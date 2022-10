EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Incumbent Sen. Ron Johnson and challenger Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes faced off in first televised debate for U.S. Senate Friday night. Moderator Jill Geisler was joined by a panelist of five Wisconsin journalists, one of which could not attend due to COVID-19 protocol. The debate...

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO