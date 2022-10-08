ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Ron DeSantis witnesses football's return to Southwest Florida

By Adam Fisher
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 2 days ago

NAPLES, FLORIDA – The Naples High School football team was ready to get back on the field. The home crowd was ready for a show. And everyone in Southwest Florida was ready to get back to normal.

Naples unleashed its pent-up energy on Barron Collier following more than a week off due to Hurricane Ian. The Golden Eagles scored three times in their first seven plays and beat their crosstown rival 41-23 on Friday.

However, this meant much more than just a football game. Returning to Friday night lights was the next step in healing for the region after Hurricane Ian devastated the area nine days prior.

Governor Ron DeSantis, who's been in the area all week touring the wreckage of the storm, was at the game and assisted with the coin toss. The Naples mayor, the Collier County sheriff and a handful state and U.S. representatives also were on hand to show their support.

"This game and these schools being open is a testament to the resiliency of Southwest Florida," DeSantis told a crowd that cheered him from both sides of the stadium.

Florida Governor Ron DaSantis, who assisted with the coin toss, is joined by his family in posing for a photo with the game officials, prior to the Naples-Barron Collier contest, Friday at Naples. It marked the return of high school football to the area in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.

Photo by Adam Fisher

The game was played just one day after Collier County Public Schools resumed classes following nine days off. The football teams were off a week before practicing on Tuesday. Many players on both sides needed something to distract them from the damage suffered by their homes thanks to the Category 4 winds and record storm surge from the Gulf of Mexico.

Despite the layoff, and the devastation, Naples showed no signs of rust.

Kendrick Raphael, who recently decommitted from Iowa, raced 69 yards on the Eagles' third play to kick-start a dominant first half.

Naples (5-1) scored three times on its first seven plays and took a 21-0 lead 10 minutes into the contest. That included another long run by Raphael, this one 79 yards, plus a 55-yard touchdown by Arkansas commit Isaiah Augustave.

Raphael rushed for 165 yards in the first half before resting most of the second. Augustave had 86 yards in the first half as Naples had 321 yards of offense before halftime.

The Golden Eagles led 34-0 at halftime. A botched snap on an extra point was all that kept the second half from starting with a running clock, which happens in Florida when one team leads by 35 points.

Thanks to the extra time, Barron Collier (4-1) was able to score three touchdowns in the game's final eight minutes to make the score respectable. The Cougars' final score came with nine seconds left.

With the victory, Naples extends its winning streak over Barron Collier to 24 straight. The Cougars haven't beaten Naples since 1999, and they play every year.

Members of the Naples football team goes through pregame warmups prior to their game with Barron Collier on Friday. Both teams were idle for more than a week after the destruction caused by Hurricane Ian and only returned to practice on Tuesday.

Photo Adam Fisher

More importantly for the Eagles, they took a step toward their 12th consecutive district championship. Naples is 2-0 in Class 3S-District 16 with two games to go.

Barron Collier (4-1) suffered its first loss of the season, but the Cougars had some bright spots. They moved the ball well in the first half, getting into Naples territory three times. Those drives resulted in a missed field goal, a lost fumble and the end of the half.

Members of the Barron Collier football team stand at attention, as a large American flag is stretched at midfield, by military personnel, prior to the playing of the national anthem at Naples.

Photo by Adam Fisher

All three of Barron Collier's touchdowns came thanks to senior quarterback Tommy Mooncotch. The move-in transfer from Chicago threw scores to Pedro Jimenez and Brody Graham and ran in a score of his own. Mooncotch even threw a 2-point pass and ran in a 2-point conversion.

The Cougars' QB finished with almost 300 yards passing. In his previous game Mooncotch threw for a career-high 263 yards against Immokalee.

NAPLES 41, BARRON COLLIER 23

BC 0 0 0 23 - 23

N 21 13 0 7 - 41

SCORING

First quarter

N: Kendrick Raphael 69 run (Harvey Sarajian kick), 8:48

N: Raphael 79 run (Sarajian kick), 3:45

N: Isaiah Augustave 55 run (Sarajian kick), 1:49

Second quarter

N: Nico Boyce 1 run (Sarajian kick), 7:00

N: Augustave 10 run (kick failed), 5:01

Fourth quarter

BC: Pedro Jimenez 13 pass from Tommy Mooncotch (Brody Graham pass from Mooncotch), 7:56

N: Kerry Brown 99 kickoff return (Sarajian kick), 7:33

BC: Braden Johnson 4 pass from Mooncotch (Rocco D'Angelo kick), 5:16

BC: Mooncotch 1 run (Mooncotch run), 0:09

Gvg Erika
2d ago

As long as 5th avenue and the non minority communities are up and running all is good in the world huh? I thought he was all about “law and order?!” Why hasn’t he visited Harmony Shores to see the ILLLEGAL activity currently going on where the owners are trying to FORCE eviction? These are WORKING families that are about to be homeless. But of course him and his wife would probably roll over dead before they ever come face to face with these issues. Everyone cheering him on live in a complete bubble and next week will be complaining that “nobody wants to work”. Naples expects the working class to live under a bridge and still show up smiling for $14/hr. But hey look at all the cute photo ops that were taken at a football game and the helicopter theatrics 🙄. #HYPOCRISY

Marcello Benati
2d ago

Absolutely loved the spirit and resilience of attendees on both sides. Many of the attendees and volunteers lost their homes, cars and property but showed up to support their teams in mass.The cherry on the top was the coin toss by the governor and the Collier County Sheriff helicopter displaying the United States Flag!

IN THIS ARTICLE
