Rutgers’ Greg Schiano explains why he fired Sean Gleeson as offensive coordinator
Big Ten football: Nebraska defeats Rutgers, 14-13 Three weeks prior tofiring offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson on Sunday, following a dismal offensive performance against Temple, Schiano said Rutgers had “the right guy to be our offensive coordinator” and that his confidence in Gleeson was “as high as it could be.”
Rutgers falls to Nebraska: Did you notice...
PISCATAWAY – Rutgers jumped out against Nebraska and could not hold into a 13-point lead. The offense went into a stall and allowed Nebrasa to escape with a 14-13 win. In the midst of the loss that drops Rutgers to 3-3, did you notice... Rutgers’ top running back?
Everything Greg Schiano said after Rutgers' loss to Nebraska
PISCATAWAY – Rutgers seemed to let one slip away tonight as the Scarlet Knights fell to Nebraska by a final score of 14-13. A lot went wrong after Rutgers carried a 13-0 lead into the half. After the loss, head coach Greg Schiano tried to sort everything out in his press conference and here is everything he had to say.
College Football World Reacts To Sunday's Firing News
Week 6 of the 2022 college football season brings a major coordinator firing out of the Big Ten. Sunday afternoon, Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano announced that he's fired his team's offensive coordinator. The change comes after Rutgers lost to Nebraska on Friday night. The Scarlet Knights rank pretty poorly...
