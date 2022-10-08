ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FEMA approves $150 million in grants for thousands of Florida households

After Hurricane Ian struck Florida, bringing flooding and damage to homes across the state, FEMA is continuing to assist residents. According to FEMA, they've approved $150 million in grants to assist about 101,705 Florida households in recovering from the hurricane's impacts. Included in those grants are about $72 million toward...
Florida general election races to watch

ORLANDO, Fla. — This is a matchup of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Republican governor, and, most recently, former St. Petersburg Congressman Charlie Crist. DeSantis has been driving a strongly conservative agenda, often attacking President Joe Biden's administration on immigration and other issues. Crist has been an ardent supporter of the president and has made restoring abortion rights in Florida a top priority if elected. An average of recent polls has DeSantis ahead by six to seven points.
