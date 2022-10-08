ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How the SBLive Michigan top 25 high school football teams fared in week 7

By Matthew Scheidel
Scorebook Live
 2 days ago

1. Belleville (7-0)

Week 7: Defeated Livonia Stevenson 49-10

Recap: Honestly, I'm just surprised Belleville allowed double-digit points.

2. Warren De La Salle Collegiate (5-1)

Next game: Oct. 8 at Dayton Ponitz (OH)

Photo by Mario Nowak

3. Grand Rapids Catholic Central (6-1)

Week 7: Defeated Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 21-0

Recap: Not quite the blowout I was expecting, but Catholic Central rebounds from its first loss in over three years.

4. Detroit Martin Luther King (5-1)

Week 7: Defeated Detroit Western 42-0

Recap: King keeps trucking along with another blowout in conference play.

Photo by Mario Nowak

5. West Bloomfield (6-1)

Week 7: Defeated Oxford 34-3

Recap: West Bloomfield takes care of Oxford at home.

Photo by Mario Nowak

6. Chelsea (5-2)

Week 7: Lost 50-34 to Tecumseh

Recap: We knew this was a tough game for Chelsea coming in, and sure enough, Tecumseh was the first team to really light up its defense. It will likely fall out of the top 10.

7. Saline (6-1)

Week 7: Lost 7-0 to Temperance Bedford

Recap: Wow. Safe to say I didn't see this coming. Saline is shutout at home by Bedford to suffer its first loss of the season.

8. Rockford (7-0)

Week 7: Defeated Hudsonville 42-31

Recap: Rockford survives a shootout with Hudsonville to improve to 7-0.

9. Rochester Adams (6-1)

Wee 7: Defeated Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 44-18

Recap: Adams gets it done once again.

Photo by Mario Nowak

10. Caledonia (7-0)

Week 7: Defeated Grand Haven 47-12

Recap: Caledonia remains undefeated with another blowout win.

11. Grand Rapids South Christian (7-0)

Week 7: Defeated Wayland 21-14

Recap: South Christian got all it could handle from Wayland, who's a good team that's had a tough schedule this year. But it got the win to remain unbeaten.

12. Macomb Dakota (7-0)

Week 7: Defeated Utica Eisenhower 31-14

Recao: Dakota stays unbeaten after getting an easy win at home.

Photo by Mario Nowak

13. Warren Michigan Collegiate (5-1)

Next game: Oct. 8 at Detroit Voyageur College Prep

14. Hudson (7-0)

Week 7: Defeated Brooklyn Columbia Central 56-0

Recap: Hudson just keeps getting better every week.

15. Whitehall (7-0)

Week 7: Defeated Ludington 56-6

Recap: Whitehall allowed points for the second consecutive week. It better pick up the pace or I'm going to have to drop them from the power 25. (This is sarcasm).

16. Marine City (6-1)

Week 7: Defeated Clinton Township Clintondale 47-8

Recap: Marine City keeps doing what it needs to do, and that's win.

17. Dexter (7-0)

Week 7: Defeated Monroe 52-13

Recap: Dexter blows out Monroe on the road to stay undefeated.

Photo by Antonio Cooper

18. River Rouge (4-1)

Week 7: Defeated Allen Park 30-0

Recap: River Rouge's defense pitches a shutout on the road against Allen Park.

19. Lapeer (7-0)

Week 7: Defeated Grand Ledge 42-28

Recap: Lapeer stays undefeated after picking up a nice win on the road.

20. Davison (6-1)

Week 7: Defeated Flint-Carman Ainsworth 51-6

Recap: Davison did what it was supposed to do against a weak opponent.

Photo by Katy Kildee

21. Clarkston (5-2)

Week 7: Defeated Lake Orion 45-41

Recap: Clarkston barely escapes a shootout with Lake Orion.

Photo by Katy Kildee

22. Hudsonville Unity Christian (5-2)

Week 7: Defeated Holland Christian 49-20

Recap: Unity Christian did what it was supposed to do to pick up its fifth straight win.

23. Muskegon (5-2)

Week 7: Defeated Wyoming 62-0

Recap: Sheesh, Muskegon. You really want to stay in the power 25, don't you?

24. Muskegon Mona Shores (6-1)

Week 7: Defeated Zeeland East 42-7

Recap: Mona Shores picks up an easy win at home.

25. Grandville (5-2)

Week 7: Defeated Jenison 52-14

Recap: Grandville bounces back after back-to-back losses, but it may not be enough to keep it in the power 25.

Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

