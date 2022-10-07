This stunning home in East Hampton, New York, has 7,500 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Gary DePersia. A sampling of the features of this property gives you a glimpse of its appeal. Newly refinished light oak floors welcome all into a grand entrance that fans out to find the living room and den, both warmed by their own fireplaces. With elements of size and construction that could no longer be duplicated, a 7-bedroom, 8,000 SF+/-, residence, on 3 levels of finely articulated living space, sequestered behind a gated entry, presents the combination of masterful construction, exquisite finishes, copious amenities and a sensible floor plan that has become the hallmark of fine East End design. Upstairs the primary wing with private balcony offers a large sleeping chamber with fireplace, ample closets and luxurious bath with steam and jacuzzi. The home also features beautifully appointed upgrades and amenities. Outside broad patios with ample room for couches, chairs and alfresco dining look out to the lawn embracing the pool with hot tub and cabana while the sunken all weather tennis court is just beyond, sequestered behind mature trees. Above the semi attached 2 car garage is a complete studio apartment with bedroom and bath, perfect for the weekend overflow while a dedicated pool bath and laundry is built in below.

REAL ESTATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO