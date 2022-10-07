Read full article on original website
40123 Lakeview Drive, Big Bear, CA 92315 (MLS # PW22214071)
Picturesque Mountain Home, Fantastic Location, with a great view of the lake from the inside or outdoor patio. Custom front patio with fireplace, built in BBQ and overhead lights perfect for summer entertaining. Huge front yard grass area with circular driveway and detached 2 car garage. Just steps to the lake with nice path from end of driveway. Great for winter time sledding. Custom mountain cabin décor comes fully furnished including all new beds. Large living room with custom sofa, wood flooring, pellet stove great for keeping area warm, in addition to forced air furnace. Open kitchen with breakfast counter, dining room with custom mountain table. 2 Downstairs bedrooms including master. Two bathrooms down and half bath upstairs with third bedroom and game area. This is the first time this home has been on the market in over 20 years. Fantastic home to make great family memories.
781 Sunset Lane, Sugar Loaf, CA 92386 (MLS # EV22218471)
INVESTORS DELIGHT! Large custom home with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, attached 2 car garage with pull through to back yard. House was in the process of being updated. Features wood beamed ceilings, ceiling fans, and 3 fireplaces. Storage sheds on property. A block from the forest and hiking trails and close to Easys General Store and Kallans Restaurant. This is a probate sale and pending tenant eviction. Drive by only.
672 Talmadge Road, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315 (MLS # 32204953)
Fantastic investment opportunity… Multiple unit property in Big Bear Lake that's centrally located with easy access. Each unit is a standalone building. Both units are currently rented with full time tenants with a great rental history. This 2-unit property can be your home in Big Bear or the investment property you've been looking for. Located within 5 minutes of Snow Summit, The Village, hiking trails and the Lake... Close to all that Big Bear Has to offer...
4 Amazing Palm Springs Resorts With Lazy River
Is there anything better than floating down a lazy river on a hot, sunny day? Palm Springs, California is an iconic destination, filled with luxurious resorts, world class golf courses and wonderful dining and shopping destinations. Here are four Palm Springs resorts with lazy rivers to enjoy on your desert vacation.
Fontana Herald News
City of Fontana will hold its first-ever Spring Street Night Market on Friday, Oct. 14
The City of Fontana will be holding its first-ever Spring Street Night Market on Friday, Oct. 14. The event will be filled with food, shopping, music, live entertainment, graffiti art, jumpers, crafts, and a beer and wine garden. The Night Market will take place from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m....
Man stabbed near Green Tree Market on Hesperia Road in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 46-year-old man was stabbed near the Green Tree Market in Victorville. It happened on October 7, 2022, at about 5:14 pm, in the 14100 block of Hesperia Road. Emergency personnel located the victim outside of the market with a wound to his back and...
Apple Valley Airshow Takes Flight on October 8th
The 19th Annual Apple Valley Airshow and NAPA® Auto Parts Car Show returns after a two-year hiatus on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Apple Valley Airport featuring extreme aerobatics from legendary pilots, skydivers, paratroopers, warbirds and military fly-bys. Vintage planes, classic cars and military vehicles will also be on display.
Video: Heavy rain hits Menifee, sending birthday party guests scrambling
Much of California remains in a historic drought, but on Saturday, Menifee saw rain and winds that seem like they could have come from a hurricane. Menifee resident David Garcia shared footage of intense wind and heavy rain soaking the yard and street in front of his house. While Garcia...
Odd local landmark won’t get caught in web of demolition if project proceeds, developer says
Developers discussing a project inside city limits that would include a 123,000-square-foot distribution center are promising to be mindful of an odd local landmark. Driving the news: No formal application has been submitted. However, plans on file at City Hall show a 40-acre parcel near North Indian Canyon Drive and Garnet Avenue could one day contain the distribution center, a travel stop, and two other parcels suitable for building.
Another year, another highway project?
In July 2022, yet another freeway project has been announced, which is reported to last until spring of 2025. Many are concerned about this ongoing construction as the sole purpose of this new project is to revamp and improve the safety performance of the roadway on Interstate 15, all the way from Oak Hill Road to just South of Bear Valley Road in Victorville.
