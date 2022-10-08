Read full article on original website
Police: Man holding large ax tried to enter Florida elementary school
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Police say a man carrying a large ax tried to enter a Florida elementary school and was shot by an officer,. First Coast News reports the suspect tried to gain entry through two entrances at Ruth Upson Elementary School on Friday. The school was placed on...
'She didn't really have to die like this': Southwest Florida woman loses mom in storm
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The reality is so many of you are still picking up the pieces from Hurricane Ian. Families in southwest Florida can relate. By now you've likely seen the photos, videos, and heartbreak that our neighbors in southwest Florida faced. But you may not have heard...
Osceola County displaced residents wait for flooding to recede after Hurricane Ian
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — It's been quiet in a St. Cloud neighborhood as homes still sit underwater after Hurricane Ian. Bea Bridges has watched her neighbors in the Jade Isle Mobile Home Park leave their things behind. She didn't think they'd be gone for this long. "Really hurt, but...
Central Florida family with flooded home waiting for FEMA assistance
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — It's been well over a week since Hurricane Ian hit Central Florida and many people are still waiting for help. That includes residents living along the St. Johns River who are still dealing with devastating flooding. The Volusia County Sheriff's Office had a video showing...
FEMA opens disaster recovery centers in Central Florida to help Hurricane Ian victims
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Two disaster recovery centers are officially open to Hurricane Ian victims in Central Florida. The Barnett Park site in Orange County saw a long line outside the building Sunday morning as soon as the doors opened at 7 a.m. A center also opened in Osceola...
FEMA approves $150 million in grants for thousands of Florida households
After Hurricane Ian struck Florida, bringing flooding and damage to homes across the state, FEMA is continuing to assist residents. According to FEMA, they've approved $150 million in grants to assist about 101,705 Florida households in recovering from the hurricane's impacts. Included in those grants are about $72 million toward...
Florida general election races to watch
ORLANDO, Fla. — This is a matchup of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Republican governor, and, most recently, former St. Petersburg Congressman Charlie Crist. DeSantis has been driving a strongly conservative agenda, often attacking President Joe Biden's administration on immigration and other issues. Crist has been an ardent supporter of the president and has made restoring abortion rights in Florida a top priority if elected. An average of recent polls has DeSantis ahead by six to seven points.
