fox5atlanta.com
McEachern vs. Milton Game of the Week preview
McEachern and Milton's flag football teams face off on the gridiron tonight at 8 p.m. in our High 5 Sports Game of the Week. Before the game, the Atlanta Falcons honored Milton High School AP Micro/Macroeconomics teacher Austin Green as their Teacher of the Week. Kelly Price also interviews the 15-time champion Milton lacrosse team.
fox5atlanta.com
McEachern says they are ready to battle Milton in flag football Game of the Week
It is a showdown between McEachern and Milton. For the second year in a row, High 5 Sports is supporting ladies flag football with a spot in the Game of the Week.
fox5atlanta.com
Union County vs Banks County
To Homer, Georgia as Banks County and Union County hold a AA Region 8 opener from Blitz. Before the game, players from both the teams honored Jefferson wide receiver Elijah DeWitt, who was killed this week in a senseless act of violence.
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia football goes 6-0 after beating Auburn in the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry
ATHENS, Ga. - Stetson Bennett scrambled 64 yards for a touchdown, Daijun Edwards scored three times on the ground and No. 2 Georgia ran over listless Auburn 42-10. The Bulldogs got two short touchdown runs by Edwards and one from Kenny McIntosh to build a 21-3 in the third quarter.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta midfielder Sosa banned 3 games for homophobic slur
ATLANTA - Atlanta midfielder Santiago Sosa has been suspended for three games and fined by Major League Soccer. His is accused of using a homophobic slur during a game against New England on Oct. 1. The league says the 23-year-old from Argentina is being required to attend LGBTQ allyship training...
fox5atlanta.com
Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Oct. 10 - Oct. 16
ATLANTA - Rev up those engines. We're taking you for a spin around town with events perfectly planned for anyone. Hit a luxury car show, a pumped up rap concert, become one with nature and win your kids a giant stuffed animal all in one week. We'll show you how you can do all that and more this week in metro Atlanta.
fox5atlanta.com
Large crowd attends first Atlanta Gay Pride parade in two years
ATLANTA - The streets of Midtown Atlanta were packed Sunday morning as thousands came out to celebrate Atlanta Gay Pride. Through the sights and the sounds, many people say they were glad to be in person for the first time in two years. It was hard to miss the vibrant...
fox5atlanta.com
Around 100K expected to flock to ATL Pride Parade
The Atlanta Pride Parade is underway. The huge event returns after being canceled for two years straight because of the pandemic. Atlanta police say they're expecting big crowds.
fox5atlanta.com
Good Day Atlanta presents…The Return to Rhodes Hall!
ATLANTA - Every good scary movie gets a sequel, right? So, it only makes sense that one of our spookiest experiences last year would get a second installment … especially with Halloween rapidly approaching!. This morning, we made a return to Rhodes Hall — otherwise known as the famed...
fox5atlanta.com
Sophie B. Hawkins talks new music and Atlanta tour stop
If you loved her songs then, get ready to hear her new stuff. Sophie B. Hawkins teases new music on Good Day Atlanta.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta Pride Parade expected to draw thousands
ATLANTA - The Atlanta Pride Parade and celebrations are back in action for the first time since 2019. Police said around 100,000 people are expected to be in attendance. "This weekend we'll be celebrating Pride all throughout the city with guests from all over," said Officer Brandon Hayes, the LGBTQ liaison for the Atlanta Police Department. "We just want to welcome you and let you know that the Atlanta Police Department is here for you."
fox5atlanta.com
South Georgia family finds refuge from chaos of childhood cancer diagnosis
ATLANTA - Tripp and Kimberly Lasseter have a long history with the Ronald McDonald House near Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston. This has been their home away from home for half of Tripp's life, since they arrived here from Adel, Georgia, 200 miles away, unsure of what the future held.
fox5atlanta.com
Two teens charges in deadly shooting of a high school football star
Gwinnett County Police charged 18-year-old Kemare Bryan and 19-year-old Chandler Richardson with felony murder, malice murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. The two teenagers were arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of Elijah DeWitt, the Jefferson High School student and football star shot to death outside Sugarloaf Mills earlier this week.
fox5atlanta.com
MISSING: 13-year-old boy last seen in Stone Mountain
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. - The DeKalb County police said they need all hands on deck in a search for a 13-year-old boy who has been missing since early Sunday morning. Jeremiah Brooks was last seen around 1 a.m. on To Lani Court. Jeremiah was described as 5-foot-3-inches tall, weighing 123...
fox5atlanta.com
13-year-old shot in NW Atlanta drive-by
NW ATLANTA - A 13-year-old boy is recovering in the hospital after being shot in a drive-by in Northwest Atlanta. Police reported a shooting at a home on Ezra Church Drive in the early morning hours of Monday. Officers said a white car was seen in front of the victim's...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta man recovers from shooting, investigation ongoing
ATLANTA - An Atlanta man was hospitalized after a shooting on Peachtree Street Sunday night. It just before 8 p.m. near John Portman Blvd. NE. Officers discovered a man with gunshot wounds to his leg and arm. He was otherwise said to be alert, conscious and breathing. The victim was...
fox5atlanta.com
Car blaze momentarily stops 2022 Atlanta Pride Parade
ATLANTA - Two people were able to escape injuries during Sunday's pride parade after their car caught fire along the route. The fire delayed Atlanta's first pride parade since 2019 for about a half hour while firefighters worked to put out the blaze. Thousands lined the streets of Midtown to...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta shooting leaves man critical at West End laundromat
ATLANTA - A man was rushed to the hospital on Saturday evening after being shot at a laundromat located in Atlanta’s West End. Officers were called out around 8:15 p.m. to the Huebsch Laundry located at 855 Oak Street SW. Atlanta police say officers found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police searching for second suspect in party shooting
SW ATLANTA - Atlanta police said they're searching for two people they believe crashed a party and started shooting when asked to leave. Police said an innocent bystander just driving by at the time was hit. So far, officers were already able to catch one of the two people they...
fox5atlanta.com
Neighbors who saved Dacula family from blaze talk about jumping into action
DACULA, Ga. - It has been nearly a week since a Dacula home went up in flames. Three people were inside and had no idea the house was on fire until some heroes jumped into action to save them. The five friends were celebrating a birthday down the street last...
