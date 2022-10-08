ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lapwai, ID

Comments / 0

Related
Arbiter Online

Boise State breaks records in homecoming game win over Fresno State

The Boise State Broncos defeated the Fresno State Bulldogs 20-40 in a rivalry game to remember on Oct. 8. Both teams fought hard throughout this highly anticipated game but the Broncos ultimately left hoisting “The Milk Can.”. “The rivalry we have between us and Fresno…we knew it would be...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Earthquake shakes small Oregon town

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The United States Geological Survey or (USGS) is reporting a 4.4 magnitude earthquake shook the small town of Lacomb, Oregon this morning. Lacomb is roughly thirty miles East of Corvallis, Oregon. The USGS registered the earthquake at 4:52 am PST this morning. While there have...
BOISE, ID
eastidahonews.com

Water ouzels busy teaching youngsters in eastern Idaho

Living the Wild Life is brought to you by Paragon Men's Health, which offers men with erectile dysfunction new hope for a more satisfying life. Its pulse wave therapy is proven to have an 87% success rate. Paragon Men's Health focuses on caring for your needs, earning your trust and doing it privately for you with dignity. If you or someone you love would like to learn more, schedule a free consultation today. Locations in Idaho Falls, Boise, Lubbock, Texas, and Phoenix.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Prairie, ID
Lapwai, ID
Sports
City
Lapwai, ID
Local
Idaho Sports
KHQ Right Now

Crash closes US-12 between Orofino and Kamiah Sunday morning

OROFINO, Idaho - A two-vehicle collision on US-12 near mile marker 51.5 between Kamiah and Orofino closed the road Sunday morning. According to Idaho State Police (ISP), the crash happened just before 7 a.m., with crews arriving on scene soon after. Investigation shows a grey 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer was travelling...
OROFINO, ID
Post Register

Antique World Mall in Boise prepares to reopen

BOISE, ID (CBS2 NEWS) — After being closed for more than three months, the Antique World Mall in Boise is about to reopen. The popular antique store closed in late June after a roof collapse at the neighboring Reel Theatre. Although the items inside were not damaged, the mall remained closed until safety work could be completed. The Reel Theatre had already been closed for months due to a lack of business.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Where Will You Find The Best Chinese Food in Idaho?

Right off the bat, I can tell you it isn't in Boise. Bummer - I know. But, with that being established right off the bat, there's a chance that a Chinese restaurant in Boise could actually top the number one spot for Chinese food in Idaho... right?. According to a...
BOISE, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
Big Country News

Improper passing leads to crash in Whitman County

LACROSSE - At around 1:26 p.m. on Friday October 7th, a 3 vehicle crash occurred on State Route 26 near Lacrosse Washington. According to a Washington State Patrol press release, two 18-year old females were driving westbound when they passed an uninvolved, westbound car that was in front of them. During the attempted pass, the vehicle struck 2 vehicles in the eastbound lane. The second vehicle was driven by a 67-year old man from Craigmont Idaho. He was uninjured in the crash. The third vehicle was driven by a 90-year old women from Blaine Washington.
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Idaho State Journal

Two vandalism attacks on LGBTQ community in Idaho spark support

BOISE — On Oct. 4, two separate incidents of vandalism were reported to the Boise Police Department. BPD said there’s no information the two are related; however, both incidents targeted members of the LGBTQ community. The first involved a home located in the North End neighborhood of Boise and is thought to have happened around 8 p.m. A Progress Pride flag was burned, and the security camera at the home was covered prior to it happening. The flag represents diversity and inclusion and recognizes marginalized...
BOISE, ID
Big Country News

Lewiston Police Department Daily Activity Log: Saturday, October 8, 2022

LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Saturday, October 8, 2022. Several cars parked on the property and the comp does not know who they belong to. ------------------------------------------------- 22-L15674 Suspicious Person/Circumstance. Incident Address: 1325 21ST ST; STARBUCKS. Lewiston ID 83501. Disposition: INA. Time Reported: 07:12:06.
LEWISTON, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Idaho Doesn’t Love These Halloween Candies

I'm already not a huge fan of Halloween candy or candy in general but I do have a sweet tooth once and a while and my go-to are the dark chocolate peanut butter cups from Trader Joe's. I wanted to know what you thought the worst Halloween candy is, so...
IDAHO STATE
KLEWTV

Four-time felon released twice in two weeks by NPC judges

THE FOLLOWING IS A PRESS RELEASE FROM THE NEZ PERCE COUNTY PROSECUTOR'S OFFICE:. On September 23, the Lewiston Police Department arrested Christian T Sehorn-Miller (24 yoa, Oregon) for possession of fentanyl and possession of methamphetamine. Idaho Probation and Parole was searching a residence when they located the drugs allegedly in Mr. Sehorn-Miller’s possession. During the case filing, the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office learned Mr. Sehorn-Miller was a four time prior felon for Burglary, Theft 1st Degree Aggravated, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle (all from Oregon).
NEZ PERCE COUNTY, ID
KLEWTV

Introducing Officer Alan Fowler, Clarkston's new SRO

LC Valley native and Clarkston Police Officer Alan Fowler returned home to join the police department. He's recently been appointed as the school resource officer for the Clarkston School District. "This position is unlike any other. It's a chance for me to really just sit and talk to the community...
CLARKSTON, WA
Post Register

Three people sentenced for Caldwell Bi-Mart shooting

CALDWELL, Idaho — Three people have been convicted and sentenced for the shooting incident at the Bi-Mart in Caldwell last year according to the Caldwell Police Department. Blain Imholt, Jennifer Nickerson, and Nicholas Riley have all been convicted in connection with shooting at an occupied vehicle in an attempt to murder a Caldwell man.
CALDWELL, ID
Post Register

Parvovirus on the rise in Canyon County

CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — According to the West Valley Humane Society, Canine Parvovirus is on the rise in Canyon County. Canine Parvovirus is an incredibly contagious virus that can impact all dogs, but puppies and unvaccinated dogs are the most at risk. The virus attacks the gastrointestinal tract and...
CANYON COUNTY, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy