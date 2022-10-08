Read full article on original website
NHL
Denver now 'Hockey Capital, USA' after Avalanche of championships
NHL team, University of Denver, Denver East High School, PeeWee Jr. Avs all took titles. Move over, every other town in America. Denver, Colorado is officially now Hockey Capital, USA. How did they get here? By winning pretty much every hockey tournament put in front of them. The Colorado Avalanche...
Yardbarker
Coyotes claim Valimaki, Adam Gaudette and other former Canucks hit waivers, Wolanin and Dries clear: Around the League
Welcome back to Around the League, a column in which we deliver you news from around the National Hockey League, oftentimes through a Canucks-tinted lens. Yesterday, we wrote about the Juuso Valimaki sweepstakes, explaining how we expected there to be a sweepstakes of sorts for the 2017 16th overall pick.
theScore
5 big questions entering the 2022-23 NHL season
Most of our big questions heading into the 2021-22 NHL season were answered in fascinating fashion. No, the Tampa Bay Lightning didn't three-peat, but they came very close. The Jack Eichel saga ended when the Buffalo Sabres traded him to the Vegas Golden Knights. Connor McDavid followed up his historic 2020-21 season with a 123-point effort, winning his second straight Art Ross Trophy and fourth in total.
Yardbarker
Nino Niederreiter lifts Predators past Sharks 3-2
Nino Niederreiter scored two goals to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 win against the San Jose Sharks at the 2022 NHL Global Series on Saturday at Prague. Filip Forsberg also scored, and Kevin Lankinen made 31 saves for the Predators, who beat the Sharks 4-1 in the first game of the series on Friday.
NHL
Sharks go home confident despite getting swept in 2022 NHL Global Series
PRAGUE -- When the San Jose Sharks jumped on a plane, headed for Berlin and, beyond that, Prague for the 2022 NHL Global Series, many of them barely knew each other. They set out with a new general manager, new front office, new coach, new staff, a bundle of new players, with new systems still to learn.
NHL
Coyotes Claim Defenseman Juuso Valimaki Off Waivers
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have claimed defenseman Juuso Valimaki off waivers from the Calgary Flames. The 24-year-old Valimaki appeared in nine games for the Flames in 2021-22 and registered 0-2-2 with 10 penalty minutes (PIM). He also played in 35...
NHL
McDavid, Draisaitl feel Oilers' 'time is now' in quest for Stanley Cup
The Oilers took a significant step last season by reaching the Western Conference Final for the first time since their run to the 2006 Stanley Cup Final. But there is no button McDavid and Draisaitl can push to fast forward back to that point so they can apply what they learned and get past it.
NHL
Jets end preseason with a road win in Calgary
Dubois scores twice, Hellebuyck makes 35 saves as Jets finish preseason 4-1-1 On a night when the Winnipeg Jets were outshot 38-16, it would be easy to suggest that the 5-3 victory over the Calgary Flames was the result of Connor Hellebuyck stealing one for his team. However, a closer...
Yardbarker
2022-23 NHL preview: New York Rangers
Welcome to the 2022-23 season preview as brought to you by Betway Sports. We’ll be taking a dive into each team’s offseason and what their Stanley Cup odds are for next season from the worst odds to the best. All odds are current as of the time of writing.
NHL
Murray talks joining Maple Leafs, rejuvenating career in Q&A with NHL.com
GRAVENHURST, Ontario -- Matt Murray and the Toronto Maple Leafs came to this Muskoka resort town 110 miles north of Toronto this week as part of a team-bonding exercise in preparation for their season opener Oct. 12 at the Montreal Canadiens. Consider it a successful endeavor, especially for the 28-year-old...
NHL
Elsipogtog First Nation deeply touched by Hockeyville experience
Looking forward to growing game for all its people, throughout New Brunswick. BOUCTOUCHE, New Brunswick -- Elsipogtog First Nation has a saying when bidding farewell. Their native tongue doesn't have a word for goodbye because no matter what, they say we'll see each other one day somewhere. This is the...
NHL
Blue Jackets end exhibition season with game at Washington
Columbus to face the Capitals tonight at 7 p.m. This is it. The final preseason game of the 2022 autumn is here, with the Blue Jackets traveling to the nation's capital to take on Metropolitan Division rival Washington tonight at Capital One Arena. The game will be streamed on BlueJackets.com...
NHL
Zamboni ride-on toy a hit with kids of NHL.com staffer
League partners with Kool Karz for new toy that features replica horn, bluetooth speaker and more. When Carter Stamkos, the absolutely adorable 2-year-old son of Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos, cracked up the entire media room at the 2022 NHL All-Star Game press conference byrequesting over and over again to go see and/or drive the Zamboni, I remember vividly thinking one thing: My kids would do the same thing.
NHL
Kraken players get kids out on ice, Beniers goes for seal ride
Gourde, Eberle bring families to work where they skate, hang out. Well, that seals it: The Seattle Kraken had the cutest NHL practice of the weekend. The team shared some adorable photos of forwards Yanni Gourde and Jordan Eberle taking their kids around the ice seated on plastic seal riders designed for children learning to skate.
NHL
Preview: Sharks vs. Predators in Prague
The San Jose Sharks look to bounce back with a win against the Nashville Predators in their second game of the 2022 NHL Global Series in Prague, Czech Republic. Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & Sap Center App Presented by Western Digital. Projected Lineup:. Forwards. Timo Meier - Tomas...
NHL
Devils Wrap Up Preseason in Boston | PRE-GAME STORY
New Jersey's final preseason game is in Boston against the Bruins. The Devils won the first preseason meeting between these teams on Monday, 1-0. The Devils have a 4-2-0 record heading into its final preseason game, tonight against the Bruins in Boston. You can watch on NESN+ or listen on...
NHL
MTL@OTT : Game recap
BOUCTOUCHE - The Canadiens lost 3-2 in overtime to the Ottawa Senators in their final preseason game. They conclude the exhibition schedule without a win. Prior to the team's morning skate, players were greeted by adoring fans outside the J.K. Irving Centre as part of the Kraft Hockeyville festivities. Some...
NHL
Sutter gets two-year contract as Flames coach
Begins in 2023-24; won Jack Adams Award after leading Calgary to Pacific Division title last season. Darryl Sutter agreed to a two-year contract as coach of the Calgary Flames on Saturday. The contract will start in the 2023-24 season and runs through 2024-25. Sutter, 64, won the Jack Adams Award...
NHL
The Wrap: Shorthanded Coyotes Fall to Canucks in Vancouver
Arizona wraps up its preseason schedule against the Vegas Golden Knights in Boise on Saturday. Missing the top-five returning scorers in their lineup, the Arizona Coyotes fell 4-0 to the Vancouver Canucks on Friday at Rogers Arena. The Coyotes were without forwards Clayton Keller, Nick Schmaltz, Travis Boyd, Lawson Crouse, and defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere in their second-to-last game of the preseason.
NHL
NHL, Zamboni introduce electric ride-on toy for children
Replica of ice-resurfacing machine created in conjunction with Kool Karz Playground. The Zamboni Company and the National Hockey League (NHL) have partnered with Kool Karz Playground to launch the world's first electric Zamboni ride-on toy. After many years in development, the Kool Karz NHL Zamboni Ride-On Toy is now available at NHLShop.com,NHLShop.ca, store.Zamboni.com and Koolkarzplayground.com, just in time for the 2022-23 NHL season.
