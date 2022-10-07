NUTLEY WATER MAIN BREAK MAY AFFECT NEWARK'S EAST AND SOUTH WARDS

Mayor Ras J. Baraka, Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé, and Director of the Department of Water and Sewer Utilities Kareem Adeem report that a 74-inch water main break that occurred in Nutley may affect the East Ward and lower South Ward of Newark.

The water main, operated by the North Jersey District Water Supply Commission, may also affect municipalities in Essex, Hudson, and

Passaic counties.

Residents in the affected areas may experience low water pressure or no water as a result of this incident. However, updates regarding repairs will be announced.

Please call 973-733-3654 if you are experiencing a water emergency. For more information, call 973-733-4311.