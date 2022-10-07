Welcome to this dazzling Burr Ridge home! Over 5,200 sf of living space on 4 levels. Featuring 4 large bedrooms, 4.2 bathrooms and 2 offices. The open floorplan is perfect for entertaining. Have your morning coffee in the sunroom while overlooking your personal oasis. Enjoy the summer by the pool with meals prepared in the outdoor kitchen using vegetables from the private garden. Relax with a book in the library while the kids play in the loft. Major components have been taken care of (roof is less than a year old and the furnaces are less than 3 years old). Shopping and fine dining are nearby at the Burr Ridge Village Center.

BURR RIDGE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO