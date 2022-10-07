ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orland Park, IL

bhhschicago.com

205 Chesterfield Drive #A

SHORT OR LONG TERM RENT + Rent_until_Close available: Wonderful Ranch with large kitchen full of windows and cherry raised panel cabinets, island with tear drop lights, patio doors to back yard, and granite counters. Inside repainted 2022. New hard surface flooring in most rooms (2022). Cabinets refinished. Split floor plan. Raised panel doors and arched doorways. The master has soaker tub, walk-in closet and separate shower. The basement is ready for finishing touches. Plus a 3 car garage! Updated landscape 2022. DECK BUILD IN PROGRESS. Located nearby Rt 30 and Rt 23 for easy commute. -- 1st+Last+Security on lease signing. Income requirement= 3x rent. Use MRED Application.--
CHICAGO, IL
bhhschicago.com

52 Azalea Drive #122

AMAZING RESORT STYLE COMPLEX!! Renovated and Beautiful 2nd Floor 1 Bedroom/1 Bathroom Apartment facing West with Balcony, Vaulted Ceilings, Fireplace, Breakfast Bar, and In-unit Washer/dryer. Community Amenities include: Resort Swimming Pools, State-of-the-Art Gym, Outdoor BBQ's and Lounge, Business Center w/ WiFi and Cafe, Theater, Bark Park, Tennis and Volleyball Courts! Pet-friendly living located in the heart of Schaumburg near 90/290 expressways, near Woodfield Mall. Close to restaurants, and Metra. Photos are of model unit but layout and finishes are the same. 48 HOUR LOOK AND LEASE GET A $75.00 REDUCED SECURITY DEPOSIT! ** Many Other Units Available! *Prices Subject to Change*
SCHAUMBURG, IL
bhhschicago.com

110 Aster Drive #2215

AMAZING RESORT STYLE COMPLEX!! Renovated and Beautiful 1st Floor 1 Bedroom/1 Bathroom Apartment facing West with Patio, Hard Surface Flooring, Fireplace, Breakfast Bar, and In-unit Washer/dryer. Community Amenities include: Resort Swimming Pools, State-of-the-Art Gym, Outdoor BBQ's and Lounge, Business Center w/ WiFi and Cafe, Theater, Bark Park, Tennis and Volleyball Courts! Pet-friendly living located in the heart of Schaumburg near 90/290 expressways, near Woodfield Mall. Close to restaurants, and Metra. Photos are of model unit but layout and finishes are the same. 48 HOUR LOOK AND LEASE GET A $75.00 REDUCED SECURITY DEPOSIT! ** Many Other Units Available! *Prices Subject to Change*
SCHAUMBURG, IL
bhhschicago.com

105 Mellbrook Road

Beautifully updated 3 bedrooms 2 bath with all new HVAC and water heater. Home comes with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, tiled backsplash and washer/dryer. Homes features a large backyard with storage shed and patio.
BOLINGBROOK, IL
Orland Park, IL
Real Estate
Orland Park, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Real Estate
Local
Illinois Business
City
Orland Park, IL
bhhschicago.com

8951 Royal Drive

Welcome to this dazzling Burr Ridge home! Over 5,200 sf of living space on 4 levels. Featuring 4 large bedrooms, 4.2 bathrooms and 2 offices. The open floorplan is perfect for entertaining. Have your morning coffee in the sunroom while overlooking your personal oasis. Enjoy the summer by the pool with meals prepared in the outdoor kitchen using vegetables from the private garden. Relax with a book in the library while the kids play in the loft. Major components have been taken care of (roof is less than a year old and the furnaces are less than 3 years old). Shopping and fine dining are nearby at the Burr Ridge Village Center.
BURR RIDGE, IL
bhhschicago.com

4643 Main Street #1D

Very nice, large, first floor light-filled 2 bedrooms 1/1 bathroom condo. Updated eat-in kitchen with SS appliances and pantry. Huge living room with many windows and great natural light. Hardwood floors throughout. Spacious bedrooms with ample closets. Assigned parking space and storage included in rent. Laundry in the building. Close to expressway and other transportation, shopping and schools. Strong credit score and income required. NO Smoking and NO pets.
SKOKIE, IL
WGN News

