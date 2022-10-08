ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice

 2 days ago

The Ben Davis High School football team will have a game with Lawrence Central High School on October 08, 2022, 07:00:00.

Ben Davis High School
Lawrence Central High School
October 08, 2022
07:00:00
Fox 59

Football Friday Night: October 7

INDIANAPOLIS – Only two more weeks are left in the high school football regular season. A pair of unbeatens highlight the week eight schedule. Both Brownsburg and Hamilton Southeastern look to remain perfect before the two meet in next week’s finale. The Bulldogs host Noblesville, while the Royals hit the road for Franklin Central.
saturdaydownsouth.com

College football coach carted off field after collapsing on sidelines

A scary scene developed in Bloomington, Ind., on Saturday during the Michigan-Indiana game. Mike Hart, the Wolverines’ running backs coach and run game coordinator—and a former standout for the program in the mid-2000s—suddenly collapsed on the sidelines. The game was in the 1st quarter and was paused as Hart was put on a stretcher and carted off the field.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
ballstatedailynews.com

JOSLIN: Low attendance for Ball State football needs to be fixed

Grayson Joslin is a second-year journalism and political science major and writes for The Daily News. His views do not necessarily reflect those of the newspaper. I have been going to Ball State University games since I was 10. I was born in Muncie and grew up in New Castle....
MUNCIE, IN
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Indiana

When it comes to comfort food, most people would choose a burger and some crispy fries on the side. If you too love to enjoy a burger with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Indiana, keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Indiana that are praised by local people and travelling for serving truly delicious burgers that make you go back for more time and time again.
INDIANA STATE
WTHR

Unclaimed $50K Powerball ticket expires soon

INDIANAPOLIS — Powerball players should check their old tickets to see if they could have won $50,000. A winning Powerball ticket purchased in April is set to expire on Monday, according to the Hoosier Lottery. The unclaimed prize must be claimed no later than 4:30 p.m. ET on Monday,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
KISS 106

The Oldest Bar in Indiana has a Wild History

The oldest continually operating bar in the state of Indiana, has QUITE an interesting history with murder, a brothel, and John Dillinger. Located in Indianapolis, Indiana is a quaint bar that opened nearly two centuries ago in 1850, The Slippery Noodle Inn. While this bar has quite an intriguing name, it wasn't always named The Slippery Noodle Inn, it was originally opened as The Tremont House. According to their website, over the years The Slippery Noodle Inn has had many name changes and ownership changes, but one thing has remained the same, the bar that many have gathered around.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Pedestrian killed in east Indianapolis hit-and-run

INDIANAPOLIS — A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run early Sunday morning on the east side of Indianapolis. The Marion County Coroner's Office identified the dead man as 48-year-old Frank Sawyer. Police were called shortly after 4 a.m. to the intersection of East 10th Street and North Sheridan Avenue,...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

This Indiana BMV branch will close next month

DANVILLE, Ind. – The Danville BMV branch will close next month. The Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles announced that the last day of operation for the branch will be Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. BMV Commissioner Joe B. Hoage approved the move, adding that the decision came after a “multi-year...
DANVILLE, IN
