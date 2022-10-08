ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

FOX 28 Spokane

Suspect in Las Vegas stabbings solicited work 2 days before

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A California TV station says the suspect in a stabbing rampage on the Las Vegas Strip that left two people dead and six injured was in Los Angeles soliciting employment from strangers two days before the attack. NBCLA sister station Telemundo 52 says a man who identified himself as Yoni Barrios approached a photographer Tuesday outside Los Angeles City Hall and asked for help, saying he had lost his home and everything he had. The 32-year-old Barrios later took a bus to Las Vegas and allegedly stabbed eight people with a 12-inch knife. Barrios is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday and is expected to be charged with two counts of murder and six counts of attempted murder.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Chronicle

Washington Woman Killed in Las Vegas Stabbing Rampage

A Spokane woman was one of two killed in a random Las Vegas stabbing spree Thursday morning. Six people remain hospitalized. Maris DiGiovanni, 30, died of her wounds Thursday, the Clark County coroner's office told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. DiGiovanni graduated from Lewis and Clark High School in 2010 before...
LAS VEGAS, NV
FOX 28 Spokane

Woman from Spokane killed in Las Vegas stabbing

SPOKANE, Wash. – It has been confirmed that one of the victims of a deadly stabbing in Las Vegas is from Spokane. Maris Digiovanni was killed on the strip along with one other victim. Their attacker is in custody. Maris Digiovanni was captain of the Pole Vault team at...
SPOKANE, WA