Fire Destroys Large Building in El Mirage
Last night San Bernardino County Fire crews were dispatched to a reported residential structure fire in the area of Sheep Creek Rd & Plato Rd, El Mirage. Multiple 911 callers stated smoke and fire from a residence. Firefighters arrived to find a large ranch style home with fire from multiple...
Average Riverside County Gas Price Records Largest Decrease Since July 14
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County recorded its largest decrease since July 14 Saturday, dropping 3.6 cents to $6.311. The decrease was the third straight following a 16-day streak of increases totaling $1.064 that pushed the Riverside County average price to a record high, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It dropped three-tenths of a cent Thursday and 2.3 cents Friday.
Haboob blankets Riverside, San Diego counties with dust, sand
A dust storm known as a haboob blanketed the San Diego and Riverside county deserts Thursday afternoon, cutting visibility to as much as under a quarter mile.The National Weather Service issued a blowing dust advisory Thursday afternoon due to a gust front blowing in from Imperial County. Several images sent in to the National Weather Service showed a dramatic bank of thick dust blowing into communities like El Centro in Imperial County, and the Coachella Valley.The haboob was apparently caused by a strong thunderstorm in Arizona that pushed winds west into Riverside and San Diego counties. Such events don't last long, but can create walls of dust and sand as high as 10,000 feet, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.The South Coast Air Quality Management District issued a Windblown Dust Advisory for portions of Riverside County in the wake of Thursday's haboob due to vast amounts of dust still airborne and lingering in the Coachella Valley and Banning areas. Forecasters say Friday's weather could include possible thunderstorms in inland mountain areas that could bring lightning, gusty winds, and brief, heavy periods of rain.
Pedestrian struck by car in Starbucks parking lot in Palm Springs
A pedestrian is recovering from injuries, after being struck by a car in a Starbucks parking lot in Palm Springs Thursday. According to Capt. Gunkel of the Palm Springs Fire Department, crews were dispatched to an accident involving a pedestrian just after 1:00 pm. When on scene they found a pedestrian with a possible broken The post Pedestrian struck by car in Starbucks parking lot in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
Spotty showers around SoCal ahead
Air quality has improved significantly following Thursday's haboob. Moderate air quality was recorded from Desert Hot Springs to Palm Desert around 3 p.m. Sunday. Air quality will likely continue to improve over the next couple of days. Low pressure is expected to sweep through the region for the start of...
California homicide arrest; body exhumed in Arizona desert
Police have arrested a suspect in a Southern California homicide after sheriff’s deputies exhumed a body in the Arizona desert about 100 miles (160 kilometers) south of Las Vegas.
A traffic collision between a small school bus and vehicle on Hwy 38 near Bryant Street
Medical Engine No. 9 from the Mentone Fire Department responded to a traffic collision between a small school bus and another vehicle on Hwy 38 near Bryant Street, Yucaipa, at approximately 3:51 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 6. Crews treated and transported both drivers by ambulance for minor injuries. Two students...
Dust storm brings low visibility to parts of SoCal
Timelapse video showed a massive wall of dust blanketing parts of Imperial Valley causing visibility to drop to zero at times.
Man who was riding bicycle dies in traffic collision in Rancho Cucamonga
A man who was riding a bicycle died in a traffic collision in Rancho Cucamonga on Oct. 4, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. At about 5:44 p.m., deputies from the Rancho Cucamonga Station responded to the area of Rochester Avenue and Victoria Park Lane for a report of a collision involving a vehicle and bicyclist. Deputies and medical personnel arrived at the scene and located the bicyclist, who sustained major injuries. The bicyclist was transported by medical personnel to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
Desert Hot Springs man accused of forcing himself into home and threatening residents
A Desert Hot Springs man was arrested Saturday on charges including kidnapping, assault with a firearm, and criminal threats. Desert Hot Springs Police first responded to a call around 8:15 a.m. off of the 11900 block of Verbena Drive. The suspect reportedly forced himself into a residence while possessing a gun. He also threatened the The post Desert Hot Springs man accused of forcing himself into home and threatening residents appeared first on KESQ.
