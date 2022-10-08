Plattsburgh, October 08 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Plattsburgh.
The Saranac High School football team will have a game with Plattsburgh Senior High School on October 08, 2022, 07:00:00.
Saranac High School
Plattsburgh Senior High School
October 08, 2022
07:00:00
Junior Varsity Football
The Saranac High School football team will have a game with Plattsburgh Senior High School on October 08, 2022, 11:00:00.
Saranac High School
Plattsburgh Senior High School
October 08, 2022
11:00:00
Varsity Football