Weekend Break: LaGrange Park Antique Mall

LAGRANGE PARK, Ill. — WGN’s Marcella Raymond travels to LaGrange Park to showcase an antique mall with unique finds for shoppers that can’t be found anywhere else! When it comes to the WGN afficionados out there, they may have some once-in-a-lifetime collectibles available for sale, but there’s no telling how long they may stay on […]
LA GRANGE PARK, IL
bhhschicago.com

550 N Saint Clair Street #1104

Modern and inviting, sun-drenched 2-bedroom and 2-bathroom property with new high-end appliances at Streeterville's finest boutique building with rare GARAGE PARKING INCLUDED! European designed cabinetry, hardwood flooring throughout, atmospheric lighting, granite counters, marble baths and floor-to-ceiling windows will make this freshly painted apartment your home. With soaring 10-foot, concrete ceilings, you'll be amazed at the openness and bright energy offered from this newer construction condo. Private balcony faces S/E and is perfect for morning coffee or evening wine. The master bedroom features a big walk-in closet. There is plenty of storage space in the unit, a walk-in laundry room, and a separate assigned storage locker. 24 HOUR DOOR STAFF, HEATED GARAGE PARKING, ON-SITE PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND MAINTENANCE, A LARGE FURNISHED AND LANDSCAPED SUN DECK, FITNESS ROOM, INDOOR LAP POOL WITH SEPARATE M/W LOCKER ROOMS WITH SAUNAS.
CHICAGO, IL
bhhschicago.com

9820 S 55th Avenue

WELL CARED FOR, VERY LARGE, 4 BED 2 BATH HOME. EXCELLENT OAK LAWN LOCATION. SWARD SCHOOL DISTRICT. CLOSE TO EVERYTHING. PARKS, TRANSPORTATION AND SHOPPING MOMENTS AWAY. THE HOME FEATURES A SPACIOUS, EAT IN KITCHEN. CUSTOM CABINETS, QUARTZ COUNTERS, ALL STAINLESS-STEEL APPLIANCES. SLIDING DOOR OFF THE KITCHEN TO A VERY LARGE DECK. OVERSIZED BACKYARD, WITH GARDEN. FULL FINISHED BASEMENT. DETACHED, 3 CAR GARAGE!! NEWER GARAGE DOORS. ROOF, GUTTERS, AND GUTTER GUARDS (2018). ZONED HEATING AND COOLING. GAS FIREPLACE. VINYL REPLACEMENT WINDOWS THROUGHOUT. HARDWOOD FLOORS. BEAUTIFUL, FULLY FENCED YARD. BASEMENT HAS DRAIN TILE SYSTEM. 650 + CREDIT. NO EVICTIONS.
OAK LAWN, IL
CBS Chicago

Nearly 400 cars towed along Chicago Marathon route overnight

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police were out Sunday morning giving tickets and towing cars parked along the Chicago Marathon route.A lot of drivers didn't heed that warning. Car after car was being loaded onto tow trucks.This happened near inner Lake Shore Drive and Sheridan about seven and a half miles into the marathon route.There was signage warning drivers they were in a tow zone from 1 a.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday.The Department of Streets and Sanitation tells us 398 cars were towed. They also say sign postings for no parking started on Tuesday and finished on Wednesday and that they checked the signage on the route each day leading up to the marathon.   
CHICAGO, IL
bhhschicago.com

3655 W 69th Street

Beautiful Brick Home in the West Lawn Area. Property features 6 bed an 3 bath. Walk into a spacious living room and dining room, kitchen has been updated with new white kitchen cabinets and Granite counter tops. Kitchen also comes with stainless steel appliances which includes a dishwasher and extra pantry space. Basement is full finished basement that has been updated it includes 2 bed 1 bath laundry room that comes with washer and dryer. On the outside the property features a custom wood burning Oven And a beautiful custom pergola to enjoy on your warm summer nights!
CHICAGO, IL

