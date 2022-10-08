ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White, GA

fox5atlanta.com

McEachern vs. Milton Game of the Week preview

McEachern and Milton's flag football teams face off on the gridiron tonight at 8 p.m. in our High 5 Sports Game of the Week. Before the game, the Atlanta Falcons honored Milton High School AP Micro/Macroeconomics teacher Austin Green as their Teacher of the Week. Kelly Price also interviews the 15-time champion Milton lacrosse team.
MILTON, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Union County vs Banks County

To Homer, Georgia as Banks County and Union County hold a AA Region 8 opener from Blitz. Before the game, players from both the teams honored Jefferson wide receiver Elijah DeWitt, who was killed this week in a senseless act of violence.
UNION COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta midfielder Sosa banned 3 games for homophobic slur

ATLANTA - Atlanta midfielder Santiago Sosa has been suspended for three games and fined by Major League Soccer. His is accused of using a homophobic slur during a game against New England on Oct. 1. The league says the 23-year-old from Argentina is being required to attend LGBTQ allyship training...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Oct. 10 - Oct. 16

ATLANTA - Rev up those engines. We're taking you for a spin around town with events perfectly planned for anyone. Hit a luxury car show, a pumped up rap concert, become one with nature and win your kids a giant stuffed animal all in one week. We'll show you how you can do all that and more this week in metro Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Large crowd attends first Atlanta Gay Pride parade in two years

ATLANTA - The streets of Midtown Atlanta were packed Sunday morning as thousands came out to celebrate Atlanta Gay Pride. Through the sights and the sounds, many people say they were glad to be in person for the first time in two years. It was hard to miss the vibrant...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Good Day Atlanta presents…The Return to Rhodes Hall!

ATLANTA - Every good scary movie gets a sequel, right? So, it only makes sense that one of our spookiest experiences last year would get a second installment … especially with Halloween rapidly approaching!. This morning, we made a return to Rhodes Hall — otherwise known as the famed...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta Pride Parade expected to draw thousands

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Pride Parade and celebrations are back in action for the first time since 2019. Police said around 100,000 people are expected to be in attendance. "This weekend we'll be celebrating Pride all throughout the city with guests from all over," said Officer Brandon Hayes, the LGBTQ liaison for the Atlanta Police Department. "We just want to welcome you and let you know that the Atlanta Police Department is here for you."
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Two teens charges in deadly shooting of a high school football star

Gwinnett County Police charged 18-year-old Kemare Bryan and 19-year-old Chandler Richardson with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. The two teenagers were arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of Elijah DeWitt, the Jefferson High School student and football star shot to death outside Sugarloaf Mills earlier this week.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

MISSING: 13-year-old boy last seen in Stone Mountain

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. - The DeKalb County police said they need all hands on deck in a search for a 13-year-old boy who has been missing since early Sunday morning. Jeremiah Brooks was last seen around 1 a.m. on To Lani Court. Jeremiah was described as 5-foot-3-inches tall, weighing 123...
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

13-year-old shot in NW Atlanta drive-by

NW ATLANTA - A 13-year-old boy is recovering in the hospital after being shot in a drive-by in Northwest Atlanta. Police reported a shooting at a home on Ezra Church Drive in the early morning hours of Monday. Officers said a white car was seen in front of the victim's...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta man recovers from shooting, investigation ongoing

ATLANTA - An Atlanta man was hospitalized after a shooting on Peachtree Street Sunday night. It just before 8 p.m. near John Portman Blvd. NE. Officers discovered a man with gunshot wounds to his leg and arm. He was otherwise said to be alert, conscious and breathing. The victim was...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Car blaze momentarily stops 2022 Atlanta Pride Parade

ATLANTA - Two people were able to escape injuries during Sunday's pride parade after their car caught fire along the route. The fire delayed Atlanta's first pride parade since 2019 for about a half hour while firefighters worked to put out the blaze. Thousands lined the streets of Midtown to...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta shooting leaves man critical at West End laundromat

ATLANTA - A man was rushed to the hospital on Saturday evening after being shot at a laundromat located in Atlanta’s West End. Officers were called out around 8:15 p.m. to the Huebsch Laundry located at 855 Oak Street SW. Atlanta police say officers found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta police searching for second suspect in party shooting

SW ATLANTA - Atlanta police said they're searching for two people they believe crashed a party and started shooting when asked to leave. Police said an innocent bystander just driving by at the time was hit. So far, officers were already able to catch one of the two people they...
ATLANTA, GA

