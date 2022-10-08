Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sallie Gilmer: Teen girl charged with murdering her father with help from her boyfriendLavinia ThompsonLincoln, NE
Women’s Soccer: No. 16 Buckeyes play to 2-2 draw against NebraskaThe LanternLincoln, NE
2 Towns in Nebraska Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensNebraska State
Women’s Volleyball: Ohio State opens conference play with weekend split at Iowa, No. 3 NebraskaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Changes of note in Nebraska's Monday depth chart release
Nebraska released its weekly depth chart ahead of Saturday’s matchup at Purdue with a few notable changes to the pecking order. Nebraska’s right tackle spot is now more up in the air, with an OR now separating Bryce Benhart and Hunter Anthony. Benhart had previously been the No. 1 and started Friday’s win over Rutgers, but only played seven snaps before being lifted for Anthony, who finished the game at right tackle.
Nebraska Football: Huskers’ coaching search power rankings Week 7
The Nebraska football team has been searching for a new head coach for about a month now and it doesn’t appear the program is any closer to announcing a choice. Of course, we all knew it was going to be a while before this thing ended. Trev Alberts was...
Huskers double-digit underdogs to Purdue on opening lines
Nebraska has won two in a row but Purdue is feeling pretty good about itself right now. And the oddsmakers are obviously feeling really good about Purdue too. We'll see where the line travels, but some opening line set by oddsmakers on early Sunday afternoon had the Boilermakers favored by as many as 13 1/2 points over Nebraska. Other notable lines were not showing such an initial wide spread. The Circa Sportsbook and Caesars Sportsbook, for example, had Purdue favored by 11.
Nebraska Completes Michigan Swing With Wolverine Sweep
The Huskers are the last remaining undefeated team in Big Ten volleyball play
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska WR Omar Manning leaves Rutgers game in 1st quarter
The Nebraska offense suffered the loss of one of its key offensive players on Friday. Omar Manning, one of Nebraska’s top returning receivers, went down holding his foot, limping off the field with assistance. He received medical attention in the tent, but came out badly limping per reports. A cart was then called to take Manning off the field.
Everything Greg Schiano said after Rutgers' loss to Nebraska
PISCATAWAY – Rutgers seemed to let one slip away tonight as the Scarlet Knights fell to Nebraska by a final score of 14-13. A lot went wrong after Rutgers carried a 13-0 lead into the half. After the loss, head coach Greg Schiano tried to sort everything out in his press conference and here is everything he had to say.
Johnny Rodgers 50-Year Heisman Celebration
Eric Crouch will host the celebration and watch party in Kearney during the Nebraska-Purdue game on Oct. 15
RELATED PEOPLE
Ask Omaha: what has Ben Sasse even done for Nebraska?
Really raised the bar for graduation speeches. (u/lurkadurking) He sold Runzas at Memorial one time, literally him handing someone a lunch is the best thing I can think of that he’s ever done. (u/LogisticalNightmare)
Ask Omaha: where should I never go in Omaha, Nebraska?
I get up to Omaha once or twice a week from Lincoln. Most parts of Omaha are nice, but I am more alert and tend to stay away from Northeast Omaha from Ames down to Cummings and east of 36th Street. The crime rates in that part of town are very high. True, it is a predominantly black area, but what concerns me is the drug and gang activity.
KETV.com
Nebraska man wanted for domestic violence assault arrested in Kansas on Thursday
EAGLE, Neb. — A Nebraska man wanted for a domestic assault was arrested in Kansas on Thursday night, according to law enforcement. According to the Cass County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a domestic violence assault call in Eagle around 8:17 p.m. The Cass County Sheriff's Office said the...
KETV.com
Yields down to 60 percent in Saunders County
SAUNDERS COUNTY, Neb. — Saunders County typically receives 30 to 35 inches of rainfall per year, according to the director of Eastern Nebraska Research Extension and Education Center. Up to this point in 2022, the county has hardly received tw0-thirds of that — affecting crop yields. "As dry...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KETV.com
City of Omaha decides not to renew Dam Grill and Bar lease
The Dam Grill and Bar announced their lease is not being renewed by the city of Omaha. The popular eatery at Miller's Landing will close out in 10 days. The group that owns the bar says land use restrictions prompted the city not to renew the lease. As a result, 20 staff members are now out of the job.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lanes open again on I-80 and Giles after crash
The Nebraska Department of Transportation says that a crash is blocking I-80 westbound at mile marker 443. The department cautions motorists to keep to the left lane.
Midlands Business Journal
Kimberly C. Barnes
The Board of Directors of CASA for Douglas County welcomes, Kimberly C. Sherrod Barnes, pronouns are She|Her, as the Executive Director of the organization. Kimberly has a strong passion for diversity, equity, and inclusion, especially within systems for children and families. Kimberly recently served as the Director of Programs for the Women’s Center for Advancement in which she is responsible for program grants totaling approximately $1 million.
247Sports
54K+
Followers
381K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0