Gainesville, FL

USA TODAY

Nebraska GOP Sen. Ben Sasse expected to resign to become University of Florida president

WASHINGTON – Nebraska GOP Senator Ben Sasse is expected to resign from the Senate to become president at the University of Florida, both offices announced on Thursday. "I think Florida is the most interesting university in America right now," Sasse said in a statement after the school announced that a search committee recommended him for the job of school president.
NEBRASKA STATE
Daily Mail

Florida Senator Marco Rubio says he'll vote AGAINST Hurricane Ian relief funding for his state if the bill gives dollars to lawmakers' unrelated 'pet projects'

Florida's senior senator said on Sunday that he would vote against disaster relief funds for his state if the bills contained unrelated funding for lawmakers' 'pet projects.'. Senator Marco Rubio spoke with CNN just as Floridians have begun to recover from the catastrophic damage caused by Hurricane Ian last week.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

President Biden is caught swearing on hot mic as he tours Hurricane Ian wreckage with Mayor of Ft. Myers: Puts on a united front with DeSantis after hurricane killed at least 109

The president was caught on hot mic proclaiming that 'no one f***s with a Biden' during his trip to Florida Wednesday where he put on a united front with Ron DeSantis, who he called 'guv.'. After surveying damage from Hurricane Ian in Florida, President Joe Biden delivered remarks alongside the...
FLORIDA STATE
Lehigh Acres Gazette

DeSantis Country: Florida requires female student-athletes to report their menstrual history

Fear mounts that period tracking data can be used to further restrict reproductive freedom. As Ron DeSantis seeks to completely ban abortion, fears are mounting that period tracking data that Florida schools require student-athletes to submit could be subpoenaed and used as evidence against women and girls to further restrict their reproductive freedoms.
FLORIDA STATE
Newsweek

Donald Trump Jr. Pushes Withholding Ukraine Aid Amid Hurricane Ian Recovery

Donald Trump Jr. has suggested a potentially controversial solution to providing aid for Hurricane Ian victims in Florida. The son of former President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Tuesday morning with a comment regarding the fallout from the recent hurricane. In the tweet, he suggested that all funding for Ukraine be withheld until such a time as sufficient aid has been rendered to Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

University of Florida kicks off homecoming weekend

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Thousands of people gathered at the University of Florida for a homecoming parade. The parade started at noon on Friday on 13th Ave at Norman Hall and traveled North to the Bo Diddly Plaza. This year’s parade theme is “This is the moment.” It’s meant to highlight current trends that define the UF and Gainesville communities.
GAINESVILLE, FL
The Independent

DeSantis dodges question on climate crisis after Biden’s Hurricane Ian visit

This week, President Biden visited southwest Florida to view the impact of Hurricane Ian, joined by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.Recently, Mr DeSantis seemed to dodge a follow-up question about the president’s mention of climate change.During his remarks in Fort Myers, Florida, Mr Biden noted that in addition to the damage from Hurricane Ian, he’d seen a lot of disasters recently, including wildfires in the western US and the ongoing drought’s impact on the Colorado River.“I think the one thing this has finally ended is a discussion about whether or not there’s climate change and we should do something about...
FLORIDA STATE

