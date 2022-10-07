ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

uky.edu

UK Innovate launches micro-certification training program

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Oct. 10, 2022) — This month UK Innovate launches a micro-certification training program that uses experiential design theory and mentorship programming to support University of Kentucky researchers, staff and students’ role in contributing not only to science but also to the impact of that science on society and the economy.
LEXINGTON, KY
uky.edu

UK, United Way kick off 'Live United' campaign

LEXINGTON, Ky. (Oct. 10, 2022) — The University of Kentucky has partnered with United Way of the Bluegrass to kick off its annual campaign, “Live United,” on Monday, Oct. 10, which will run through Monday, October 31. For 101 years, United Way of the Bluegrass has united...
LEXINGTON, KY
uky.edu

Simple tips to improve bone and joint health

The University of Kentucky Public Relations and Strategic Communications Office provides a weekly health column available for use and reprint by news media. This week's column is by Abigail K. DeBusk, D.O., UK Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports Medicine physician and assistant professor of orthopaedic surgery at the UK College of Medicine.
LEXINGTON, KY
