Read full article on original website
Related
Georgia vs Vanderbilt Betting Odds Released, Dawgs a Near 40-point Favorite
It is homecoming weekend in Athens, and the Georgia Bulldogs are set to host the Vanderbilt Commodores, a team that hasn't kept a game within 24 points of the Bulldogs since 2016, Kirby Smart's first season as the head coach in Athens. So, as the No. 1 ranked Bulldogs prepare themselves for ...
Twitter reacts to Auburn's blowout loss to Georgia
Twitter was not pleased with the performance, to say the least.
'Don't Bro-Hug Me; I'm SWAC, He Ain't SWAC': Eddie Robinson Jr. on Deion Sanders
Eddie Robinson Jr. felt as thought Deion Sanders disrespected his team, program, and school from his earlier comments through the game.
Yardbarker
Tennessee WR takes shot at LSU fans after blowout win in Baton Rouge
LSU fans will be embarrassed after hearing what one Tennessee player said after Saturday’s game. The Vols dismantled the Tigers 40-13 at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge. The attendance was said to be over 102,000, many of whom were cheering for the road team. Yes, Vols fans showed up...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
atozsports.com
Look: Tennessee Vols fan trolls Alabama while heading to Baton Rouge
The Tennessee Vols don’t play Alabama until next Saturday (October 15), but UT fans are already prepared for the matchup. One fan, in fact, was traveling to Baton Rouge and made a stop in Alabama to troll the Crimson Tide. Check it out:. Tennessee hasn’t beaten Alabama since 2006....
Kirby Smart Updates Jalen Carter
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart met with the media on Monday following Georgia's 42 to 10 win over the Auburn Tigers in the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry. Now, the Bulldogs and Smart turn their attention to the Vanderbilt Commodores. The No. 1 ranked Bulldogs are a rather banged-up football team 6 ...
atozsports.com
Key player out for Tennessee Vols vs LSU Tigers
ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported on Saturday morning that the Tennessee Vols will be without star wide receiver Cedric Tillman when they take on the LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge. will be without star receiver Cedric Tillman against LSU on Saturday, as sources told ESPN he did not travel to Baton Rouge for the game.
Comments / 0