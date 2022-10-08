Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fatal crash kills man in Forsyth CountyJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
Four Conspirators Plead Guilty to Multi-Million Dollar Dept. of Education FraudTaxBuzzColumbus, GA
Georgia woman finds cash surprise in her drive-thru orderJ.R. HeimbignerJackson, GA
Woman in Jackson, GA Receives $543 Cash from KFC Drive-Thru with her Sandwich & Two Similar Stories From Fast FoodZack LoveJackson, GA
Man charged with murdering his mother in Forsyth County homeJohn ThompsonForsyth County, GA
fox5atlanta.com
Around 100K expected to flock to ATL Pride Parade
The Atlanta Pride Parade is underway. The huge event returns after being canceled for two years straight because of the pandemic. Atlanta police say they're expecting big crowds.
gwinnettforum.com
BRACK: Family in Banks County restoring 1793’s Fort Hollingsworth
OCT. 7, 2022 | A North Georgia family foundation is restoring one of the oldest forts in Georgia, dating to 1793. It’s Fort Hollingsworth, located near Alto in Banks County. Beacher and Mellie Segars White obtained the property in 1936. Their children were born and raised here with the property passing to the children in 1980. The White family set up a foundation, “Friends of the Fort,” to preserve the fort and historic houses surrounding it, and to educate and inform the public of this time in Georgia’s history.
fox5atlanta.com
Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Oct. 10 - Oct. 16
ATLANTA - Rev up those engines. We're taking you for a spin around town with events perfectly planned for anyone. Hit a luxury car show, a pumped up rap concert, become one with nature and win your kids a giant stuffed animal all in one week. We'll show you how you can do all that and more this week in metro Atlanta.
fox5atlanta.com
FOUND: Mattie's Call issued for Newton County 19-year-old
COVINGTON, Ga. - A 19-year-old with Schizophrenia was reported missing in Covington Monday morning. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued. Newton County police said Dequandre Smith was last seen on Hidden Pines Drive around 4 a.m. Smith was described as...
fox5atlanta.com
Good Day Atlanta presents…The Return to Rhodes Hall!
ATLANTA - Every good scary movie gets a sequel, right? So, it only makes sense that one of our spookiest experiences last year would get a second installment … especially with Halloween rapidly approaching!. This morning, we made a return to Rhodes Hall — otherwise known as the famed...
fox5atlanta.com
Pet of the Day: Meet Violet
Violet is a charming white and gray Siamese cat. She is described as being "uniquely affectionate." Violet is loving, but she knows what she wants and isn't afraid to let you know. This sassy cat is perfect for someone who is loving, but also picks up on her social cues and body language. If you are interested in taking Violet home, contact or visit the Humane Society of Cobb County.
fox5atlanta.com
Large crowd attends first Atlanta Gay Pride parade in two years
ATLANTA - The streets of Midtown Atlanta were packed Sunday morning as thousands came out to celebrate Atlanta Gay Pride. Through the sights and the sounds, many people say they were glad to be in person for the first time in two years. It was hard to miss the vibrant...
I-285 lane closures: Some alternate routes, ideas to avoid traffic jam
Here are some alternate routes and suggestions for drivers trying to avoid I-285 on the north end, especially between Roswell Road and Ashford Dunwoody while construction forces lane closures in both directions, starting in October 2022. For starters, leave early and as the traffic team says, pack your patience.
Thomas ends tenure as CCSD Superintendent
Today is Dr. Xernona Thomas’ last official day on the job: the Clarke County School Superintendent announced her retirement earlier this year. Dr. Robbie Hooker, a former principal at Clarke Central High School, is set to take over on Monday. Hooker has worked most recently as School Superintendent in Social Circle.
savannahceo.com
These Georgia Cities Ranked among Most Impacted during Great Resignation
A new report by Workamajig revealed that in the past year, there has been a 33% increase in people voluntarily leaving their jobs as part of "The Great Resignation.”. Athens-Clarke County and Atlanta, Sandy Springs, and Roswell have been revealed as the #9 and #12 most impacted metros by this national employment trend.
Long-time businesses being forced out of metro Atlanta business corridor
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Many businesses on one of Metro Atlanta’s most beloved town squares say they’re being forced out. Some of those businesses have been there for decades, but now their time on Marietta Square could be coming to an end. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
fox5atlanta.com
Sophie B. Hawkins talks new music and Atlanta tour stop
If you loved her songs then, get ready to hear her new stuff. Sophie B. Hawkins teases new music on Good Day Atlanta.
Local briefs: new Supt begins tenure in Athens, convicted teller awaits sentencing in Hartwell
Today is the first day on the job for new Clarke County School Superintendent Robbie Hooker. Dr. Hooker, a former principal at Clarke Central High School, returns to Athens from his most recent post as superintendent in Social Circle. He replaces Dr. Xernona Thomas, who announced her retirement earlier this year.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta Pride Parade expected to draw thousands
ATLANTA - The Atlanta Pride Parade and celebrations are back in action for the first time since 2019. Police said around 100,000 people are expected to be in attendance. "This weekend we'll be celebrating Pride all throughout the city with guests from all over," said Officer Brandon Hayes, the LGBTQ liaison for the Atlanta Police Department. "We just want to welcome you and let you know that the Atlanta Police Department is here for you."
Popular Chick-fil-A location in Forsyth County closing for remodel
(Forsyth County, GA) Chick-fil-A fans in southern Forsyth County will temporarily have to find another location to satisfy their cravings for chicken nuggets and waffle fries. The Chick-fil-A at the Collection recently announced it would be closing beginning Sunday, October 9 for a store remodel.
Fulton chair demands ‘the damn keys’ to Atlanta detention center
Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts has fired back at the Atlanta City Council’s refusal to move sooner on the ...
UGA student injured in double shooting near campus; Gwinnett man arrested
A Lawrenceville man has been arrested in a shooting that left two people injured just blocks from the University of Georgia campus Saturday morning, according to police.
fox5atlanta.com
Milton mail thief caught on cam
MILTON, Ga. - Police are searching for a Milton woman wanted for mail theft. On Oct. 3, the mailroom surveillance system at the Stoneleigh Apartments on Deerfield Point caught a woman breaking into a series of mailboxes and swiping the envelopes and packages from inside. In the footage, the woman...
FOX Carolina
LISTEN: 911 calls reporting Deborrah Collier’s disappearance released
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police have released three 911 calls reporting the disappearance of Deborrah Collier, the Athens wife, mother and businesswoman whose body was discovered on Sept. 11, 2022, off a northeast Georgia highway. One of the calls was placed by Diane Shirley, Collier’s sister who lives...
fox5atlanta.com
Sharp warnings to Atlanta City Council over stalling transfer of inmates
ATLANTA - Fulton County Chairman Robb Pitts is sending an urgent warning to the members of the Atlanta City Council are the "crisis" at the county jail. Pitts said blood will be on the hands of the council members whose actions are slowing the transfer of county inmates to the downtown city jail.
