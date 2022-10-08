Read full article on original website
The Texas African American Museum congratulates Elder Waymon Stewart newly appointed Pastor of the Whitehouse COGICTour Tyler TexasWhitehouse, TX
Tour Tyler Texas Gospel Group of the Year is Minister R.L. Taylor and The Sons of The Father of Arlington, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
PATH Board member Kristina Ross on her induction to the Bishop Gorman Catholic School Athletic Hall of FameTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Fundraiser hosted by Lone Star Harley-Davidson benefits local nonprofit Empowerment Community Development CorporationTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
3rd East Texas Black Girl Magic Festival in Tyler, Texas celebrated business commerce, culture, arts, and the communityTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
cbs19.tv
UNDER THE LIGHTS: Kilgore gets by Lindale 49-35
LINDALE, Texas — The Kilgore Bulldogs went head-to-head with the Lindale Eagles in the seventh week of the 2022 Texas high school season. Kilgore came away with the win, defeating Lindale, 49-35. Click the video above for the highlights.
cbs19.tv
UNDER THE LIGHTS: Tatum tops Gladewater 28-22
TATUM, Texas — The Gladewater Bears went head-to-head with the Tatum Eagles in the seventh week of the 2022 Texas high school season. Tatum came away with the win, defeating Gladewater, 28-22. Click the video above for the highlights.
A closer look into the Lindale 'Hogs,' terrorizing defensive lines across #bEastTexas
LINDALE, Texas — The Lindale Eagles got off to a hot start 2-0 start in district play with wins over Henderson (44-7) and Athens (63-21). The team's toughest test is yet to come against Kilgore and Chapel Hill in a tough District 9-4A Division I. A point of emphasis...
cbs19.tv
UNDER THE LIGHTS: Longview takes down Forney 46-7
LONGVIEW, Texas — The Forney Jackrabbits went head-to-head with the Longview Lobos in the seventh week of the 2022 Texas high school season. Longview came away with the win, defeating Forney, 46-7. Click the video above for the highlights.
cbs19.tv
UNDER THE LIGHTS: Atlanta tramples Sabine 42-7
LIBERTY CITY, Texas — The Atlanta Rabbits went head-to-head with the Sabine Cardinals in the seventh week of the 2022 Texas high school season. Atlanta came away with the win, defeating Sabine, 42-7. Click the video above for the highlights.
Tyler High '73 State Championship football player inducted into the 2022 Athletic Hall of Fame
TYLER, Texas — The Tyler ISD Athletic Department inducted Andrew Melontree Jr., John Tyler High School Class of 1976 to the 2022 Athletic Hall of Fame at CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Rose Stadium on Friday, October 7. Melontree Jr. was recognized for his high school achievements, post high school...
Venda Wright Named 2022 Ms. Texas Senior Classic
Venda Wright recently was named 2022 Ms. Texas Senior Classic in Tyler, making her at least the third Hopkins County resident to earn the state title. The pageant winner is excited for the new adventures that being the pageant winner will afford her, and plans to use it to help lift others spirits.
KLTV
Overturned truck slows I-20 traffic near Lindale
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A trailer fishtailed, pulling a truck off the road and down an embankment on the eastbound lane of I-20 near mile-marker 556. As of about 6:45 p.m., traffic is moving slowly, backed up for two to three miles. The Lindale Fire Department, Smith County Sheriff’s...
East Texas Fugitives Added to DPS 10 Most Wanted Lists
Whenever you see that the Texas Department of Public Safety has added new people to their “Most Wanted Lists” you want to pay attention to that information. And recently, they added two names, both of which are fugitives from East Texas. Matthew Hoy Edgar is now on the...
KLTV
East Texas neighborhood comes together for one garage sale
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - While spring and summer are the most common times to have a garage sale, they’re not the only seasons for setting up shop on the driveway. A group of houses in East Texas are coming together for the season of neighborhood sales. From clothes to...
Former Yantis ISD coach arrested following ‘allegations’
YANTIS, Texas (KETK) — A former Yantis ISD assistant baseball and assistant basketball coach was arrested on Friday, the district said. According to YISD, the arrest of Christopher McIntosh resulted from an internal investigation led by the superintendent and administration that was then turned over to the Yantis ISD police chief following the learning of […]
1 Person Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Longview (Longview, TX)
According to the Longview Police officers, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Longview on Wednesday evening. The crash happened in the area of West Marshall Avenue and [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
KTBS
Food Truck Friday parks in Texarkana
TEXARKANA, Texas – There is no better way to celebrate fall than to have Food Truck Fridays every Friday in October at the courthouse square in downtown Texarkana from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. For October’s first Friday, parking was limited as patrons sat under the tents set up...
KLTV
Motorcyclist killed in wreck on W. Marshall, Bill Owens in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police officers are at the scene of a fatal wreck Wednesday evening. According to police, the wreck involved two vehicles. It happened in the area of West Marshall Avenue and Bill Owens Parkway. It’s blocking all lanes of travel in the area, they say.
This is Not a Ghost Story, This is True Evil in Trinity County, Texas
Many East Texans were horrified when they came to the conclusion of this story out of Trinity County. Its a story that would usually be found in the scenes of a gory Hollywood horror movie. This tale isn't a ghost story, either, it is a true tale of evil that has come from the piney woods of deep East Texas. It involves a son and his wife killing his own mother and her husband and cremating them in a backyard fire pit.
KTBS
3 missing in the ArkLaTex
Three people have been reported missing from their homes in the ArkLaTex. Here's a look at each one. Call the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at 318-965-2203 with any information that could help locate Mitchell. Herman Buxton. Herman Buxton was last seen at the Randy Sams Shelter in Texarkana, Texas on...
KLTV
Fire destroys house near Lakeport, injures 1 firefighter
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A house fire burned near Lakeport at about 5:40 p.m. Friday, according to Gregg County Fire Marshal Mark Moore. The fire happened in the 4000 block of Estes Parkway. One person who was in the home escaped unharmed, but one firefighter was transported to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to the fire marshal.
Blue Bell reintroduces holiday flavor for limited time
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Blue Bell announced that starting Thursday they will be reintroducing a popular holiday flavor to stores. The ice cream company said peppermint bark will be sold in stores for a limited time and that eggnog ice cream can also be found in stores. “The holiday season is right around the corner,” […]
1 injured after Oak Hill Plaza shooting in Nacogdoches
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KETK) – A woman was found with gunshot wounds in a car after a Thursday night shooting in Oak Hill Plaza, according to Nacogdoches Police. The shooter is unknown at this time, and officials said the woman was transported to a local hospital for treatment and her injuries “do not appear to be […]
KTBS
Texarkana is the next stop for the KTBS 3 Community Caravan
TEXARKANA, Texas - The KTBS 3 Community Caravan crew is looking forward to meeting up with our neighbors in Texarkana the week of Oct. 10. That's our next stop. We'll be having lunch at noon on Thursday, Oct. 13, at Pecan Point Gastropub & Brewery. That's at 213 Main Street in Texarkana, Texas. We hope you'll join us.
