tylerwoodgroup.com
670 Lintner Road, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315 (MLS # TR22218459)
This is a Must See Cute and Clean Cabin at an Affordable Price. Wood Exterior and Wood Paneled Interior. Large Brick Wood Burning Fireplace. Open Floor Plan includes Living Room, Dining Area and Kitchen. The Entertainment/ Viewing/ Party Deck is about 600 Square Feet where you can Enjoy the Forest and Castle Rock Views. Also Peeks at the Lake and Marina. A short Stroll to the Lake at Metcalf Bay or Walk the Other Direction to Forestry Trails. The Village for Shopping and Dining is very Close by! 2 Ski Resorts only Minutes Down the Road. Quiet Neighborhood Area yet easy access as you enter Big Bear. Could be a Full Time Residence, Second Home Getaway or Great Vacation Rental. Comes Fully Furnished and Ready to go for All Your Year Round Activites or Just Chill out on The Deck and Enjoy the Beauty of Big Bear.
tylerwoodgroup.com
40123 Lakeview Drive, Big Bear, CA 92315 (MLS # PW22214071)
Picturesque Mountain Home, Fantastic Location, with a great view of the lake from the inside or outdoor patio. Custom front patio with fireplace, built in BBQ and overhead lights perfect for summer entertaining. Huge front yard grass area with circular driveway and detached 2 car garage. Just steps to the lake with nice path from end of driveway. Great for winter time sledding. Custom mountain cabin décor comes fully furnished including all new beds. Large living room with custom sofa, wood flooring, pellet stove great for keeping area warm, in addition to forced air furnace. Open kitchen with breakfast counter, dining room with custom mountain table. 2 Downstairs bedrooms including master. Two bathrooms down and half bath upstairs with third bedroom and game area. This is the first time this home has been on the market in over 20 years. Fantastic home to make great family memories.
tylerwoodgroup.com
781 Sunset Lane, Sugar Loaf, CA 92386 (MLS # EV22218471)
INVESTORS DELIGHT! Large custom home with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, attached 2 car garage with pull through to back yard. House was in the process of being updated. Features wood beamed ceilings, ceiling fans, and 3 fireplaces. Storage sheds on property. A block from the forest and hiking trails and close to Easys General Store and Kallans Restaurant. This is a probate sale and pending tenant eviction. Drive by only.
californiafamilytravel.com
4 Amazing Palm Springs Resorts With Lazy River
Is there anything better than floating down a lazy river on a hot, sunny day? Palm Springs, California is an iconic destination, filled with luxurious resorts, world class golf courses and wonderful dining and shopping destinations. Here are four Palm Springs resorts with lazy rivers to enjoy on your desert vacation.
tylerwoodgroup.com
516 Imperial Avenue, Sugar Loaf, CA 92386 (MLS # TR22218631)
Small Hunters Cabin/ Shed at rear of Lot. 1 Room with Toilet on Side. (323 SF per Title) Has Water Meter and Sewer hookup now. Electric at power Pole. Build a main house using existing water and Sewer. Store materials or Stay in Small Cabin while building. No gas meter Currently. Previously had one years per Seller.Possibly use hookups for RV or Trailer while Building. Check with County to obtain Building Permits if interested. Seller will Carry with 50% down, Amortized 15 years, Due in 3 years.
A trip to the Trona Pinnacles is like exploring another world | Bartell's Backroads
TRONA, Calif. — At the bottom of Searles Valley in San Bernardino County sits the lonely mining town of Trona. Around 1,600 people live and work in this sun-beaten community, but you wouldn’t know it by the vast emptiness of this place. If, however, you follow the mineral...
multihousingnews.com
Inland Empire Storage Facility Lands Refi
Northmarq arranged the $10.5 million loan for the recently built property. Frontera Real Estate has received $10.5 million in refinancing for A-Storage-Place Palm, a 96,082-square-foot facility in Riverside, Calif. Transamerica Life Insurance Co. provided the 15-year loan, Riverside County records show. According to Yardi Matrix data, the recently built property...
ayalabulldogtimes.org
Another year, another highway project?
In July 2022, yet another freeway project has been announced, which is reported to last until spring of 2025. Many are concerned about this ongoing construction as the sole purpose of this new project is to revamp and improve the safety performance of the roadway on Interstate 15, all the way from Oak Hill Road to just South of Bear Valley Road in Victorville.
