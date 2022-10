FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — The mayor of Indiana’s second-largest city had a blood alcohol reading nearly twice the state’s limit for driving when he was arrested over the weekend for drunken driving, court records show. Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry’s blood alcohol level was 0.152% after he was arrested Saturday night following a crash, according to the records. Indiana’s legal limit to drive is 0.08%. Henry told arresting officers he had “too many glasses of wine at a fundraiser” held at a downtown Fort Wayne theater, the records state. The mayor was swaying, had watery, bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and a strong odor of alcohol on his breath, and was argumentative, according to an arrest report. Police said Henry was driving and his wife and mother-in-law were passengers when he drove left of center Saturday night and struck another car. The woman driving the other car was not injured.

