Toledo, OH

Gunfire halts Whitmer-Central Catholic football game

By By Steve Junga / The Blade
 4 days ago

The Central Catholic at Whitmer football game was halted abruptly Friday night when a flurry of shots were fired from outside Memorial Stadium, causing a panic as players and spectators fled to seek safety.

The shots came from the Whitmer Drive (west) side of the stadium.

The game was halted immediately after the shots rang out, and police and emergency crews began arriving on the Whitmer campus within minutes.

As far as the game, one that likely will ultimately decide the final Three Rivers Athletic Conference football title, Whitmer hung in with four-time defending champion Central Catholic until midway in the second quarter.

After that, the Fighting Irish (7-1, 5-0 TRAC) seized control and rolled to a 46-16 victory.

The win was far from the mind of 23rd-year Central coach Greg Dempsey amid the chaos and afterward.

“I'm just sad,” Dempsey as his players were preparing to exit the locker room, which served as their evacuation point. “I'm sad that this is what goes on right now, and that you have to worry about these types of things.

“I feel bad for Whitmer and Central Catholic fans, students, and communities, that they had to go through this tonight. It's just a shame that people want to do things like this when good stuff's going on.

“Kids playing high school football is a positive, and it's a shame that outside things going on right now are brought into it, and it hurts people. People are hurt, and I pray that they're OK. Everybody's in our prayers on this, and it's just sad.”

The panic was something Dempsey won't likely forget.

“Right when it happened you're just worried about getting to the kids,” he said. “You don't know what's going on, especially when you're wearing a [coach's] headset. You're not hearing anything”

The Irish coach's only concern was getting people to safety.

“It was great to see how everybody went into action,” Dempsey said. “The people here at Whitmer did a great job of enacting their plan and taking action. Then you start worrying about the people in the crowd, when you see the stampedes happening. Other different kinds of injuries can happen as a result.

“I ran off at first, and then I went back and started looking for people, especially at the far [south] end of the bleachers. It was just horrible.”

Whitmer coach Ken Winters was not available for comment as he was tending to the safe exit of his team from the Whitmer field house.

Whitmer athletic director Sean Flemmings declined to comment, but did acknowledge that it was his understanding that three people were hit by the gunfire, and that all three were “going to be all right.”

According to Flemmings, one shooting victim was a Whitmer student and the other two were adults who were exiting the game. Flemmings confirmed that the game was officially over and would not be concluded at a later point.

The Panthers (5-3, 4-1) had gotten within 17-16 on a Rayan Farhan field goal 8:55 before halftime and were looking competitive to that point with a strong defensive effort.

But that all came unraveled before the break as Central, Ohio's ninth-ranked Division II team, surged to three touchdowns to take a 38-16 halftime en route to its 30th consecutive TRAC win.

The Irish were paced offensively by senior running back Chris Edmonds, who had 21 carries for 184 yards and a touchdown, and senior quarterback Ty'Waun Clark, who was 5 of 10 passing for 88 yards and two scores and ran for 34 yards and a TD.

Edmonds, who was limited to 27 yards on his first 11 rushes, broke a 69-yard run through the middle on carry No. 12 for a touchdown to up Central's lead to 24-16 with 8:08 remaining in the half.

After Whitmer was forced to punt, Central drove 67 yards for another score.

That march started on Edmonds' 32-yard run, and Clark capped the drive with a 19-yard keeper for a touchdown as Central extended its edge to 31-16 with 4:29 to go in the half.

A 23-yard punt return by Central's Javon Murphy set the Irish up at the Whitmer 40, and the Irish used six plays to find the end zone again.

Clark hit a wide-open Durye'a Hall on a 16-yard TD to the left corner of the end zone as Central took a 38-16 lead 49 seconds before the break.

It was the fourth straight win for the Irish versus Whitmer, which was the last team other than Central to win a TRAC title. The Panthers topped the Irish 21-14 in 2017 on the way to taking the crown that year. The two teams did not play in a pandemic-abbreviated 2020 season.

Central needs one win in the final two weeks to clinch at least a share of its eighth title in the final nine years of the TRAC, which will be disbanded following the 2022-23 school year. The Irish host Fremont Ross next week, and close the regular season against rival St. Francis de Sales at the University of Toledo's Glass Bowl.

Whitmer, which was topped 330-299 in total offense, was led offensively by sophomore quarterback Brady Ford and senior running back Taron Crawford.

Ford was 12 of 22 passing for 105 yards and a touchdown, and Crawford rushed 14 times for 96 yards.

Sonya Wilson
3d ago

this is just so sad to me. what a shame. kids and families can't even go to a Friday night football game without having to worry about being shot?! man how times have changed for the worse! sad

Michael J Heard
3d ago

this is crazy how people are just not carrying about respect for others and no respect for life but God will straighten all things that are evil so if any of you believe in God it will happen

Michael Cunningham
3d ago

kids with guns... very scary, could be a arguement ramped up in social media that sets them off.. we are now like Chicago And Cleveland... when Cleveland and Charlotte are reporting in our Toledo news that's pretty bad, they will give a light slap on the wrists but nothing will be done to them!

