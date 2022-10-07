NEWARK REMINDS RESIDENTS: CITY HALL WILL BE CLOSED ON MONDAY, OCTOBER 10, IN OBSERVANCE OF INDIGENOUS PEOPLES' DAY

Newark, NJ – October 7, 2022 – Mayor Ras J. Baraka reminded residents today that City Hall will be closed and most non-emergency Newark municipal services will be suspended on Monday, October 10, in observance of Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Police, Fire, and other uniformed emergency services will be unaffected.

Trash and recycling will not be picked up as scheduled on Monday, October 10. Therefore, residents should not put out their trash and/or recycling on Monday, October 10, as doing so could result in a fine. The next scheduled pick-up day for those areas will be Thursday, October 13, and bottle recycling will be picked up on Thursday, October 13, as regularly scheduled. Paper recycling will resume on Monday, October 17.

The Department of Health and Community Wellness’s inspection services and health clinic, will not operate on Monday, October 10. In addition, the Bureau of Vital Statistics will be closed. Residents will not be able to apply for permits, birth certificates, name-change certificates, marriage licenses, nor pay water or tax bills at City Hall. However, the Medical Director and Department’s Division of Surveillance and Prevention are on call for medical and public health emergencies.

The Municipal Court will also be closed on Indigenous Peoples’ Day. However, a judge will be available to preside over bail hearings for defendants in custody. Residents can make payments on parking and traffic tickets through the website www.njmcdirect.com. To utilize this website, residents will need their summons number, including the prefix, and the City of Newark’s court code, which is 0714.

