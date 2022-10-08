ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Oak, TX

UNDER THE LIGHTS: Kilgore gets by Lindale 49-35

LINDALE, Texas — The Kilgore Bulldogs went head-to-head with the Lindale Eagles in the seventh week of the 2022 Texas high school season. Kilgore came away with the win, defeating Lindale, 49-35. Click the video above for the highlights.
UNDER THE LIGHTS: Tatum tops Gladewater 28-22

TATUM, Texas — The Gladewater Bears went head-to-head with the Tatum Eagles in the seventh week of the 2022 Texas high school season. Tatum came away with the win, defeating Gladewater, 28-22. Click the video above for the highlights.
UNDER THE LIGHTS: Longview takes down Forney 46-7

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Forney Jackrabbits went head-to-head with the Longview Lobos in the seventh week of the 2022 Texas high school season. Longview came away with the win, defeating Forney, 46-7. Click the video above for the highlights.
UNDER THE LIGHTS: Atlanta tramples Sabine 42-7

LIBERTY CITY, Texas — The Atlanta Rabbits went head-to-head with the Sabine Cardinals in the seventh week of the 2022 Texas high school season. Atlanta came away with the win, defeating Sabine, 42-7. Click the video above for the highlights.
Venda Wright Named 2022 Ms. Texas Senior Classic

Venda Wright recently was named 2022 Ms. Texas Senior Classic in Tyler, making her at least the third Hopkins County resident to earn the state title. The pageant winner is excited for the new adventures that being the pageant winner will afford her, and plans to use it to help lift others spirits.
Overturned truck slows I-20 traffic near Lindale

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A trailer fishtailed, pulling a truck off the road and down an embankment on the eastbound lane of I-20 near mile-marker 556. As of about 6:45 p.m., traffic is moving slowly, backed up for two to three miles. The Lindale Fire Department, Smith County Sheriff’s...
East Texas Fugitives Added to DPS 10 Most Wanted Lists

Whenever you see that the Texas Department of Public Safety has added new people to their “Most Wanted Lists” you want to pay attention to that information. And recently, they added two names, both of which are fugitives from East Texas. Matthew Hoy Edgar is now on the...
East Texas neighborhood comes together for one garage sale

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - While spring and summer are the most common times to have a garage sale, they’re not the only seasons for setting up shop on the driveway. A group of houses in East Texas are coming together for the season of neighborhood sales. From clothes to...
Former Yantis ISD coach arrested following 'allegations'

YANTIS, Texas (KETK) — A former Yantis ISD assistant baseball and assistant basketball coach was arrested on Friday, the district said. According to YISD, the arrest of Christopher McIntosh resulted from an internal investigation led by the superintendent and administration that was then turned over to the Yantis ISD police chief following the learning of […]
Food Truck Friday parks in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas – There is no better way to celebrate fall than to have Food Truck Fridays every Friday in October at the courthouse square in downtown Texarkana from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. For October’s first Friday, parking was limited as patrons sat under the tents set up...
This is Not a Ghost Story, This is True Evil in Trinity County, Texas

Many East Texans were horrified when they came to the conclusion of this story out of Trinity County. Its a story that would usually be found in the scenes of a gory Hollywood horror movie. This tale isn't a ghost story, either, it is a true tale of evil that has come from the piney woods of deep East Texas. It involves a son and his wife killing his own mother and her husband and cremating them in a backyard fire pit.
3 missing in the ArkLaTex

Three people have been reported missing from their homes in the ArkLaTex. Here's a look at each one. Call the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at 318-965-2203 with any information that could help locate Mitchell. Herman Buxton. Herman Buxton was last seen at the Randy Sams Shelter in Texarkana, Texas on...
Fire destroys house near Lakeport, injures 1 firefighter

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A house fire burned near Lakeport at about 5:40 p.m. Friday, according to Gregg County Fire Marshal Mark Moore. The fire happened in the 4000 block of Estes Parkway. One person who was in the home escaped unharmed, but one firefighter was transported to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the fire marshal.
Blue Bell reintroduces holiday flavor for limited time

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Blue Bell announced that starting Thursday they will be reintroducing a popular holiday flavor to stores. The ice cream company said peppermint bark will be sold in stores for a limited time and that eggnog ice cream can also be found in stores. “The holiday season is right around the corner,” […]
1 injured after Oak Hill Plaza shooting in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A woman was found with gunshot wounds in a car after a Thursday night shooting in Oak Hill Plaza, according to Nacogdoches Police. The shooter is unknown at this time, and officials said the woman was transported to a local hospital for treatment and her injuries “do not appear to be […]
Texarkana is the next stop for the KTBS 3 Community Caravan

TEXARKANA, Texas - The KTBS 3 Community Caravan crew is looking forward to meeting up with our neighbors in Texarkana the week of Oct. 10. That's our next stop. We'll be having lunch at noon on Thursday, Oct. 13, at Pecan Point Gastropub & Brewery. That's at 213 Main Street in Texarkana, Texas. We hope you'll join us.
TEXARKANA, TX

