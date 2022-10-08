Read full article on original website
Suspect in Las Vegas stabbings solicited work 2 days before
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A California TV station says the suspect in a stabbing rampage on the Las Vegas Strip that left two people dead and six injured was in Los Angeles soliciting employment from strangers two days before the attack. NBCLA sister station Telemundo 52 says a man who identified himself as Yoni Barrios approached a photographer Tuesday outside Los Angeles City Hall and asked for help, saying he had lost his home and everything he had. The 32-year-old Barrios later took a bus to Las Vegas and allegedly stabbed eight people with a 12-inch knife. Barrios is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday and is expected to be charged with two counts of murder and six counts of attempted murder.
Washington Woman Killed in Las Vegas Stabbing Rampage
A Spokane woman was one of two killed in a random Las Vegas stabbing spree Thursday morning. Six people remain hospitalized. Maris DiGiovanni, 30, died of her wounds Thursday, the Clark County coroner's office told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. DiGiovanni graduated from Lewis and Clark High School in 2010 before...
‘She was a light to the world’: Family mourns Spokane native killed in Las Vegas stabbings
SPOKANE, Wash. — The family of a woman stabbed and killed in Las Vegas describe her as a beloved wife, sister and daughter. Maris Jordan, who is originally from Spokane, was one of two people killed on the Strip Thursday. Six others were injured. The suspect is now in custody. Jordan was born to two local teachers. Her mother works...
Woman from Spokane killed in Las Vegas stabbing
SPOKANE, Wash. – It has been confirmed that one of the victims of a deadly stabbing in Las Vegas is from Spokane. Maris Digiovanni was killed on the strip along with one other victim. Their attacker is in custody. Maris Digiovanni was captain of the Pole Vault team at...
