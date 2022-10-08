ORLANDO, Fla. — This is a matchup of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Republican governor, and, most recently, former St. Petersburg Congressman Charlie Crist. DeSantis has been driving a strongly conservative agenda, often attacking President Joe Biden's administration on immigration and other issues. Crist has been an ardent supporter of the president and has made restoring abortion rights in Florida a top priority if elected. An average of recent polls has DeSantis ahead by six to seven points.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 6 HOURS AGO