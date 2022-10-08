Nebraska has won two in a row but Purdue is feeling pretty good about itself right now. And the oddsmakers are obviously feeling really good about Purdue too. We'll see where the line travels, but some opening line set by oddsmakers on early Sunday afternoon had the Boilermakers favored by as many as 13 1/2 points over Nebraska. Other notable lines were not showing such an initial wide spread. The Circa Sportsbook and Caesars Sportsbook, for example, had Purdue favored by 11.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO