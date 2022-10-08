ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Social Circle, GA

gwinnettforum.com

BRACK: Family in Banks County restoring 1793’s Fort Hollingsworth

OCT. 7, 2022 | A North Georgia family foundation is restoring one of the oldest forts in Georgia, dating to 1793. It’s Fort Hollingsworth, located near Alto in Banks County. Beacher and Mellie Segars White obtained the property in 1936. Their children were born and raised here with the property passing to the children in 1980. The White family set up a foundation, “Friends of the Fort,” to preserve the fort and historic houses surrounding it, and to educate and inform the public of this time in Georgia’s history.
BANKS COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Oct. 10 - Oct. 16

ATLANTA - Rev up those engines. We're taking you for a spin around town with events perfectly planned for anyone. Hit a luxury car show, a pumped up rap concert, become one with nature and win your kids a giant stuffed animal all in one week. We'll show you how you can do all that and more this week in metro Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

FOUND: Mattie's Call issued for Newton County 19-year-old

COVINGTON, Ga. - A 19-year-old with Schizophrenia was reported missing in Covington Monday morning. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued. Newton County police said Dequandre Smith was last seen on Hidden Pines Drive around 4 a.m. Smith was described as...
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Good Day Atlanta presents…The Return to Rhodes Hall!

ATLANTA - Every good scary movie gets a sequel, right? So, it only makes sense that one of our spookiest experiences last year would get a second installment … especially with Halloween rapidly approaching!. This morning, we made a return to Rhodes Hall — otherwise known as the famed...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Pet of the Day: Meet Violet

Violet is a charming white and gray Siamese cat. She is described as being "uniquely affectionate." Violet is loving, but she knows what she wants and isn't afraid to let you know. This sassy cat is perfect for someone who is loving, but also picks up on her social cues and body language. If you are interested in taking Violet home, contact or visit the Humane Society of Cobb County.
COBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Large crowd attends first Atlanta Gay Pride parade in two years

ATLANTA - The streets of Midtown Atlanta were packed Sunday morning as thousands came out to celebrate Atlanta Gay Pride. Through the sights and the sounds, many people say they were glad to be in person for the first time in two years. It was hard to miss the vibrant...
ATLANTA, GA
WGAU

Thomas ends tenure as CCSD Superintendent

Today is Dr. Xernona Thomas’ last official day on the job: the Clarke County School Superintendent announced her retirement earlier this year. Dr. Robbie Hooker, a former principal at Clarke Central High School, is set to take over on Monday. Hooker has worked most recently as School Superintendent in Social Circle.
CLARKE COUNTY, GA
savannahceo.com

These Georgia Cities Ranked among Most Impacted during Great Resignation

A new report by Workamajig revealed that in the past year, there has been a 33% increase in people voluntarily leaving their jobs as part of "The Great Resignation.”. Athens-Clarke County and Atlanta, Sandy Springs, and Roswell have been revealed as the #9 and #12 most impacted metros by this national employment trend.
ROSWELL, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta Pride Parade expected to draw thousands

ATLANTA - The Atlanta Pride Parade and celebrations are back in action for the first time since 2019. Police said around 100,000 people are expected to be in attendance. "This weekend we'll be celebrating Pride all throughout the city with guests from all over," said Officer Brandon Hayes, the LGBTQ liaison for the Atlanta Police Department. "We just want to welcome you and let you know that the Atlanta Police Department is here for you."
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Milton mail thief caught on cam

MILTON, Ga. - Police are searching for a Milton woman wanted for mail theft. On Oct. 3, the mailroom surveillance system at the Stoneleigh Apartments on Deerfield Point caught a woman breaking into a series of mailboxes and swiping the envelopes and packages from inside. In the footage, the woman...
MILTON, GA

