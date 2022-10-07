Read full article on original website
bhhschicago.com
205 Chesterfield Drive #A
SHORT OR LONG TERM RENT + Rent_until_Close available: Wonderful Ranch with large kitchen full of windows and cherry raised panel cabinets, island with tear drop lights, patio doors to back yard, and granite counters. Inside repainted 2022. New hard surface flooring in most rooms (2022). Cabinets refinished. Split floor plan. Raised panel doors and arched doorways. The master has soaker tub, walk-in closet and separate shower. The basement is ready for finishing touches. Plus a 3 car garage! Updated landscape 2022. DECK BUILD IN PROGRESS. Located nearby Rt 30 and Rt 23 for easy commute. -- 1st+Last+Security on lease signing. Income requirement= 3x rent. Use MRED Application.--
bhhschicago.com
52 Azalea Drive #122
AMAZING RESORT STYLE COMPLEX!! Renovated and Beautiful 2nd Floor 1 Bedroom/1 Bathroom Apartment facing West with Balcony, Vaulted Ceilings, Fireplace, Breakfast Bar, and In-unit Washer/dryer. Community Amenities include: Resort Swimming Pools, State-of-the-Art Gym, Outdoor BBQ's and Lounge, Business Center w/ WiFi and Cafe, Theater, Bark Park, Tennis and Volleyball Courts! Pet-friendly living located in the heart of Schaumburg near 90/290 expressways, near Woodfield Mall. Close to restaurants, and Metra. Photos are of model unit but layout and finishes are the same. 48 HOUR LOOK AND LEASE GET A $75.00 REDUCED SECURITY DEPOSIT! ** Many Other Units Available! *Prices Subject to Change*
bhhschicago.com
110 Aster Drive #2215
AMAZING RESORT STYLE COMPLEX!! Renovated and Beautiful 1st Floor 1 Bedroom/1 Bathroom Apartment facing West with Patio, Hard Surface Flooring, Fireplace, Breakfast Bar, and In-unit Washer/dryer. Community Amenities include: Resort Swimming Pools, State-of-the-Art Gym, Outdoor BBQ's and Lounge, Business Center w/ WiFi and Cafe, Theater, Bark Park, Tennis and Volleyball Courts! Pet-friendly living located in the heart of Schaumburg near 90/290 expressways, near Woodfield Mall. Close to restaurants, and Metra. Photos are of model unit but layout and finishes are the same. 48 HOUR LOOK AND LEASE GET A $75.00 REDUCED SECURITY DEPOSIT! ** Many Other Units Available! *Prices Subject to Change*
bhhschicago.com
105 Mellbrook Road
Beautifully updated 3 bedrooms 2 bath with all new HVAC and water heater. Home comes with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, tiled backsplash and washer/dryer. Homes features a large backyard with storage shed and patio.
bhhschicago.com
8951 Royal Drive
Welcome to this dazzling Burr Ridge home! Over 5,200 sf of living space on 4 levels. Featuring 4 large bedrooms, 4.2 bathrooms and 2 offices. The open floorplan is perfect for entertaining. Have your morning coffee in the sunroom while overlooking your personal oasis. Enjoy the summer by the pool with meals prepared in the outdoor kitchen using vegetables from the private garden. Relax with a book in the library while the kids play in the loft. Major components have been taken care of (roof is less than a year old and the furnaces are less than 3 years old). Shopping and fine dining are nearby at the Burr Ridge Village Center.
bhhschicago.com
4643 Main Street #1D
Very nice, large, first floor light-filled 2 bedrooms 1/1 bathroom condo. Updated eat-in kitchen with SS appliances and pantry. Huge living room with many windows and great natural light. Hardwood floors throughout. Spacious bedrooms with ample closets. Assigned parking space and storage included in rent. Laundry in the building. Close to expressway and other transportation, shopping and schools. Strong credit score and income required. NO Smoking and NO pets.
Weekend Break: LaGrange Park Antique Mall
LAGRANGE PARK, Ill. — WGN’s Marcella Raymond travels to LaGrange Park to showcase an antique mall with unique finds for shoppers that can’t be found anywhere else! When it comes to the WGN afficionados out there, they may have some once-in-a-lifetime collectibles available for sale, but there’s no telling how long they may stay on […]
bhhschicago.com
550 N Saint Clair Street #1104
Modern and inviting, sun-drenched 2-bedroom and 2-bathroom property with new high-end appliances at Streeterville's finest boutique building with rare GARAGE PARKING INCLUDED! European designed cabinetry, hardwood flooring throughout, atmospheric lighting, granite counters, marble baths and floor-to-ceiling windows will make this freshly painted apartment your home. With soaring 10-foot, concrete ceilings, you'll be amazed at the openness and bright energy offered from this newer construction condo. Private balcony faces S/E and is perfect for morning coffee or evening wine. The master bedroom features a big walk-in closet. There is plenty of storage space in the unit, a walk-in laundry room, and a separate assigned storage locker. 24 HOUR DOOR STAFF, HEATED GARAGE PARKING, ON-SITE PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND MAINTENANCE, A LARGE FURNISHED AND LANDSCAPED SUN DECK, FITNESS ROOM, INDOOR LAP POOL WITH SEPARATE M/W LOCKER ROOMS WITH SAUNAS.
