670 Lintner Road, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315 (MLS # TR22218459)
This is a Must See Cute and Clean Cabin at an Affordable Price. Wood Exterior and Wood Paneled Interior. Large Brick Wood Burning Fireplace. Open Floor Plan includes Living Room, Dining Area and Kitchen. The Entertainment/ Viewing/ Party Deck is about 600 Square Feet where you can Enjoy the Forest and Castle Rock Views. Also Peeks at the Lake and Marina. A short Stroll to the Lake at Metcalf Bay or Walk the Other Direction to Forestry Trails. The Village for Shopping and Dining is very Close by! 2 Ski Resorts only Minutes Down the Road. Quiet Neighborhood Area yet easy access as you enter Big Bear. Could be a Full Time Residence, Second Home Getaway or Great Vacation Rental. Comes Fully Furnished and Ready to go for All Your Year Round Activites or Just Chill out on The Deck and Enjoy the Beauty of Big Bear.
1331 La Crescenta Drive, Big Bear, CA 92314 (MLS # 219085376PS)
Gorgeous mountain home in beautiful upper Moonridge. Close to national forest, hiking trails, Bear Mountain Ski Resort, Golf Course and all Big Bear has to offer! This home offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, and a 2-car attached garage. Open floor plan with vaulted T&G ceilings, lots of windows and natural light. Beautiful floor to ceiling rock fireplace to cozy up to on those snowy winter evenings in the living room and another one to set the mood in the upstairs master suite. Master bath offers a jetted spa tub and lots of space. 2 bedrooms and 1.5 baths with laundry downstairs. Game table in the loft area and a large yard with a basketball court offers plenty of space for fun. Open your French doors to your back deck and enjoy the fresh air and sunshine. Great home in a beautiful area! Successful vacation rental in the 92314 zip code. Come make it your own and enjoy Big Bear for the holidays!
40123 Lakeview Drive, Big Bear, CA 92315 (MLS # PW22214071)
Picturesque Mountain Home, Fantastic Location, with a great view of the lake from the inside or outdoor patio. Custom front patio with fireplace, built in BBQ and overhead lights perfect for summer entertaining. Huge front yard grass area with circular driveway and detached 2 car garage. Just steps to the lake with nice path from end of driveway. Great for winter time sledding. Custom mountain cabin décor comes fully furnished including all new beds. Large living room with custom sofa, wood flooring, pellet stove great for keeping area warm, in addition to forced air furnace. Open kitchen with breakfast counter, dining room with custom mountain table. 2 Downstairs bedrooms including master. Two bathrooms down and half bath upstairs with third bedroom and game area. This is the first time this home has been on the market in over 20 years. Fantastic home to make great family memories.
40031 Hillcrest Drive, Big Bear, CA 92315 (MLS # PTP2206551)
781 Sunset Lane, Sugar Loaf, CA 92386 (MLS # EV22218471)
INVESTORS DELIGHT! Large custom home with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, attached 2 car garage with pull through to back yard. House was in the process of being updated. Features wood beamed ceilings, ceiling fans, and 3 fireplaces. Storage sheds on property. A block from the forest and hiking trails and close to Easys General Store and Kallans Restaurant. This is a probate sale and pending tenant eviction. Drive by only.
