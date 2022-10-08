Read full article on original website
Related
Inside Herschel Walker’s relationship with wife Julie Blanchard as she reaches out to his abortion accuser
HERSCHEL Walker's devoted wife has told his mystery abortion accuser how “incredibly sad” she is about the scandal. Julie Blanchard has reportedly texted the woman who claims the staunch abortion foe fathered a child with her. Walker, the Georgia Republican Senate candidate, has rejected reports alleging that he...
NFL・
Daily Beast
Hannity Stuns Herschel Walker by Pressing Him on Abortion
Barely two hours after The Daily Beast broke the news that Herschel Walker paid for a girlfriend’s abortion in 2009, the vehemently anti-abortion rights Senate candidate appeared on Fox News’ Hannity for what he thought would be an easy denial. It didn’t go exactly as planned. Sean...
Herschel Walker Abortion Accuser Drops Another Bombshell
The Republican U.S. Senate candidate claimed to have no idea who the woman could be. But apparently she's the mother of one of his kids.
Herschel Walker is a ridiculous person — but his ex is a typical abortion patient
No one has accused former NFL player Herschel Walker — Donald Trump's hand-picked GOP Senate nominee in Georgia — of being a nimble candidate or running a strong campaign. But even by Walker's standards, it was a major fumble to claim he didn't know a woman whose abortion he allegedly paid for in 2009. That's because, as Roger Sollenberger of the Daily Beast (and formerly of Salon) reported in a follow-up to his original story on the abortion scandal, the woman in question is also the mother of one of Walker's kids.
NFL・
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CNN Pundit Shrugs Off Herschel Walker Abortion Scandal Because ‘There's Too Much at Stake’
CNN conservative commentator Scott Jennings on Wednesday declared that he was unbothered about revelations that GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker paid for an ex-girlfriend’s abortion, claiming “there’s too much at stake” for Republicans.In the wake of The Daily Beast reporting that Walker—who is running on an extreme anti-abortion platform—urged his former girlfriend to get an abortion in 2009 and then paid for it, conservative lawmakers, officials, and media figures have all rallied around the ex-football hero.Right-wing talk radio host Dana Loesch, for instance, made it abundantly clear on Tuesday that despite her anti-abortion principles, she doesn’t care that Walker paid...
Herschel Walker Suggests to Fox News That His MAGA Son Is Part of ‘the Left’
Scandal-plagued GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker suggested on Wednesday that his MAGA-supporting son was part of “the left” while complaining about the “tremendous damage” the burgeoning conservative influencer has wrought on his political campaign. Over the past couple of days, Christian Walker has publicly torn into...
Who is Christian Walker, the son of Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker?
Christian Walker, the 23-year-old son of Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker, has built a following as a conservative social media influencer after two years of creating videos in which he bashes liberals, feminists, abortion rights advocates, racial justice protesters, those celebrating LGBTQ Pride Month and more -- often while waiting in a Starbucks drive-through line.
Herschel Walker's Son Unleashes On Him After Abortion Report: 'I'm Done'
Christian Walker said the Republican U.S. Senate candidate "left us to bang a bunch of women" and "threatened to kill us."
RELATED PEOPLE
Five reasons Herschel Walker could survive bombshell abortion allegations
Abortion allegations against Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker have roiled one of the country’s tightest races that could decide the majority in the now 50-50 chamber.
Herschel Walker Denies Paying For Abortion, But Says 'Nothing To Be Ashamed Of' If He Had
Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker has repeatedly denied that he paid for a former girlfriend’s abortion. But the anti-abortion Republican said Thursday that even if he had done it, so what?. “I’ve already been forgiven,” Walker said in a radio interview with conservative host Hugh Hewitt, echoing the theme...
Walker’s team knew of an abortion allegation months before it surfaced
His team was aware and had time to prepare. They just hoped it wouldn’t come out before the election.
Idaho8.com
Democrats won’t get as much Obama as they want in the midterms. But he has some other plans.
Requests for Barack Obama are pouring in from Democrats around the country — candidates are desperate for his help in what they feel is an existential midterms battle, one in which each race could help determine control of Congress and governments in the states. To these candidates, American democracy...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Georgia U.S. Senate race takes turn with allegation that pro-life Herschel Walker paid for a girlfriend’s 2009 abortion
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Georgia U.S. Senate race heated up in the last 24 hours. The battle between Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker has been the focus of high-profile national media coverage. Abortion and women’s reproductive rights were expected to be an issue in...
Idaho8.com
First on CNN: Former White House aide cooperating with investigation of Trump effort to overturn election results
An Atlanta-area prosecutor investigating Donald Trump and his allies’ efforts to overturn the 2020 election has secured cooperation from former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, sources familiar with the matter tell CNN. Hutchinson, whose cooperation has not previously been reported, became a prominent witness during a summer hearing...
Herschel Walker denies paying for ex girlfriend’s abortion after report turns own son against him
A bombshell report from The Daily Beast threatens to completely upturn the Georgia Senate race. Herschel Walker, the far-right Trump-endorsed Republican candidate, is now scrambling to respond to a report claiming that he paid for an abortion for a woman he dated in 2009. According to the Beast, the unnamed...
Republicans double down on Herschel Walker
Republicans and anti-abortion movement leaders doubled down on their support for embattled Georgia Senate nominee Herschel Walker, one day after a detailed report he's denied that alleges Walker paid for a then-girlfriend to have an abortion in 2009. Why it matters: Without a Walker victory, Republicans' path to the Senate...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Idaho8.com
Iran Fast Facts
Iran is a republic in Asia, sharing a border with seven countries: Afghanistan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Pakistan, Iraq, Turkey and Turkmenistan. It has been officially known as the Islamic Republic of Iran since the overthrow of the Shah in 1979. About Iran. (from the CIA World Factbook) Area: 1,648,195 sq km,...
Idaho8.com
A failed truce renewal in Yemen could further complicate US-Saudi relations
After a rare six months of relative calm, Yemen’s warring sides last week failed to renew a truce deal, with calls from the United Nations for an extension falling on deaf ears. With one side backed by Iran and the other by Saudi Arabia, it remains to be seen...
Dozens gather on State House steps to show support for Ukraine
Dozens crowded the State House steps on Monday evening in order to show support for Ukraine, eight months into the nation’s ongoing war with Russia. Ukrainians of Boston, a group of college students based in Massachusetts were among the leaders of the crowd. Members of the group told Boston 25 they hope to draw more attention to a cause that they feel as if the general public has forgotten about and to call for further aid from the United States.
Idaho8.com
What Indigenous Peoples’ Day means to Native Americans
For centuries, the US celebrated Christopher Columbus as the intrepid explorer who discovered the Americas — a symbol of the American ideals of entrepreneurship and innovation. The story of the Italian navigator taught to generations of schoolchildren is shrouded in mythology. But for the Indigenous peoples who inhabited the...
Comments / 0