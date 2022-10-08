ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

247Sports

Changes of note in Nebraska's Monday depth chart release

Nebraska released its weekly depth chart ahead of Saturday’s matchup at Purdue with a few notable changes to the pecking order. Nebraska’s right tackle spot is now more up in the air, with an OR now separating Bryce Benhart and Hunter Anthony. Benhart had previously been the No. 1 and started Friday’s win over Rutgers, but only played seven snaps before being lifted for Anthony, who finished the game at right tackle.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Huskers double-digit underdogs to Purdue on opening lines

Nebraska has won two in a row but Purdue is feeling pretty good about itself right now. And the oddsmakers are obviously feeling really good about Purdue too. We'll see where the line travels, but some opening line set by oddsmakers on early Sunday afternoon had the Boilermakers favored by as many as 13 1/2 points over Nebraska. Other notable lines were not showing such an initial wide spread. The Circa Sportsbook and Caesars Sportsbook, for example, had Purdue favored by 11.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
saturdaytradition.com

Nebraska WR Omar Manning leaves Rutgers game in 1st quarter

The Nebraska offense suffered the loss of one of its key offensive players on Friday. Omar Manning, one of Nebraska’s top returning receivers, went down holding his foot, limping off the field with assistance. He received medical attention in the tent, but came out badly limping per reports. A cart was then called to take Manning off the field.
LINCOLN, NE
Ask Omaha

Ask Omaha: where should I never go in Omaha, Nebraska?

I get up to Omaha once or twice a week from Lincoln. Most parts of Omaha are nice, but I am more alert and tend to stay away from Northeast Omaha from Ames down to Cummings and east of 36th Street. The crime rates in that part of town are very high. True, it is a predominantly black area, but what concerns me is the drug and gang activity.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Yields down to 60 percent in Saunders County

SAUNDERS COUNTY, Neb. — Saunders County typically receives 30 to 35 inches of rainfall per year, according to the director of Eastern Nebraska Research Extension and Education Center. Up to this point in 2022, the county has hardly received tw0-thirds of that — affecting crop yields. "As dry...
SAUNDERS COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

City of Omaha decides not to renew Dam Grill and Bar lease

The Dam Grill and Bar announced their lease is not being renewed by the city of Omaha. The popular eatery at Miller's Landing will close out in 10 days. The group that owns the bar says land use restrictions prompted the city not to renew the lease. As a result, 20 staff members are now out of the job.
OMAHA, NE
Midlands Business Journal

Kimberly C. Barnes

The Board of Directors of CASA for Douglas County welcomes, Kimberly C. Sherrod Barnes, pronouns are She|Her, as the Executive Director of the organization. Kimberly has a strong passion for diversity, equity, and inclusion, especially within systems for children and families. Kimberly recently served as the Director of Programs for the Women’s Center for Advancement in which she is responsible for program grants totaling approximately $1 million.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
247Sports

247Sports

