recordpatriot.com
Your first look at what's happening this week around Jacksonville
Open House: 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Jacksonville Fire Department Substation, 1600 W. Lafayette Road | Kick off Fire Prevention Month. Tours, burn house demonstration, fire safety activities, and kids activities including bounce house and kids firefighter challenge course. Free lunch. Jacksonville Main Street Fundfest and Awards Concert: 2-6 p.m., Dowtown Jacksonville...
advantagenews.com
Alton Chili Cook-Off has been canceled
A 35-year tradition in Alton will not happen this year. The Alton Chili Cook-Off, which was scheduled for October 15th, has been canceled after the Madison County Health Department contacted Alton Main Street – the event organizer - with concerns about how the event is conducted. Alton Main Street...
recordpatriot.com
Alpine Coaster sets grand opening Tuesday
GRAFTON – The Alpine Coaster grand opening is set for 10 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 600 Timber Ridge Road in Grafton. Riders board a two-person coaster sled to travel more than 3,000 feet on a stainless-steel rail system. The natural landscape of the river bluff was maintained to provide a one-of-a-kind experience for riders.
Man runs 500 miles raising money for Pancreatic cancer awareness
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — When Blake Weber’s mother passed away from Pancreatic cancer in 2020, his life-long friend started a movement to raise money for the cause. Mark Dowdle is on an eight-day, 500 mile run from Springfield, Illinois to St. Paul, Minnesota to raise $50,000 for the ‘Love Like Laurie Legacy Foundation,’ fighting pancreatic cancer. […]
WAND TV
Send Silence Packing display at University of Illinois Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - University of Illinois Springfield students are raising awareness on college mental health. Today 1,000 backpacks lined the Quad with stories of those who lost their lives to suicide. The backpacks were part of the "Send Silence Packing" project by national organization Active Minds. "This is a...
recordpatriot.com
Wool spinning demo set in Carlinville
CARLINVILLE — Peggy Graham, a longtime Carlinville resident, will demonstrate her wool spinning techniques during a free, one-hour program at the Carlinville Public Library at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 20. Graham is one of an increasing number of Americans who practice spinning, a throwback to an earlier period...
wlds.com
Illinois College Announces Expansion of Financial Aid with Advantage Plus Scholarships
Illinois College announced a special financial aid scholarship program on Wednesday to help make college more affordable for students during their 4-year stay. The Illinois College Advantage Plus offers a guarantee of value and affordability by pledging that all first-year students will receive a minimum of $20,000 in scholarships, which they will keep for all four years.
Greyhound to join SMTD Transfer Center
DALLAS, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon Mass Transit District (SMTD) Transfer Center is welcoming its first national intercity transit provider. Greyhound will join the station in November. The new partnership aims to seamlessly connect local and intercity bus services. Each stop will include one arriving and departing schedule every day. Passengers can connect to over […]
wlds.com
The Barefoot Restaurant Reopens in Hardin After 3-Year Hiatus
One of West Central Illinois’ most popular restaurants reopened over this past Saturday after being closed for nearly 3 years. The Barefoot Restaurant in Hardin, now located at 106 South Water Street, held a massive reopening starting on Saturday. The restaurant has been shut down since the summer of 2019 flooded its former location. Anticipation of the reopening for the restaurant had grown over the last several months after delays in equipment delivery had slowed down the reopening process.
Vandals are Sadly Destroying Illinois’ Historic Covered Bridges
This is why we can't have nice things. A new video share reveals that vandals are being allowed to deface and in some cases destroy many of Illinois' historic covered bridges. A YouTuber who frequently visits historic places just dropped this new video of a covered bridge in Illinois. This is the Thompson Mill Covered Bridge that connected Springfield to Effingham, Illinois many decades ago. Here's the sad backstory he shared of what he found:
recordpatriot.com
Orphan Car Cruise follows Route 66
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. On Oct. 1, a curious group of cars re-traced the original Route 66. According to Victor Valdez, vice president of the Gateway Chapter of the Hudson Essex Terraplane Club, and his group started the cruise at the Missouri end of the Old Chain of Rocks Bridge about 9:30 a.m. and headed east along Route 66.
wlds.com
Weekend Garage Fire Considered Suspicious
A single-story structure is a total loss after a fire in the northeast section of the city. The Jacksonville Fire Department was called to the 700 block of Sheridan Street at approximately 1:20 am Saturday for a garage fire. According to the report, crews arrived at 716 Sheridan to find...
recordpatriot.com
Four indicted on gun charges
EDWARDSVILLE – Four people were indicted last week on weapons-related charges in separate cases by a Madison County grand jury. Michael A. Mason, 37, of Alton, was indicted Oct. 6 as an armed habitual criminal, a Class X felony; unlawful possession of weapons by a felon, a Class 2 felony; and reckless discharge of a firearm, a Class 4 felony.
recordpatriot.com
Bluffs being courted by trash collection companies, but wants residents' thoughts
BLUFFS — The village is exploring requests from two companies vying to provide trash collection to residents. GFL Environmental representatives Eric Shangraw and Scott Rives asked board members this week about signing a five-year contract for the entire village for trash pickup. The fee would be $18.45 per unit each month, but all households would be required to take the service.
wmay.com
Langfelder Wants Another Push For Springfield Casino
Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder isn’t giving up on the idea of landing a casino license for the Capital City. Langfelder says he will once again ask aldermen to approve a resolution stating the city’s interest in having a casino… which he hopes could spur state lawmakers to authorize a license in the spring legislative session.
WAND TV
Truck submerged at Springfield Marina
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Springfield Fire Fighters Local 37 reported a truck submerged at the Springfield Marina. The driver of the vehicle had evacuated the cabin by the time firefighters arrived on the scene. No injuries were reported. Engine 11 remained on the scene to assist in removing the vehicle from the water. The driver was not injured.
thebengilpost.com
Macoupin County Courthouse News
Cases filed during September 25-October 1, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Andrew Hansen, 44 of Shipman, is charged with possession of less than five grams of meth in connection with an August 24 incident. Trenton Gresham, 34...
wlds.com
JPD Seeking Info on ATV Theft From Storage Unit
Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting Information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their Investigation in a recent Burglary. Last Wednesday, the Jacksonville Police received a report that a Storage Unit located in the 600 block of East Morton Avenue had been damaged and entered into and had items removed.
National attention intensifies for Illinois’ 13th Congressional District race
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — One congressional race in Illinois, viewed by many as a toss-up, is gaining national attention on both sides. Voters will soon head to the polls to send either Democrat Nikki Budzinski or Republican Regan Deering to Congress to represent Illinois’ 13th Congressional District, which includes parts of Springfield, Champaign-Urbana, Decatur and […]
wlds.com
Some Concealed Carry Permits in Greene, Jersey May Be Invalid Due to Arrested Instructor
Some concealed carry permit holders in Greene County may have invalid permits. More than 200 concealed carry certificates issued last year through instructor Terry Lumma of Shipman were determined invalid after Lumma was charged with forgery and providing a false certification in June 2021. According to officials, the Illinois State Police’s Firearms Services Bureau received a complaint in December 2020 alleging Lumma was not teaching the concealed carry license classes according to state law. After a five-month investigation, the bureau’s investigators said they found evidence to support the allegation. All of the Lumma’s students were sent letters last year notifying them of their concealed carry status and received a 60-day grace period to complete the requirements for a new concealed carry license.
