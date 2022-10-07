Read full article on original website
New York, New York, Apartment With 1,428 Square Feet and Two Bedrooms Asks $1.45 Million
This apartment in New York, New York, includes a number of distinctive features that will please the most discerning buyer. It has 1,428 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Victoria Rong Kennedy. A sampling of some of the notable elements of this property gives you a peek into its appeal. The elegant living and dining space is perfect for entertaining, with extra-large open chef's kitchen with large window, graceful flow and refined appointments. Designed by world-renowned SLCE Architects, the Azure has become a vanguard for a new way of living in Manhattan with 24-hour concierge and a live-in resident manager. Generous storage/closet space including 2 vast walk-in closets and a large second bedroom closet. The home also boasts many other amenities and upgrades. This elegant 1428 SF apartment features open south/east city views, floor-to-ceiling windows,10 feet high ceilings, hardwood floors throughout, Viking/Bosch appliances, Hunter Douglas blinds, Caserstone countertops, and spa like bathroom with Blue de Savoie and Stellar white marble. Building amenities include two landscaped roof terraces, cold storage, a bike room, a fitness center outfitted with Techno Gym equipment, one of the largest and most stunning children's playroom in NYC, a game room with Wi-Fi, a resident lounge, and a conference/dining area with adjacent kitchen.
East Hampton, New York, Home With 7,500 Square Feet and Seven Bedrooms Asks $8.45 Million
This stunning home in East Hampton, New York, has 7,500 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Gary DePersia. A sampling of the features of this property gives you a glimpse of its appeal. Newly refinished light oak floors welcome all into a grand entrance that fans out to find the living room and den, both warmed by their own fireplaces. With elements of size and construction that could no longer be duplicated, a 7-bedroom, 8,000 SF+/-, residence, on 3 levels of finely articulated living space, sequestered behind a gated entry, presents the combination of masterful construction, exquisite finishes, copious amenities and a sensible floor plan that has become the hallmark of fine East End design. Upstairs the primary wing with private balcony offers a large sleeping chamber with fireplace, ample closets and luxurious bath with steam and jacuzzi. The home also features beautifully appointed upgrades and amenities. Outside broad patios with ample room for couches, chairs and alfresco dining look out to the lawn embracing the pool with hot tub and cabana while the sunken all weather tennis court is just beyond, sequestered behind mature trees. Above the semi attached 2 car garage is a complete studio apartment with bedroom and bath, perfect for the weekend overflow while a dedicated pool bath and laundry is built in below.
Holy mouldy! Two-bed terraced house in York goes on the market for £175,000 - despite walls covered in black mould
Buyers have been left horrified by a £175,000 terraced house on the market covered in black mould. Viewers voiced concern after seeing the condition of the two-bedroom home in York. A picture of the bathroom reveals walls covered in black mould, while downstairs the kitchen has white and black...
Betty’s Custom Tiny Idahome w/ Ground Floor Bedroom
Tiny Idahomes is still producing beautiful custom tiny homes! This stunning house was built for Betty, who chose to work off of their Cascade model. She wanted a ground-floor bedroom with tall ceilings and lots of natural light — and she got it. A slide-out across from the front...
