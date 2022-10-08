Ron DeSantis witnesses football's return to Southwest Florida

NAPLES, FLORIDA – The Naples High School football team was ready to get back on the field. The home crowd was ready for a show. And everyone in Southwest Florida was ready to get back to normal.

Naples unleashed its pent-up energy on Barron Collier following more than a week off due to Hurricane Ian. The Golden Eagles scored three times in their first seven plays and beat their crosstown rival 41-23 on Friday.

However, this meant much more than just a football game. Returning to Friday night lights was the next step in healing for the region after Hurricane Ian devastated the area nine days prior.

Governor Ron DeSantis, who's been in the area all week touring the wreckage of the storm, was at the game and assisted with the coin toss. The Naples mayor, the Collier County sheriff and a handful state and U.S. representatives also were on hand to show their support.

"This game and these schools being open is a testament to the resiliency of Southwest Florida," DeSantis told a crowd that cheered him from both sides of the stadium.

The game was played just one day after Collier County Public Schools resumed classes following nine days off. The football teams were off a week before practicing on Tuesday. Many players on both sides needed something to distract them from the damage suffered by their homes thanks to the Category 4 winds and record storm surge from the Gulf of Mexico.

Despite the layoff, and the devastation, Naples showed no signs of rust.

Kendrick Raphael, who recently decommitted from Iowa, raced 69 yards on the Eagles' third play to kick-start a dominant first half.

Naples (5-1) scored three times on its first seven plays and took a 21-0 lead 10 minutes into the contest. That included another long run by Raphael, this one 79 yards, plus a 55-yard touchdown by Arkansas commit Isaiah Augustave.

Raphael rushed for 165 yards in the first half before resting most of the second. Augustave had 86 yards in the first half as Naples had 321 yards of offense before halftime.

The Golden Eagles led 34-0 at halftime. A botched snap on an extra point was all that kept the second half from starting with a running clock, which happens in Florida when one team leads by 35 points.

Thanks to the extra time, Barron Collier (4-1) was able to score three touchdowns in the game's final eight minutes to make the score respectable. The Cougars' final score came with nine seconds left.

With the victory, Naples extends its winning streak over Barron Collier to 24 straight. The Cougars haven't beaten Naples since 1999, and they play every year.

More importantly for the Eagles, they took a step toward their 12th consecutive district championship. Naples is 2-0 in Class 3S-District 16 with two games to go.

Barron Collier (4-1) suffered its first loss of the season, but the Cougars had some bright spots. They moved the ball well in the first half, getting into Naples territory three times. Those drives resulted in a missed field goal, a lost fumble and the end of the half.

All three of Barron Collier's touchdowns came thanks to senior quarterback Tommy Mooncotch. The move-in transfer from Chicago threw scores to Pedro Jimenez and Brody Graham and ran in a score of his own. Mooncotch even threw a 2-point pass and ran in a 2-point conversion.



The Cougars' QB finished with almost 300 yards passing. In his previous game Mooncotch threw for a career-high 263 yards against Immokalee.

