ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Rutgers falls to Nebraska: Did you notice...

PISCATAWAY – Rutgers jumped out against Nebraska and could not hold into a 13-point lead. The offense went into a stall and allowed Nebrasa to escape with a 14-13 win. In the midst of the loss that drops Rutgers to 3-3, did you notice... Rutgers’ top running back?
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Sunday's Firing News

Week 6 of the 2022 college football season brings a major coordinator firing out of the Big Ten. Sunday afternoon, Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano announced that he's fired his team's offensive coordinator. The change comes after Rutgers lost to Nebraska on Friday night. The Scarlet Knights rank pretty poorly...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
247Sports

247Sports

54K+
Followers
381K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy