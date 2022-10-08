Read full article on original website
Related
High School Football Scoreboard
Check our high school football scoreboard below for Friday-night results from Lakeland-based teams. | Also: Ledger photo gallery.
WISN
Girl quarterback starts Pewaukee High School's homecoming game
PEWAUKEE, Wis. — Fans packed the stands for Pewaukee High School's homecoming and senior night game. One player changed the game. Senior Ava Matz took the first snap of the game as starting quarterback. "I've always called her my girl boss, since day one," said Reva Matz, Ava Matz's...
The top players around the Milwaukee area from Week 8 of the high school football season
Here's a look at the top performers from around the Milwaukee area based on individual stats and game summaries received from Week 8 of the high school football season through Monday morning. For statewide stats, visit WisSports.net. Note: this leaderboard will be updated as more statistical summaries become available. Top passers from Week 8 ...
Wisconsin Badgers men's basketball: Red-White scrimmage recap
The Red team came away victorious in Sunday's Red-White scrimmage at the Kohl Center, winning 55-51.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
HS Sports Xtra: Bob Hyland wins No. 500
(WFRV) – With Week 8 of the high school football season in the books, Saturday’s edition of High School Sports Xtra celebrates an iconic milestone for St. Mary’s Springs head coach Bob Hyland, winning his 500th career game. We also recap our Game of the Week, an impressive 31-10 for Kimberly over previously unbeaten Neenah, […]
Comments / 0