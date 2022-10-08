ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Comments / 0

Related
CBS DFW

North Texans respond to President Biden's marijuana pardon

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - It's the biggest move in U.S. history to decriminalize marijuana. President Joe Biden has announced pardons for thousands of Americans convicted in federal courts of possessing small amounts of marijuana - one of his campaign promises. Some are applauding the pardons, others are condemning them. "They...
TEXAS STATE
Reason.com

Biden Is Still Seeking Potential Life Sentences for Distributing Weed, Even As He Pardons for Possession

President Joe Biden announced Thursday that he is pardoning every U.S. citizen and lawful resident convicted in federal court of simple marijuana possession. That is a very fortunate announcement for the several thousand people convicted at the federal level of simple possession, but it still leaves thousands of other federal cannabis offenders facing draconian sentences for larger quantities.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
North Carolina State
TravelNoire

Illinois Becomes The First State To Pass "The Purge" Law

Illinois is passing a law that some would say will make history. Illinois is looking to be the first state in the United States to abolish cash bail. And the consequences of passing such a law have many believing the state could mirror the horror movie “The Purge”. In the film, citizens were given 24 hours to commit all the crimes they wanted.
ILLINOIS STATE
Ars Technica

Biden pardons all federal simple marijuana possession offenses

President Biden on Thursday announced that he is pardoning all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession and encouraged state governors to do the same for state offenses. He also directed federal officials to review how marijuana is classified under the Controlled Substances Act. "There are thousands of people who...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alma Adams
Person
Cheri Beasley
Person
Ted Budd
Person
Josh Stein
Person
Roy Cooper
Rolling Stone

Biden Pardons Weed Convictions, Fulfilling the ‘Dank Brandon’ Prophecy

With the news that President Joe Biden has pledged to end the United States’ “failed approach” on cannabis, thousands of people who were incarcerated for possession of the drug are poised to receive pardons. “Sending people to jail for possessing marijuana has upended too many lives — for conduct that is legal in many states,” he declared in a series of tweets outlining new policy, including a promise to reevaluate how cannabis is classified on the federal level. At present, it’s a Schedule I substance, like heroin. (For reference, cocaine and meth are Schedule II.) These...
U.S. POLITICS
Law & Crime

Biden Announces Presidential Pardons for More Than 6,500 People Convicted of Federal Marijuana Possession

President Joe Biden announced Thursday that all people convicted of simple possession of marijuana under federal law will be pardoned. The official statement also urged all state governors to do the same for state-level marijuana offenders, and it also said that the Biden administration will review the classification of marijuana as a Class 1 drug.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Sentencing#Drug Trafficking#Politics State#Politics Federal#Republican#Senate#Democrat
POLITICO

Democrats are applauding Joe Biden's pardon on simple marijuana possessions under federal law. However, there are a few that want him to do more.

Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) called for expunging the records of those arrested for marijuana possession, while echoing calls of legalization. “Today’s pardons will give a fresh start to thousands of people and their families, and offer hope to all those suffering from this country’s history of unjust, racially discriminatory drug policy. They also represent the latest in a number of bold, progressive executive actions this President has ordered, including investing in environmental justice and renewable energy, helping to reduce use of force by police officers and demilitarize law enforcement, and of course canceling student debt.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Freethink

Biden pardons federal cannabis possession cases, urges states to do the same

The White House has announced a pardon for those federally convicted of simple possession of marijuana — and the president is urging governors to do the same at the state level, which would have a far greater impact. While a notable first step towards fulfilling campaign promises of cannabis...
POTUS
Kait 8

Arkansas lawmakers weigh in on Biden marijuana pardons

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - On Thursday, President Joe Biden announced he would pardon thousands of Americans convicted of simple possession of marijuana under federal law. No sooner had the announcement been made than some Arkansas lawmakers weighed in on the issue. In a news release shared on social media, Governor...
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
HHS
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Biden calls on governors to pardon marijuana possession. Will Beshear follow in Kentucky?

In a surprising move Thursday, President Joe Biden announced he is pardoning all people with federal convictions for simple possession of marijuana. The move has the potential to help more than 6,500 people currently incarcerated for marijuana possession at the federal level. And in his address Thursday, Biden called on governors across the U.S. to pardon those currently serving time over state-level offenses.
KENTUCKY STATE
Good News Network

President Biden Pardons Thousands Convicted of Cannabis Possession Under Federal Law

On Thursday, President Biden announced in a video statement he was pardoning thousands of people convicted in federal courts for the possession of cannabis. Speaking-specifically, he issued full pardons to anyone charged in a federal court under the sentencing guidelines for the simple possession of the Schedule 1 drug nationwide and D.C.
POTUS
The Independent

Trump news - live: Mar-a-Lago lawyer cooperating with DoJ as McCarthy claims Trump unaware of Jan 6 rioters

Christina Bobb, the attorney for Donald Trump who signed a false certification telling the Department of Justice that the ex-president had turned over all classified documents in his possession, is now cooperating with federal prosecutors according to a report by NBC News.Ms Bobb is also believed to have provided information on two other attorneys connected with the statement — Mr Trump’s previous lead counsel Evan Corcoran, and lawyer Boris Epshteyn.Over the weekend, Mr Trump defended keeping classified documents at his Florida resort by accusing former president George HW Bush of doing the same, saying the 41st president “took millions...
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy