Bryan Dijkhuizen

Important Changes at Walmart Announced

Over the last several months, Walmart has undergone a continuous stream of adjustments. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLife and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
buckinghamshirelive.com

Aldi urgently recalls sauce with 'do not eat' warning to shoppers

Aldi has urgently recalled a table sauce warning customers not to eat it. Anyone who has bought the Bramwells Tartare Sauce can return it to the store for a full refund. The budget chain said it was recalling the sauce, which is generally served with fish, as it was incorrectly labelled. A safety warning issued by the Food Standards Agency said: "ALDI is recalling Bramwells Tartare Sauce because it contains sulphites which is not mentioned on the label.
FOXBusiness

Amazon, Walmart, Target roll out early holiday sales

It's beginning to look like Christmas in stores across America as retailers kick off holiday deals off even earlier this year. Amazon is rolling out a 48-hour holiday sale for Prime members in October. The Seattle-based shopping juggernaut is among a handful of companies moving up their holiday sale calendars...
AOL Corp

Coach Outlet just dropped a sitewide sale to end all sitewide sales — save up to 75%!

If you've always coveted a Coach bag but just couldn't justify the splurge, well, now's you can! Coach Outlet just launched an incredible sale — we're talking up to 75% off hundreds of styles, thanks to the additional 15% off sitewide with code FRIENDS15. The discounts are pretty fabulous, and we're taking advantage by showing you just a smattering of the stunning designs for which this classic brand is recognized — all on sale. Plus, standard shipping is free! Styles are selling out quickly, so start browsing and get something special into your cart.
SlashGear

Are You More Likely To Lease Or Buy A Brand New Car? SlashGear Survey Reveals The Answer

There are over 275 million registered vehicles in the U.S., and at least 91.5% of U.S. homes have access to a vehicle (via Motley Fool). Besides that, the percentage of vehicles that are leased rather than purchased has been steadily climbing over recent years, as explained by The New York Times, having tipped over the one-in-four milestone way back in 2014. A lease contract is ideal for a customer who wants to drive the model for three or four years and then return the car to the dealership.
Kristen Walters

Popular retail chain vows to stay closed on Black Friday forever

Black Friday is a shopping holiday in the United States that falls on the day after Thanksgiving. It is considered the start of the Christmas shopping season, and many retailers offer special discounts and deals. However, one popular retail store chain recently announced that they plan to keep their stores closed on Black Friday indefinitely. Read on to learn more.
insideevs.com

Tesla Says Its Used Car Business Rivals Big Name Used Car Retailers

The demand for EVs has skyrocketed in the US, and it's primarily thanks to Tesla. Many prospective EV owners have likely considered a Tesla, but prices are high, and wait times are long. This is why many folks have taken to the pre-owned market to find a Tesla they can afford and take delivery of immediately. In fact, a Tesla executive claims the brand's used car division is much bigger than people may realize.
Mashed

The Best Kitchen Deals For Amazon Early Access Sale 2022

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. Online shopping has exploded over the last few years, and one company known for yearly sales with exclusive discounts and offers is Amazon. As of June, the mega-corporation claimed nearly 40% of all online purchases (via Statista). The company's continued success largely stems from the inauguration of the renowned Prime membership which was announced in February 2005 at the starting price of $79 dollars for free two-day shipping on most purchased items (per Amazon).
New York Post

Breville Barista Espresso Machine is on sale ahead of Amazon Prime Early Access

Whether you’re about to make your morning cup or indulging in an evening espresso, we can’t stress enough how fitting the Breville Barista Machine is. Not only is it a powerhouse in the espresso machines department, but it’ll add an elegant touch to your home (much like your favorite coffeehouse evokes).
Refinery29

A Guide To Shopping The 2022 Black Friday Sales

At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page. The mammoth shopping event that is Black Friday...
WYFF4.com

Amazon hiring 1,000 employees in South Carolina

Amazon announced that they are hiring 150,000 employees to help deliver holiday packages with 1,000 of jobs available in full-time, seasonal, and part-time roles in cities and towns across South Carolina. “We’re proud to offer a wide variety of roles for people of all backgrounds, with more than 150,000 roles...
