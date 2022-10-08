Read full article on original website
Related
Questions Remain For Boise State Football After Two Dominant Wins
Boise State Football has shown a remarkable comeback from the gloom and doom of two unforeseen early seasons losses. The Broncos are now 3-0 in the Mountain West Conference after beating three of the worst teams. A college football expert predicts Boise State could win the conference because it is so weak this year.
Arbiter Online
Boise State breaks records in homecoming game win over Fresno State
The Boise State Broncos defeated the Fresno State Bulldogs 20-40 in a rivalry game to remember on Oct. 8. Both teams fought hard throughout this highly anticipated game but the Broncos ultimately left hoisting “The Milk Can.”. “The rivalry we have between us and Fresno…we knew it would be...
Post Register
Earthquake shakes small Oregon town
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The United States Geological Survey or (USGS) is reporting a 4.4 magnitude earthquake shook the small town of Lacomb, Oregon this morning. Lacomb is roughly thirty miles East of Corvallis, Oregon. The USGS registered the earthquake at 4:52 am PST this morning. While there have...
eastidahonews.com
Water ouzels busy teaching youngsters in eastern Idaho
Living the Wild Life is brought to you by Paragon Men's Health, which offers men with erectile dysfunction new hope for a more satisfying life. Its pulse wave therapy is proven to have an 87% success rate. Paragon Men's Health focuses on caring for your needs, earning your trust and doing it privately for you with dignity. If you or someone you love would like to learn more, schedule a free consultation today. Locations in Idaho Falls, Boise, Lubbock, Texas, and Phoenix.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Young boy with rare form of leukodystrophy gets backyard oasis from Make-A-Wish Idaho
BOISE, Idaho — Piper Morse and her son Grayson were wishing for a special place they could get outside and enjoy time together. Make-a-Wish Idaho was able to step in and make that dream a reality. "We wanted to have our own little oasis," Piper said. "So that we...
KHQ Right Now
Crash closes US-12 between Orofino and Kamiah Sunday morning
OROFINO, Idaho - A two-vehicle collision on US-12 near mile marker 51.5 between Kamiah and Orofino closed the road Sunday morning. According to Idaho State Police (ISP), the crash happened just before 7 a.m., with crews arriving on scene soon after. Investigation shows a grey 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer was travelling...
Post Register
Antique World Mall in Boise prepares to reopen
BOISE, ID (CBS2 NEWS) — After being closed for more than three months, the Antique World Mall in Boise is about to reopen. The popular antique store closed in late June after a roof collapse at the neighboring Reel Theatre. Although the items inside were not damaged, the mall remained closed until safety work could be completed. The Reel Theatre had already been closed for months due to a lack of business.
Where Will You Find The Best Chinese Food in Idaho?
Right off the bat, I can tell you it isn't in Boise. Bummer - I know. But, with that being established right off the bat, there's a chance that a Chinese restaurant in Boise could actually top the number one spot for Chinese food in Idaho... right?. According to a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Improper passing leads to crash in Whitman County
LACROSSE - At around 1:26 p.m. on Friday October 7th, a 3 vehicle crash occurred on State Route 26 near Lacrosse Washington. According to a Washington State Patrol press release, two 18-year old females were driving westbound when they passed an uninvolved, westbound car that was in front of them. During the attempted pass, the vehicle struck 2 vehicles in the eastbound lane. The second vehicle was driven by a 67-year old man from Craigmont Idaho. He was uninjured in the crash. The third vehicle was driven by a 90-year old women from Blaine Washington.
MISSING AND ENDANGERED IDAHO TEENS: The boy and girl disappeared more than a week ago
Police are searching for two Idaho teens who have not been seen in over a week and are believed to be in danger. Police are identifying the teens only by their first names, Autumn and William, who also goes by Billy. Autumn was last seen on Sept. 29 while William was last seen on Sept. 30 or Oct. 1, police said. ...
Four people in hospital as a result of head-on crash near Orofino
LEWIS COUNTY, ID. — Four people, including two juvenile passengers, are in the hospital as a result of a head-on crash near Orofino. The collision happened on EB US-12 in Lewis County. Idaho State Police say a grey 2005 Chevrolet Trailblazer was heading east on US 12 when it crossed the center line and hit a white 2013 Dodge Ram 5500 head-on.
Idaho State Journal
Missing Idaho boy and girl found safe more than week after disappearance
The Missing Juveniles & Adults in Idaho group is reporting that Autumn and William have been found safe in Payette. Caldwell police are also reporting that the missing teens have been located.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two vandalism attacks on LGBTQ community in Idaho spark support
BOISE — On Oct. 4, two separate incidents of vandalism were reported to the Boise Police Department. BPD said there’s no information the two are related; however, both incidents targeted members of the LGBTQ community. The first involved a home located in the North End neighborhood of Boise and is thought to have happened around 8 p.m. A Progress Pride flag was burned, and the security camera at the home was covered prior to it happening. The flag represents diversity and inclusion and recognizes marginalized...
Lewiston Police Department Daily Activity Log: Saturday, October 8, 2022
LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Saturday, October 8, 2022. Several cars parked on the property and the comp does not know who they belong to. ------------------------------------------------- 22-L15674 Suspicious Person/Circumstance. Incident Address: 1325 21ST ST; STARBUCKS. Lewiston ID 83501. Disposition: INA. Time Reported: 07:12:06.
Idaho Doesn’t Love These Halloween Candies
I'm already not a huge fan of Halloween candy or candy in general but I do have a sweet tooth once and a while and my go-to are the dark chocolate peanut butter cups from Trader Joe's. I wanted to know what you thought the worst Halloween candy is, so...
KLEWTV
Four-time felon released twice in two weeks by NPC judges
THE FOLLOWING IS A PRESS RELEASE FROM THE NEZ PERCE COUNTY PROSECUTOR'S OFFICE:. On September 23, the Lewiston Police Department arrested Christian T Sehorn-Miller (24 yoa, Oregon) for possession of fentanyl and possession of methamphetamine. Idaho Probation and Parole was searching a residence when they located the drugs allegedly in Mr. Sehorn-Miller’s possession. During the case filing, the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office learned Mr. Sehorn-Miller was a four time prior felon for Burglary, Theft 1st Degree Aggravated, Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle (all from Oregon).
KLEWTV
Introducing Officer Alan Fowler, Clarkston's new SRO
LC Valley native and Clarkston Police Officer Alan Fowler returned home to join the police department. He's recently been appointed as the school resource officer for the Clarkston School District. "This position is unlike any other. It's a chance for me to really just sit and talk to the community...
Woman hit by car in Ada County passes from injuries
BOISE, Idaho — A Boise woman who was hit by a car on Sept. 29, in south Ada County just passed from her injuries, the Ada County Sheriff's Office confirmed to KTVB Thursday. Deputies are still investigating what led to the woman getting fatally hit. According to deputies, the...
Post Register
Three people sentenced for Caldwell Bi-Mart shooting
CALDWELL, Idaho — Three people have been convicted and sentenced for the shooting incident at the Bi-Mart in Caldwell last year according to the Caldwell Police Department. Blain Imholt, Jennifer Nickerson, and Nicholas Riley have all been convicted in connection with shooting at an occupied vehicle in an attempt to murder a Caldwell man.
Post Register
Parvovirus on the rise in Canyon County
CALDWELL, Idaho (CBS2) — According to the West Valley Humane Society, Canine Parvovirus is on the rise in Canyon County. Canine Parvovirus is an incredibly contagious virus that can impact all dogs, but puppies and unvaccinated dogs are the most at risk. The virus attacks the gastrointestinal tract and...
Comments / 0