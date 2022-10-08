ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, NJ

NJ.com

Times girls soccer notes, MCT edition: can any team stop Pennington?

While this is not the final week of the regular season, it sure feels like it, as the 2022 Mercer County Tournament is going to kick off this weekend. With just the eight teams in the championship bracket this season (the others will compete on the other side as well), the tournament has been shortened to three rounds, and we will know those teams this week after the Colonial Valley Conference schedule ends Tuesday. Saturday will be the four quarterfinal games, with the two semifinal matches set for Tuesday, October 18 on the Hopewell Valley turf. The final will be Thursday, October 20 at 5:15 p.m. back at Hopewell.
NJ.com

Eagles' Jason Kelce and a battered offensive line help grind out an ugly win in the desert | Bowen

GLENDALE, Az. — Jason Kelce has never seen the movie “El Cid,” it turns out, which isn’t surprising, since it came out in 1961, and Kelce was born in 1987. Kelce got the gist of where I was going with this, though, when I explained that near the end of the film, the Spanish warlord played by Charlton Heston is dead but rides into battle anyway, strapped onto his horse by his followers. The enemy, which was pretty sure it had gotten rid of that guy, thinks it is being attacked by a ghost and scatters in defeat.
NJ.com

Jones, fast start power Colonia over Perth Amboy - Football recap

A 17-0 second quarter - part of a big first half for Colonia - powered the Patriots to a 24-14 victory over Perth Amboy in Woodbridge. Patriots quarterback Jaeden Jones followed up his 21-yard run to paydirt in the first quarter by tossing two touchdown passes in the second quarter. The first in that sequence went 38 yards to Aiden Derkack, while the second went 25 yards to Patrick Miller.
NJ.com

Rutgers fires Sean Gleeson: What's next for offense under Nunzio Campanile? (PODCAST)

When Rutgers (3-3, 0-3) returns from the bye week, it will do so with a new coach calling its offensive plays. Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano fired third-year offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson on Sunday, two days after a 14-13 loss to Nebraska at SHI Stadium. Schiano said the defeat was not the reason for the move, but rather an accumulation of “certain things built up over time.”
NJ.com

Mets, Phillies see Braves sign ANOTHER core player to long-term contract extension

Atlanta locked in another core member of the club’s young nucleus to a long-term contract extension. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports “Spencer Strider signs for $75M over six years plus option year that could take it to $92M, Braves announce. They continue to be smart about locking up stars very early.”
