Indianapolis, IN

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Indiana Lottery’s “Cash 5” game were:

11-14-16-32-34

(eleven, fourteen, sixteen, thirty-two, thirty-four)

Comments / 0

 

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

