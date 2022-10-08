Read full article on original website
Nebraska GOP Sen. Ben Sasse expected to resign to become University of Florida president
WASHINGTON – Nebraska GOP Senator Ben Sasse is expected to resign from the Senate to become president at the University of Florida, both offices announced on Thursday. "I think Florida is the most interesting university in America right now," Sasse said in a statement after the school announced that a search committee recommended him for the job of school president.
Protest Of Ben Sasse, The Next President Of The University Of Florida Planned
A state survey recently revealed the University of Florida as the Sunshine State’s “most ideologically intolerant school.” Liberals at UF showed why on Friday. According to The College Fix, a conservative news website, the College Democrats led an effort by several left-wing student groups to
Florida Senator Marco Rubio says he'll vote AGAINST Hurricane Ian relief funding for his state if the bill gives dollars to lawmakers' unrelated 'pet projects'
Florida's senior senator said on Sunday that he would vote against disaster relief funds for his state if the bills contained unrelated funding for lawmakers' 'pet projects.'. Senator Marco Rubio spoke with CNN just as Floridians have begun to recover from the catastrophic damage caused by Hurricane Ian last week.
President Biden is caught swearing on hot mic as he tours Hurricane Ian wreckage with Mayor of Ft. Myers: Puts on a united front with DeSantis after hurricane killed at least 109
The president was caught on hot mic proclaiming that 'no one f***s with a Biden' during his trip to Florida Wednesday where he put on a united front with Ron DeSantis, who he called 'guv.'. After surveying damage from Hurricane Ian in Florida, President Joe Biden delivered remarks alongside the...
DeSantis Country: Florida requires female student-athletes to report their menstrual history
Fear mounts that period tracking data can be used to further restrict reproductive freedom. As Ron DeSantis seeks to completely ban abortion, fears are mounting that period tracking data that Florida schools require student-athletes to submit could be subpoenaed and used as evidence against women and girls to further restrict their reproductive freedoms.
MSNBC
'No government' DeSantis is about to become a big government Republican former Florida rep. says
Hurricane Ian has caused a level of damage that required federal government assistance in order to rebuild. "In a time of tragedy people need help. Where Ron DeSantis is a 'no government' conservative, he's about to become a Big Government Republican,” former Florida congressman David Jolly tells Joy Reid.Sept. 30, 2022.
Oops! President Joe Biden Accidentally Drops F-Bomb On Live Mic While Joking With Florida Mayor
President Joe Biden was caught on tape accidentally dropping an f-bomb! The flub occurred when the 79-year-old was chatting privately with Florida mayor Ray Murphy while still wearing a live microphone. Article continues below advertisement. The President is currently in Florida to discuss relief efforts with Gov. Ron DeSantis after...
Democratic ex-cop Demings closes in on Republican Rubio in Florida
WASHINGTON, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Democratic U.S. Representative Val Demings enters the final weeks of her campaign to unseat Republican U.S. Senator Marco Rubio in a stronger position than many observers had expected in conservative-leaning Florida.
WATCH: Joy Reid relishes DeSantis asking for federal aid amid Hurricane Ian
MSNBC anchor Joy Reid seemingly took joy in the federal aid Florida will be receiving amid Hurricane Ian, smiling while reporting on the subject Thursday.
President Biden's pot announcement could have a huge impact on Florida's marijuana industry
Saying “it makes no sense,” President Joe Biden on Thursday pardoned thousands of people convicted of marijuana possession under federal law and instructed his administration to consider whether cannabis should get a new drug classification. The president’s announcement —- four weeks ahead of the mid-term elections —- could...
“Pretty Remarkable” President Biden Praises Florida Gov. DeSantis On Hurricane Recovery
President Joe Biden praised Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ response to Hurricane Ian as “pretty remarkable” during a Wednesday visit to southwest Florida. The President and First Lady Jill Biden traveled to Fort Myers on Wednesday to survey the damage left behind by the monster storm that hit Florida last week.
Florida Democrat Quips 'Thank You Brandon' Following Biden's Ian Response
The nickname "Brandon" was originally used by the president's critics, but has been embraced by his supporters in recent months.
Donald Trump Jr. Pushes Withholding Ukraine Aid Amid Hurricane Ian Recovery
Donald Trump Jr. has suggested a potentially controversial solution to providing aid for Hurricane Ian victims in Florida. The son of former President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Tuesday morning with a comment regarding the fallout from the recent hurricane. In the tweet, he suggested that all funding for Ukraine be withheld until such a time as sufficient aid has been rendered to Florida.
Chronicle
'We’re Not Leaving Until This Gets Done': Biden Visits Florida in Wake of Hurricane Ian
President Joe Biden arrived early Wednesday afternoon in Fort Myers to survey damage inflicted on Southwest Florida by Hurricane Ian, get a briefing on the response and recovery efforts, and meet with people impacted by the storm. “I wanted to tell you in person that we’re thinking of you and...
Is Florida's Property Insurance Crisis Ron DeSantis' Achilles Heel?
Six insurance companies have shut down in Florida this year. DeSantis' opponent, Charlie Crist, has attacked him for it. Will it matter in November's election?
WCJB
University of Florida kicks off homecoming weekend
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Thousands of people gathered at the University of Florida for a homecoming parade. The parade started at noon on Friday on 13th Ave at Norman Hall and traveled North to the Bo Diddly Plaza. This year’s parade theme is “This is the moment.” It’s meant to highlight current trends that define the UF and Gainesville communities.
DeSantis dodges question on climate crisis after Biden’s Hurricane Ian visit
This week, President Biden visited southwest Florida to view the impact of Hurricane Ian, joined by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.Recently, Mr DeSantis seemed to dodge a follow-up question about the president’s mention of climate change.During his remarks in Fort Myers, Florida, Mr Biden noted that in addition to the damage from Hurricane Ian, he’d seen a lot of disasters recently, including wildfires in the western US and the ongoing drought’s impact on the Colorado River.“I think the one thing this has finally ended is a discussion about whether or not there’s climate change and we should do something about...
