ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Comments / 0

Related
fintechfutures.com

Nymbus and Saint Louis Bank partner to launch banking service for lawyers

Florida’s Saint Louis Bank has entered a strategic partnership with Nymbus to launch a new digital financial brand and banking services for the legal community. Focusing on small and medium-sized law firms and other members of the legal community in the US Midwest and beyond, the two firms aim to offer an “end-to-end” solution that includes onboarding, core, mobile and online banking, as well as marketing and operational support via Nymbus’ Launch offering.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
fintechfutures.com

Sibos 2022: Are banks progressive about product?

What is the most recent product innovation for retail customers to come from high-street banks?. I asked this question to a group of well-respected friends and colleagues in the banking industry. The most popular responses were things that related to access like apps or internet banking or features like personal finance management. Some people said buy now, pay later (BNPL), P2P and crowdfunding, however none of these were created by banks.
ECONOMY
fintechfutures.com

Sibos 2022: Breaking new ground – banking in the metaverse

At Sibos 2022, the “Spotlight on Digital Value: Conquering the metaverse” at Swift’s Innotribe stage hashed out the arguments for banks to stake out a space in nascent virtual worlds. Michael Abbott, Accenture Banking’s global lead and responsible for its vision and strategy, set out to change...
ECONOMY
fintechfutures.com

Sibos 2022: No bank is an island – joining up digital currencies

At Sibos 2022, experts from Bank of America, HSBC, Accenture and the European Central Bank (ECB) got together to hash out what banks, central banks and payment networks must do to ensure interoperability between existing payments infrastructure and the new ways to pay, in particular, central bank digital currencies (CBDC).
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Barr
Person
Colin Deacon
fintechfutures.com

Sibos 2022: Food, shelter, water – what does banking have to do with it?

The idea of progress is the belief that human society gets better and better over time. But it’s hard to think about progress when we are facing unprecedented crisis after crisis. What can leaders do during such turbulent times? How can we instil hope and trust in an increasingly...
ADVOCACY
fintechfutures.com

The fourth edition of the Fintech Talents Festival to take place in November

The fourth edition of the Fintech Talents Festival will take place in six weeks on 14-15 November at The Brewery, London. Join the UK’s largest and most impactful UK fintech festival next month and hear from 400+ rockstar speakers across six stages. On the back of a record year...
WORLD
fintechfutures.com

LatAm paytech Kushki acquires Mexico’s Billpocket

Latin American payments solutions provider Kushki is nearing the completion of its deal to acquire a fellow paytech in Mexico, Billpocket. Founded in 2012, Billpocket enables businesses to accept card payments. According to Crunchbase, it raised $6.8 million in Series A funding in 2019. Currently one of every eight businesses...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Equifax Canada#Banking In Canada#National Bank Of Canada#Business Industry#Linus Banking#Linus Business#Open Banking Expo Canada#Tangerine Bank#Svp#Rbc#Northone
fintechfutures.com

Daily News at Sibos 2022

Read our all-in-one Daily News at Sibos edition for the Sibos 2022 conference. Free to read online!. It’s what we’ve all been waiting for. After two years as an all-digital event, Sibos is back with a bang this year with another in-person iteration, with delegates from across the world set to converge on the RAI in Amsterdam.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy