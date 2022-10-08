Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Elmer Soderblom’s nifty goal highlights Red Wings’ preseason win vs. Leafs
DETROIT – Tyler Bertuzzi tallied a pair of goals, Elmer Soderblom scored a slick goal and Joe Veleno was rewarded in his effort to earn a roster spot. The Detroit Red Wings loaded their lineup with regulars and defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs’ B team 4-2 Friday in the home preseason finale at Little Caesars Arena.
CBS Sports
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Tweaks something at practice
MacKinnon (undisclosed) left Saturday's practice after tweaking something, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports. Coach Jared Bednar believes MacKinnon should be considered day-to-day. He was skating between Artturi Lehkonen and Mikko Rantanen on the top line during the session. MacKinnon also took a puck to the face at practice during the preseason, so it hasn't been an easy training camp for the star center. He still has some time to recover before Opening Night on Oct. 12 against Chicago.
Yardbarker
Coyotes claim Valimaki, Adam Gaudette and other former Canucks hit waivers, Wolanin and Dries clear: Around the League
Welcome back to Around the League, a column in which we deliver you news from around the National Hockey League, oftentimes through a Canucks-tinted lens. Yesterday, we wrote about the Juuso Valimaki sweepstakes, explaining how we expected there to be a sweepstakes of sorts for the 2017 16th overall pick.
MLive.com
Red Wings fall to Leafs in preseason finale; roster decisions loom
The Detroit Red Wings dressed only a handful of regulars in their preseason finale Saturday. The Toronto Maple Leafs iced nearly their entire lineup. The result was predictable. The Leafs got two goals each from Auston Mathews and William Nylander for a 5-1 victory at Scotiabank Arena. The Red Wings...
Detroit Red Wings cut 15 players
Who did the Red Wings cut?When is the Red Wings’ season opener?. We are less than a week away from the start of the 2022-23 NHL season and the Detroit Red Wings have been making moves to trim down their roster. On Sunday, the Red Wings announced they have...
CBS Sports
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Out Saturday
Oshie (upper body) will not play in Saturday's preseason finale against the Blue Jackets, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Oshie stayed on the ice after Saturday's morning skate for extra work and there is some optimism he may be available when Washington opens the regular season against the Bruins on Oct. 12. The 35-year-old will be relied upon to help fill the offensive void with Nicklas Backstrom (hip) and Tom Wilson (knee) on the injured list.
CBS Sports
Braves' Spencer Strider: Inks long-term deal with Atlanta
Atlanta announced Monday that Strider (oblique) signed a six-year, $75 million contract extension that runs through the 2028 season. The contract includes a $22 million team option or a $5 million buyout for 2029. Strider becomes the latest in a growing list of young, foundational pieces to come to terms...
Blackhawks trade Riley Stillman to Vancouver
The Blackhawks have traded defenseman Riley Stillman to the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for forward Jason Dickinson and a second-round pick in 2024, the team announced late Friday night. Dickinson has a $2.65 million cap hit for the next two seasons while Stillman has a $1.35 million cap hit over...
NHL
Red Wings trim roster by 15
DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today assigned forwards Pontus Andreasson, Jonatan Berggren, Austin Czarnik, Cross Hanas, Matt Luff and Chase Pearson, defensemen Simon Edvinsson, Albert Johansson, Steven Kampfer, Jared McIsaac, Wyatt Newpower, Donovan Sebrango and Eemil Viro, and goaltender Victor Brattstrom to the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins. Additionally, Detroit has released forward Dominik Shine from his professional tryout, returning him to Grand Rapids.
CBS Sports
Blue Jays' Ross Stripling: In line for potential Game 3
Stripling appears to be set to start Game 3 of the AL Wild Card Series against the Mariners on Sunday, if the Blue Jays win Saturday to extend the series, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports. Stripling's teammate Alek Manoah indicated that Stripling was the scheduled starter in his post-game...
NHL
Coyotes Claim Defenseman Juuso Valimaki Off Waivers
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have claimed defenseman Juuso Valimaki off waivers from the Calgary Flames. The 24-year-old Valimaki appeared in nine games for the Flames in 2021-22 and registered 0-2-2 with 10 penalty minutes (PIM). He also played in 35...
MLive.com
Givani Smith among Red Wings placed on waivers
Givani Smith might have been hard-pressed to earn a spot in the Detroit Red Wings’ lineup this season. Now, he might not even be on their 23-man roster. The Red Wings on Sunday waived Smith, the rugged winger who has struggled to find consistency and remain in the lineup the past two seasons.
NHL
PREVIEW: Red Wings conclude preseason Saturday at Toronto
Detroit set to face Maple Leafs for second time in as many days. The Detroit Red Wings will conclude their preseason schedule on Saturday night when they face the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m., and will be streamed on DetroitRedWings.com. In Friday's...
CBS Sports
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Enters health and safety protocols
Beal has entered the league's COVID-19 health and safety protocols and won't play against the Hornets on Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. The loss of Beal certainly hurts the Wizards, but it's only preseason and chances are he wasn't going to see heavy minutes, either. With Beal not playing against the Hornets and possibly more, Will Barton and Delon Wright might see more time in the upcoming contests, though Beal should be recovered for Opening Night against the Pacers on Oct. 19.
CBS Sports
Jets' Duane Brown: Added to active roster
The Jets activated Brown off injured reserve Saturday, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports. Brown missed the first four games of the season after landing on injured reserve due to a shoulder injury, but he's set to make his season debut in Week 5. The veteran left tackle's return to the starting lineup is much needed for a depleted offensive line and will be key in keeping Zach Wilson healthy and upright moving forward.
NFL・
CBS Sports
Braves' Max Fried: Cleared for postseason opener
Atlanta manager Brian Snitker confirmed that Fried (illness) will start Game 1 of the team's National League Division Series with the Phillies on Tuesday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports. Fried exited his final start of the regular season Sept. 30 with an illness, but he likely would have been available...
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Doesn't practice Saturday
McCollum (ankle) did not practice Saturday, Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans reports. The veteran is still dealing with a lingering ankle issue. He should be considered questionable to play Sunday against the Spurs.
CBS Sports
Jets' Max Mitchell: Officially ruled out
Mitchell (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Coach Robert Saleh took a pessimistic tone when discussing Mitchell's ability to suit up for the Jets' Week 5 matchup earlier in the week, and he's now been officially ruled out. The team is shorthanded at both tackle spots, though Conor McDermott and Cedric Ogbuehi are likely to start.
NFL・
CBS Sports
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Exits after pitch hits head
Merrifield left Saturday's game against Seattle after taking a pitch off his helmet, Mitch Bannon of SI.com reports. Merrifield initially stayed in the game to run the bases but was replaced by Raimel Tapia when the Blue Jays took the field. The fact that the team was leading by seven runs and inserted one of its better outfield defenders suggests that the move may have been at least somewhat tactical rather than purely injury-related.
MLB・
Yardbarker
Scenes from Canucks practice: Hughes, Garland take “maintenance day”, Boeser snipes in return to practice
The Vancouver Canucks took the ice at Rogers Arena on Sunday morning for practice ahead of Wednesday’s season opener on the road against Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers. The Canucks will still hold two final tune-up skates on Monday and Tuesday morning, giving them a few chances to...
