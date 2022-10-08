Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public parkKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenAllegheny County, PA
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Buckeyes winning streak ends, splits weekend with Tennessee, No. 12 Pitt during Pitt ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
High school roundup for Oct. 8, 2022: Burgettstown knocks off No. 2 OLSH
Brodie Kuzior scored the winning touchdown a 2-yard run in the final minute of regulation to lift Burgettstown to a 22-19 upset win over No. 2 Our Lady of the Sacred Heart in Class A Black Hills Conference football Saturday night. Kuzior had two touchdown runs and threw a 39-yard...
Westmoreland H.S. football notebook: Belle Vernon’s Quinton Martin brushes off pressure
Quinton Martin ran left, shedding and side-stepping defenders on the way to a 32-yard touchdown run that was worthy of any highlight show. The Belle Vernon junior running back ended up celebrating with teammates in the far corner of the end zone, only a few feet away from somebody who drove 70 miles to watch him play.
Quaker Valley’s Eva Bulger overcomes challenging set-up to claim 4th WPIAL girls golf title
Eva Bulger is a uniquely talented golfer. This season, the Quaker Valley senior became just the second girl in history to win four consecutive WPIAL titles. The left-handed hitting Bulger did so by defeating senior Claire Konieczny of Geibel by three strokes at the WPIAL Class 2A girls final round Oct. 4 at Valley Brook Country Club in McMurray.
WPIAL Class 6A/5A football roundup: No. 1 North Allegheny tops Mt. Lebanon
Logan Kushner and Khiryn Boyd ran for touchdowns and Jack Yatchenko scored on a fumble recovery as top-ranked North Allegheny earned a 20-6 victory over No. 3 Mt. Lebanon (2-5, 1-2) in a Class 6A football game Friday night. Kushner threw for 81 yards for the Tigers (6-1, 3-0). Canon-McMillan...
After cutting it close on the tee, Penn Hills’ Lucy Brayton earns spot in PIAA field
Lucy Brayton received no practice swings, little time to relax on the putting green or time to find her focus. When Brayton’s mom pulled up in front of the first tee at Valley Brook Country Club, Lucy only had time to hop out, grab her clubs and head over to sign-in.
Burrell grad Ian Durci sees receiving numbers rise in second season at Allegheny
Ian Durci can laugh about it now, the way the Burrell football team’s offense has gone from coach Shawn Liotta’s preferred pass-happy style to ground and pound. “I bet coach Liotta isn’t too happy about that,” Durci said with a chuckle. Fortunately for Durci (5-foot-9, 160...
Brother-sister combo patrols net for Quaker Valley soccer
Both have been involved in Quaker Valley soccer since their freshman season. Both have developed into accomplished high school athletes. They are vocal and determined but also can be humorous and quick-witted at times. The brother-sister duo of Isaac and Grace Waller are goalkeepers on the QV boys and girls...
Southmoreland football romps past South Allegheny
Has had a rough go of things lately, but its playoff hopes were boosted in a big 36-6 win at South Allegheny in Class 3A Interstate Conference play Friday night. “It was a great win, but we’ve got to win one more to make playoffs, and that’s our goal,”
Leechburg cruises past Jeannette
Randy Walters gazed around McKee Stadium — a storied venue in Jeannette — and he was proud in the moment. Walters, Leechburg’s proud football coach — especially on this night — witnessed his team again dismantle a Jeannette squad that represents the school with the most victories all-time in the WPIAL.
Richard Garbee, Jason Cappa named Quaker Valley baseball, softball coaches
Quaker Valley has two new coaches for its varsity spring sports teams. Quaker Valley football coach Jason Cappa will also guide the Quakers’ varsity softball team. Richard Garbee has been hired to coach the varsity baseball program. Garbee has coached basketball, soccer, baseball and softball with a variety of...
Bethel Park’s offense plays keep away in win over No. 1 Upper St. Clair
Bethel Park center Logan Pettigrew heard that description about his offensive line earlier this season and it still makes him laugh. Individually, there are no monster-sized blockers on the Black Hawks’ line, but the unsung and undersized group can be scary together. Upper St. Clair saw that Friday night.
Westmoreland H.S. athletes of the week: Belle Vernon’s Tessa Rodriguez, Latrobe’s Peyton Myers
Claim to fame: The 40-plus-runner field was trying to catch Rodriguez at the Bald Eagle Invitational but did not succeed. Rodriguez ran to a first-place finish in a time of 20 minutes, 18.86 seconds. She also has posted a top finish in every WPIAL dual meet this season for the Leopards, who went unbeaten and won their third straight section title.
Sto-Rox continues to roll with mercy-rule win over Washington
Sto-Rox lost two nonconference games by three points apiece and allowed 48 points in those losses combined to open the season. Since then, the Vikings have allowed only seven points, all of which came in the first of what is now four-straight wins after Friday night, to Charleroi. In the...
Bill Hillgrove sees history made at both ends of nearly a half-century of Pitt football
Legendary broadcaster Bill Hillgrove’s weekend was busy just like they all are during football season. Pitt on Saturday at Acrisure Stadium for the play-by-play call of the Virginia Tech game, and a car trip to Buffalo on Sunday for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills. Of course, it was...
A-K Valley Senior Spotlight: Freeport’s Olivia Giancola
The Freeport girls soccer program has made a huge splash and is one of the teams to beat this season in the WPIAL in Class 2A, building an impressive record of 9-0. Contributing to the success, among 14 seniors, is standout Olivia Giancola. “I’m confident that we will do very...
Norwin hockey team gets back to work after unforgettable championship season
Win or lose, stand or fall this hockey season, Norwin will always have 2021. The Knights’ magical postseason run included their first PIHL championship and saw them skate with the Class A Penguins Cup across the ice at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry. The Knights advanced to...
Butler, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Penn State's key stats during its 5-0 start
Penn State’s bye week is over. James Franklin’s 5-0 Nittany Lions produced a pair of impressive victories in the month of September, winning at Purdue (35-31) and Auburn (41-12). But there is still plenty of work left. Remember, Penn State started 5-0 last season and the Lions lost...
Four Pittsburgh private schools got top marks in Niche’s 2023 rankings
PITTSBURGH — This year once again, Shady Side Academy, based in Fox Chapel, has topped the list of the best private schools in Pittsburgh, according to Niche’s 2023 rankings. And like last year, the Strip District-based company rounded out the top three in its ranking with the Winchester...
nextpittsburgh.com
It doesn’t stink anymore: a century of recreation and business on Herr’s Island
In the 1980s, the City of Pittsburgh rebranded Herr’s Island as Washington Landing. The new name accompanied redevelopment to transform the 42-acre Allegheny River industrial wasteland into a housing, business and recreational hub. But for much of the 20th century, the island had served as the city’s central stockyards,...
