accident that occurred Wednesday afternoon in Shelby County. Officers were dispatched to the area near the 4800 Block of North County Road 575E at around 4:45 p.m. Initial investigation revealed that Timothy Balting, 46, of Shelbyville, fell approximately...
Martinsville man dies in off-road vehicle crash
A man died after he lost control of his off-road vehicle and was thrown from it late Sunday near Martinsville, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
Westfield police searching for pair of missing teens
WESTFIELD — The Westfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two missing teenagers. Moises Landaverde, 16, and Joshua Chavarria, 15, were last seen sometime between Friday night and Saturday afternoon. Landaverde is described as 5-feet-8-inches tall and weighing 130 pounds with long brown hair...
