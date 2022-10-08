ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta, GA
Atlanta, GA
Atlanta, GA
atozsports.com

Look: Tennessee Vols fan trolls Alabama while heading to Baton Rouge

The Tennessee Vols don’t play Alabama until next Saturday (October 15), but UT fans are already prepared for the matchup. One fan, in fact, was traveling to Baton Rouge and made a stop in Alabama to troll the Crimson Tide. Check it out:. Tennessee hasn’t beaten Alabama since 2006....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
DawgsDaily

Kirby Smart Updates Jalen Carter

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart met with the media on Monday following Georgia's 42 to 10 win over the Auburn Tigers in the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry. Now, the Bulldogs and Smart turn their attention to the Vanderbilt Commodores. The No. 1 ranked Bulldogs are a rather banged-up football team 6 ...
ATHENS, GA
atozsports.com

Key player out for Tennessee Vols vs LSU Tigers

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported on Saturday morning that the Tennessee Vols will be without star wide receiver Cedric Tillman when they take on the LSU Tigers in Baton Rouge. will be without star receiver Cedric Tillman against LSU on Saturday, as sources told ESPN he did not travel to Baton Rouge for the game.
KNOXVILLE, TN

