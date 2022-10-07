This is a Must See Cute and Clean Cabin at an Affordable Price. Wood Exterior and Wood Paneled Interior. Large Brick Wood Burning Fireplace. Open Floor Plan includes Living Room, Dining Area and Kitchen. The Entertainment/ Viewing/ Party Deck is about 600 Square Feet where you can Enjoy the Forest and Castle Rock Views. Also Peeks at the Lake and Marina. A short Stroll to the Lake at Metcalf Bay or Walk the Other Direction to Forestry Trails. The Village for Shopping and Dining is very Close by! 2 Ski Resorts only Minutes Down the Road. Quiet Neighborhood Area yet easy access as you enter Big Bear. Could be a Full Time Residence, Second Home Getaway or Great Vacation Rental. Comes Fully Furnished and Ready to go for All Your Year Round Activites or Just Chill out on The Deck and Enjoy the Beauty of Big Bear.

BIG BEAR LAKE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO