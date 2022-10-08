Edinburgh’s Christmas has been saved after another company stepped in to run the city’s famous festive attractions when the original firm pulled out.Unique Events and Assembly Festival’s joint company Unique Assembly has been awarded a one-year contract to run the Scottish capital’s Christmas celebrations after councillors agreed to the move in a closed-doors vote.The last-minute deal comes after Christmas could have been cancelled in the city.Angels Event Experience was set to pay the City of Edinburgh Council £5.5 million for the right to stage events over the next five years, but pulled out late last month.While we are taking on...

