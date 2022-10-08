I want to start by saying regardless of what we as Notre Dame fans think about BYU, this was the 16th-ranked team in the nation. Based on a lot of predictions coming in (mine included) a lot of us thought the Irish would handle their business pretty well against the Cougars. In a lot of ways, I’d argue they did that. But based on those predictions coming in, I believe it set us up to look at a 28-20 victory and pick it apart. I do not think BYU is the No. 16th team in the nation. But based on how good I think Notre dame is, I would make the argument they are still a top-25 team. And Notre Dame for the most part dominated. That may sound like a bit of an exaggeration, but if you take away the self-inflicted mistakes (something we still have to work on) this is a blowout. I can hear everyone now “Well you can say that in any game’. Yes, I know. My point is, I did not once in this game feel like Notre Dame was overmatched. I felt it was a lack of execution that made this game as close as it was.

PROVO, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO