onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Football: Three Things We Saw in Sin City
Having come in behind after some bad bets early in the season, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish needed a big win to turn their luck around. And on a beautiful Saturday night in Las Vegas, the Irish stared across the table from the BYU Cougars, went all in, and won the hand, 28-20 (a score I predicted exactly, for the second time this season. RECOGNIZE.)
onefootdown.com
2022 College Football Review: Notre Dame VS BYU
Notre Dame football’s Week 6 win against BYU provides a lot of things to celebrate about, across the board. From the 30,000 foot view, the Irish program posted its 11th Shamrock Series victory and continues to be undefeated in the games. On top of being able to deliver that win in the really cool looking Allegiant Stadium (jealous I wasn’t there in person) and providing what appeared to be a great time for the fanbase, the team notched the victory against a talented, #16 ranked opponent. Check out this bye week piece for some reference about where this game fits in with the history of the Shamrock Series.
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Notebook: Irish continue to get better in 28-20 win over BYU
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish improved their record to 3-2 on the season with a 28-20 win over the BYU Cougars in Las Vegas on Saturday night. It wasn’t a perfect performance by the Irish even though for most of the game it looked like a dominant one. This is an imperfect team, but each week they add something more to the special sauce to get better and better.
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame gets less votes than BYU and North Carolina in the polls
In the latest college football AP Top 25 and Coaches Poll, the Notre Dame Fighting Irish remain unranked. While that doesn’t come as much of a surprise to those that that pay attention to such things, it doesn’t come without some headscratchers. Despite statistically dominating both the BYU...
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame begins path to self discovery in win over No. 16 BYU
I want to start by saying regardless of what we as Notre Dame fans think about BYU, this was the 16th-ranked team in the nation. Based on a lot of predictions coming in (mine included) a lot of us thought the Irish would handle their business pretty well against the Cougars. In a lot of ways, I’d argue they did that. But based on those predictions coming in, I believe it set us up to look at a 28-20 victory and pick it apart. I do not think BYU is the No. 16th team in the nation. But based on how good I think Notre dame is, I would make the argument they are still a top-25 team. And Notre Dame for the most part dominated. That may sound like a bit of an exaggeration, but if you take away the self-inflicted mistakes (something we still have to work on) this is a blowout. I can hear everyone now “Well you can say that in any game’. Yes, I know. My point is, I did not once in this game feel like Notre Dame was overmatched. I felt it was a lack of execution that made this game as close as it was.
onefootdown.com
OFD Podcast: Notre Dame takes down BYU in Sin City and we’re not sorry
Joshua, Jude, Brendan, and our good friend Greg were so excited about Notre Dame’s 28-20 win over the BYU Cougars in the Shamrock Series that a OFD Pod After Dark was needed. So... we gave. In this episode:. This game went almost exactly how Brendan predicted. Michael Mayer is...