Haboob blankets Riverside, San Diego counties with dust, sand
A dust storm known as a haboob blanketed the San Diego and Riverside county deserts Thursday afternoon, cutting visibility to as much as under a quarter mile.The National Weather Service issued a blowing dust advisory Thursday afternoon due to a gust front blowing in from Imperial County. Several images sent in to the National Weather Service showed a dramatic bank of thick dust blowing into communities like El Centro in Imperial County, and the Coachella Valley.The haboob was apparently caused by a strong thunderstorm in Arizona that pushed winds west into Riverside and San Diego counties. Such events don't last long, but can create walls of dust and sand as high as 10,000 feet, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued a Windblown Dust Advisory for portions of Riverside County in the wake of Thursday's haboob due to vast amounts of dust still airborne and lingering in the Coachella Valley and Banning areas. Forecasters say Friday's weather could include possible thunderstorms in inland mountain areas that could bring lightning, gusty winds, and brief, heavy periods of rain.
KESQ
Spotty showers around SoCal ahead
Air quality has improved significantly following Thursday's haboob. Moderate air quality was recorded from Desert Hot Springs to Palm Desert around 3 p.m. Sunday. Air quality will likely continue to improve over the next couple of days. Low pressure is expected to sweep through the region for the start of...
iebusinessdaily.com
Fitness center chain to open in Loma Linda
A national fitness center chain has leased space at a neighborhood shopping center in Loma Linda. Fitness 19, which has 39 stores throughout California and New Jersey, will occupy 21,100 square feet at Loma Linda Plaza starting early next year, according to Progressive Real Estate Partners in Rancho Cucamonga. Progressive...
KTLA.com
Video: Heavy rain hits Menifee, sending birthday party guests scrambling
Much of California remains in a historic drought, but on Saturday, Menifee saw rain and winds that seem like they could have come from a hurricane. Menifee resident David Garcia shared footage of intense wind and heavy rain soaking the yard and street in front of his house. While Garcia...
Fontana Herald News
City of Fontana will hold its first-ever Spring Street Night Market on Friday, Oct. 14
The City of Fontana will be holding its first-ever Spring Street Night Market on Friday, Oct. 14. The event will be filled with food, shopping, music, live entertainment, graffiti art, jumpers, crafts, and a beer and wine garden. The Night Market will take place from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m....
4newsplus.com
Apple Valley Airshow Takes Flight on October 8th
The 19th Annual Apple Valley Airshow and NAPA® Auto Parts Car Show returns after a two-year hiatus on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Apple Valley Airport featuring extreme aerobatics from legendary pilots, skydivers, paratroopers, warbirds and military fly-bys. Vintage planes, classic cars and military vehicles will also be on display.
sbcfire.org
Fire Destroys Large Building in El Mirage
Last night San Bernardino County Fire crews were dispatched to a reported residential structure fire in the area of Sheep Creek Rd & Plato Rd, El Mirage. Multiple 911 callers stated smoke and fire from a residence. Firefighters arrived to find a large ranch style home with fire from multiple...
The Friday Flyer
Car Shows off 100s of classics
Hundreds of Canyon Lakers oohed and awed at the 239 Cars on display at the 16th annual Canyon Lake Car Show at the Canyon Lake Lodge Saturday. The Canyon Lake Car Club and the Canyon Lake POA put on the fun-filled event with spectators being able to take a look at the pre-1997 specialty vehicles, Modern Muscle cars, vendor booths, lots of food, a ski show and a 50/50 raffle drawing. An all-day DJ kept the music going with a festive vibe.
mynewsla.com
Average Riverside County Gas Price Records Largest Decrease Since July 14
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County recorded its largest decrease since July 14 Saturday, dropping 3.6 cents to $6.311. The decrease was the third straight following a 16-day streak of increases totaling $1.064 that pushed the Riverside County average price to a record high, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It dropped three-tenths of a cent Thursday and 2.3 cents Friday.
Dust storm brings low visibility to parts of SoCal
Timelapse video showed a massive wall of dust blanketing parts of Imperial Valley causing visibility to drop to zero at times.
Murder suspect arrested in Riverside County after body exhumed in Arizona desert south of Las Vegas
Police have arrested a suspect in a Southern California homicide after sheriff's deputies exhumed a body in the Arizona desert about 100 miles south of Las Vegas.
Fontana Herald News
Man who was riding bicycle dies in traffic collision in Rancho Cucamonga
A man who was riding a bicycle died in a traffic collision in Rancho Cucamonga on Oct. 4, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. At about 5:44 p.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station responded to the area of Rochester Avenue and Victoria Park Lane for a report of a collision involving a vehicle and bicyclist. Deputies and medical personnel arrived at the scene and located the bicyclist, who sustained major injuries. The bicyclist was transported by medical personnel to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
