Christmas saved as firm steps in to save Edinburgh’s festive events
Edinburgh’s Christmas has been saved after another company stepped in to run the city’s famous festive attractions when the original firm pulled out.Unique Events and Assembly Festival’s joint company Unique Assembly has been awarded a one-year contract to run the Scottish capital’s Christmas celebrations after councillors agreed to the move in a closed-doors vote.The last-minute deal comes after Christmas could have been cancelled in the city.Angels Event Experience was set to pay the City of Edinburgh Council £5.5 million for the right to stage events over the next five years, but pulled out late last month.While we are taking on...
helihub.com
London’s Air Ambulance launches biggest appeal yet – for two H135s
Our medics perform life-saving treatment at the scene for patients who are critically injured. It’s thanks to our supporters that we can run this service 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. But now we are facing a new challenge. Our helicopters are becoming increasingly difficult to maintain...
NME
Iconic Wolverhampton venue Civic Halls to reopen as The Halls in 2023
Iconic Wolverhampton venue The Civic Halls is set to to reopen in 2023 as part of a complex called The Halls. In June next year, The Halls – which encompasses the 3,500 capacity room The Civic and 1,300 capacity The Wulfrun – will reopen, seeing the return of a Grade II listed venue that hosted Nirvana, David Bowie and more prior to its closure in December 2015.
