Read full article on original website
Related
North Texans respond to President Biden's marijuana pardon
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - It's the biggest move in U.S. history to decriminalize marijuana. President Joe Biden has announced pardons for thousands of Americans convicted in federal courts of possessing small amounts of marijuana - one of his campaign promises. Some are applauding the pardons, others are condemning them. "They...
Biden Is Still Seeking Potential Life Sentences for Distributing Weed, Even As He Pardons for Possession
President Joe Biden announced Thursday that he is pardoning every U.S. citizen and lawful resident convicted in federal court of simple marijuana possession. That is a very fortunate announcement for the several thousand people convicted at the federal level of simple possession, but it still leaves thousands of other federal cannabis offenders facing draconian sentences for larger quantities.
Local officials react to President Biden’s announcement on pardoning federal marijuana offenses
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Pardons are now on the way for simple possession of marijuana cases after President Joe Biden’s Thursday announcement. President Biden hopes this will allow people access to employment, housing, or educational opportunities, but what does this mean for people locally?. Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple...
After Marijuana Pardons, Black Leaders Urge Congress, Governors To Follow Biden’s Lead
Black leaders were reacting to Biden pardoning federal marijuana convictions by urging Congress and governors to do the same on the state level. The post After Marijuana Pardons, Black Leaders Urge Congress, Governors To Follow Biden’s Lead appeared first on NewsOne.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Illinois Becomes The First State To Pass "The Purge" Law
Illinois is passing a law that some would say will make history. Illinois is looking to be the first state in the United States to abolish cash bail. And the consequences of passing such a law have many believing the state could mirror the horror movie “The Purge”. In the film, citizens were given 24 hours to commit all the crimes they wanted.
AOL Corp
Many Americans arrested for marijuana won't find relief under Biden's pardon plan
President Joe Biden’s announcement Thursday that he would pardon federal convictions for simple possession of marijuana could help more than 6,500 people obtain employment or other opportunities, but it’ll do little for most people incarcerated for marijuana. Biden also pushed for more governors to follow suit for state...
Ars Technica
Biden pardons all federal simple marijuana possession offenses
President Biden on Thursday announced that he is pardoning all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession and encouraged state governors to do the same for state offenses. He also directed federal officials to review how marijuana is classified under the Controlled Substances Act. "There are thousands of people who...
What Biden’s federal marijuana pardon means for Ohio
On Thursday, President Joe Biden made a major announcement about people serving time for simple possession of marijuana, pardoning federal convictions.
RELATED PEOPLE
Biden Pardons Weed Convictions, Fulfilling the ‘Dank Brandon’ Prophecy
With the news that President Joe Biden has pledged to end the United States’ “failed approach” on cannabis, thousands of people who were incarcerated for possession of the drug are poised to receive pardons. “Sending people to jail for possessing marijuana has upended too many lives — for conduct that is legal in many states,” he declared in a series of tweets outlining new policy, including a promise to reevaluate how cannabis is classified on the federal level. At present, it’s a Schedule I substance, like heroin. (For reference, cocaine and meth are Schedule II.) These...
Missouri governor will not grant mass pardons for marijuana offenses after Biden request
Missouri's governor will not grant a blanket pardon to those convicted on minor marijuana offenses after President Joe Biden pardoned federal convictions and urged governors to do the same at the state level. A spokesperson for Republican Gov. Mike Parson said Biden's declaration Thursday "does not implicate state law in...
Biden Announces Presidential Pardons for More Than 6,500 People Convicted of Federal Marijuana Possession
President Joe Biden announced Thursday that all people convicted of simple possession of marijuana under federal law will be pardoned. The official statement also urged all state governors to do the same for state-level marijuana offenders, and it also said that the Biden administration will review the classification of marijuana as a Class 1 drug.
KTUL
How President Biden's 'simple possession' of marijuana pardon could impact Oklahomans
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Criminal justice advocates are speaking out on the President's decision to pardon all federal offenses of simple marijuana possession. Some said this could be the first step to decriminalization. For the last decade this conversation has become front and center for lawmakers and state leaders.
IN THIS ARTICLE
POLITICO
Democrats are applauding Joe Biden's pardon on simple marijuana possessions under federal law. However, there are a few that want him to do more.
Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) called for expunging the records of those arrested for marijuana possession, while echoing calls of legalization. “Today’s pardons will give a fresh start to thousands of people and their families, and offer hope to all those suffering from this country’s history of unjust, racially discriminatory drug policy. They also represent the latest in a number of bold, progressive executive actions this President has ordered, including investing in environmental justice and renewable energy, helping to reduce use of force by police officers and demilitarize law enforcement, and of course canceling student debt.”
Experts weigh in on why Texas won't see impact in accordance with Biden's pardon announcement
There were 300,000 marijuana-related arrests last year in the state of Texas, but the pardon applies to about 6,500 people, a legal expert explained.
Freethink
Biden pardons federal cannabis possession cases, urges states to do the same
The White House has announced a pardon for those federally convicted of simple possession of marijuana — and the president is urging governors to do the same at the state level, which would have a far greater impact. While a notable first step towards fulfilling campaign promises of cannabis...
Kait 8
Arkansas lawmakers weigh in on Biden marijuana pardons
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - On Thursday, President Joe Biden announced he would pardon thousands of Americans convicted of simple possession of marijuana under federal law. No sooner had the announcement been made than some Arkansas lawmakers weighed in on the issue. In a news release shared on social media, Governor...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Biden calls on governors to pardon marijuana possession. Will Beshear follow in Kentucky?
In a surprising move Thursday, President Joe Biden announced he is pardoning all people with federal convictions for simple possession of marijuana. The move has the potential to help more than 6,500 people currently incarcerated for marijuana possession at the federal level. And in his address Thursday, Biden called on governors across the U.S. to pardon those currently serving time over state-level offenses.
Good News Network
President Biden Pardons Thousands Convicted of Cannabis Possession Under Federal Law
On Thursday, President Biden announced in a video statement he was pardoning thousands of people convicted in federal courts for the possession of cannabis. Speaking-specifically, he issued full pardons to anyone charged in a federal court under the sentencing guidelines for the simple possession of the Schedule 1 drug nationwide and D.C.
'A good move in the right direction': Some hopeful for legalization after Biden's marijuana possession pardons
MACON, Ga. — Marijuana and whether it should be legal has always been a burning topic. People are reacting to President Joe Biden's announcement Thursday that he's pardoning thousands convicted in federal courts for simple marijuana possession. You've heard songs about it, you've seen it in legislation, but for...
Trump news - live: Mar-a-Lago lawyer cooperating with DoJ as McCarthy claims Trump unaware of Jan 6 rioters
Christina Bobb, the attorney for Donald Trump who signed a false certification telling the Department of Justice that the ex-president had turned over all classified documents in his possession, is now cooperating with federal prosecutors according to a report by NBC News.Ms Bobb is also believed to have provided information on two other attorneys connected with the statement — Mr Trump’s previous lead counsel Evan Corcoran, and lawyer Boris Epshteyn.Over the weekend, Mr Trump defended keeping classified documents at his Florida resort by accusing former president George HW Bush of doing the same, saying the 41st president “took millions...
Comments / 0