bhhschicago.com
9820 S 55th Avenue
WELL CARED FOR, VERY LARGE, 4 BED 2 BATH HOME. EXCELLENT OAK LAWN LOCATION. SWARD SCHOOL DISTRICT. CLOSE TO EVERYTHING. PARKS, TRANSPORTATION AND SHOPPING MOMENTS AWAY. THE HOME FEATURES A SPACIOUS, EAT IN KITCHEN. CUSTOM CABINETS, QUARTZ COUNTERS, ALL STAINLESS-STEEL APPLIANCES. SLIDING DOOR OFF THE KITCHEN TO A VERY LARGE DECK. OVERSIZED BACKYARD, WITH GARDEN. FULL FINISHED BASEMENT. DETACHED, 3 CAR GARAGE!! NEWER GARAGE DOORS. ROOF, GUTTERS, AND GUTTER GUARDS (2018). ZONED HEATING AND COOLING. GAS FIREPLACE. VINYL REPLACEMENT WINDOWS THROUGHOUT. HARDWOOD FLOORS. BEAUTIFUL, FULLY FENCED YARD. BASEMENT HAS DRAIN TILE SYSTEM. 650 + CREDIT. NO EVICTIONS.
Firewater BBQ Opening Fifth Location in Lake Zurich
The new restaurant will open in early spring 2023, along with more eateries
Nearly 400 cars towed along Chicago Marathon route overnight
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police were out Sunday morning giving tickets and towing cars parked along the Chicago Marathon route.A lot of drivers didn't heed that warning. Car after car was being loaded onto tow trucks.This happened near inner Lake Shore Drive and Sheridan about seven and a half miles into the marathon route.There was signage warning drivers they were in a tow zone from 1 a.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday.The Department of Streets and Sanitation tells us 398 cars were towed. They also say sign postings for no parking started on Tuesday and finished on Wednesday and that they checked the signage on the route each day leading up to the marathon.
evanstonroundtable.com
Letter to the editor: Why is the Chicago Botanic Garden increasing prices, now?
I have been a Chicago Botanic Garden member for decades. But I was disappointed recently when I received the Garden’s 2022-23 membership renewal mailing asking for a 30% increase in its Plus One membership category. A membership at this level was $99 in 2021 and is now $129 for a year.
fox32chicago.com
Orland Park property owner blasting 'vulgar music' to get school to remove loud instruments on playground
CHICAGO - An Orland Park property owner has been blasting loud, vulgar music over the last few weeks in an attempt to push a school district to get rid of musical instruments on a local playground. In 2020, School District 135 relocated and replaced its playground at Prairie Elementary School...
bhhschicago.com
3655 W 69th Street
Beautiful Brick Home in the West Lawn Area. Property features 6 bed an 3 bath. Walk into a spacious living room and dining room, kitchen has been updated with new white kitchen cabinets and Granite counter tops. Kitchen also comes with stainless steel appliances which includes a dishwasher and extra pantry space. Basement is full finished basement that has been updated it includes 2 bed 1 bath laundry room that comes with washer and dryer. On the outside the property features a custom wood burning Oven And a beautiful custom pergola to enjoy on your warm summer nights!
nypressnews.com
‘The need is so great’: Ex-store now furnishes space for Auburn Gresham Healthy Lifestyle Hub
CHICAGO (CBS) — Sitting vacant for 25 years, a former furniture store is now up and running as a community health and education center. CBS 2’s Marissa Perlman reports the building got a makeover in hopes of bringing new opportunity to the Auburn Gresham neighborhood. “It’s amazing. I...
Pepper The Kitten Taken From Rogers Park Auto Shop, Reward Offered For Return: ‘He’s Extremely Loved’
ROGERS PARK — A Rogers Park auto body shop is offering a reward for the return of Pepper the kitten, a shop cat who was taken from the business Thursday. A person walked away with Pepper, a 9-week-old black cat, around 10 a.m. Thursday outside Auto Tecx Collision and Repair, 7111 N. Clark St., office manager Jackie Rios said.
Nightmare train ride: passengers stuck on Amtrak from Pontiac to Chicago with no heat, power, smelly bathrooms
Amtrak is offering apologies and vouchers after a disastrous travel experience for many people in Metro Detroit trying to get to Chicago for the weekend.
Centipedes may be scoping out your home
Some people are seeing more centipedes in their homes as the weather gets cooler, and a bug expert says that could mean a home is infected with other pests.
116 Rescued Dogs and Cats Flown From Florida to Chicago After Being Made Homeless by Hurricane Ian
It's not just the human citizens of Florida who've faced a devastating loss of life and the threat of homelessness during Hurricane Ian and the immediate aftermath. Many animals have lost their homes too. On October 9, a flight operated by the charity 'Wings of Rescue' transported a total of 116 domestic dogs and cats from Florida to Chicago.
Chicago Suburb Named Among Safest US Cities for Trick-or-Treating. What are your plans for Halloween this year?
With Halloween less than one month away, families will likely soon be plotting their route for trick-or-treating, figuring out where to go to have the most fun, and of course, score a generous amount of candy.
