With the news that President Joe Biden has pledged to end the United States’ “failed approach” on cannabis, thousands of people who were incarcerated for possession of the drug are poised to receive pardons. “Sending people to jail for possessing marijuana has upended too many lives — for conduct that is legal in many states,” he declared in a series of tweets outlining new policy, including a promise to reevaluate how cannabis is classified on the federal level. At present, it’s a Schedule I substance, like heroin. (For reference, cocaine and meth are Schedule II.) These...

U.S. POLITICS ・ 3 DAYS AGO