Read full article on original website
Related
KOCO
Family grieving after employee at Oklahoma grain company found dead at work
ENID, Okla. — Police are investigating and a family is grieving after an employee at an Oklahoma grain company was found dead at work Thursday. The call to police said Dustin Buffalo fell from a grain elevator at the Archer-Daniels-Midland gran company. The Enid man's wife told KOCO 5...
ocolly.com
Tailgate scene: Rustic truck runs in family
Tailgating in Stillwater is electric. Today The O'Colly was able to speak too Berry Keeler, owner of a classic dodge truck with a brand-new Cummins diesel engine. Berry said that his truck is "passed down by generation". After asking him how this idea sprung to his mind, Berry responded, "Why not rebuild a truck and take it tailgating every game day".
pdjnews.com
Morrison students place at Oklahoma State Fair
Morrison students recently placed in the Oklahoma State Fair dairy judging contest. They were in competition with at least 39 other FFA teams. Most of the Morrison students were first timers. Placing 6th was the High School FFA team consisting of students Mollie, Kylie, Callie, and Kinley. Riggs Robedeaux placed 2nd overall as 4H individual.
Pumpkin the mini horse is celebrating her 1st birthday as owners ask for help
Pumpkin the mini horse is not only celebrating her first birthday, her owners are also asking for help.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFOR
Dogapalooza: a day for the dogs
EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – It was a “poochy” perfect day at Dogapalooza held at Bob Moore Subaru in Edmond. This doggy adoption event in conjunction with the Bella SPCA featured furry four legged friends seeking forever homes. New adoptees received a pet parent kit. Also, dogs were...
kaynewscow.com
OHP identifies victims of Interstate 35 crash
BILLINGS — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has released the names of those involved in the fatality accident that occurred at 2:10 p.m. on Sept. 27 on Interstate 35 near mile marker 204 near Billings in Noble County. Troopers report that Michael Davidson, 60, Uniontown, Penn. was driving a 2022...
ocolly.com
Brooks back in Stillwater, take two
Garth Brooks always wanted to return to Stillwater. And now he is. Starting on Stillwater’s famous strip in Willies Saloon, Garth Brooks proved he had outgrown the humble town in Oklahoma and went on to be a No. 1 recording artist in country music after his graduation in 1984.
KTUL
Silver Alert issued for 64-year-old Enid man
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert for 64-year-old Thomas Scalley. Troopers say he was last seen in a purple t-shirt, blue jeans, white socks, and camo shoes walking southbound from 3209 S. Highway 81 in Enid. Scalley is an at-risk individual, troopers...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kaynewscow.com
Blackwell police logs Oct. 1-8
The following information is provided by Blackwell police. At 1:58 a.m. police took a report on break in reported in the 400 block of east Edwards. At 3:02 p.m. fire units responded to a report of a truck and hay bales on fire at 60th and Highway 11. Oct. 3.
1600kush.com
Perkins man accused of burglarizing OSU Student Store
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Perkins man on probation for passing a forged check has been charged with breaking into the OSU Student Store from which $7,075 worth of electronics was stolen, according to an affidavit. Nicholas Ryan Brown, 31, was ordered jailed on $20,000 bail pending his arraignment this...
news9.com
Sand Springs Faces Off Against Stillwater
The Sandites faced off against Stillwater. Opening possession for the Pioneers, Gage Gundy with the screen pass to Heston Thompson makes a couple of moves and he takes it into the end zone. Same score later in the 1st, Gundy with a strike to a wide open Thompson in the...
Oklahoma State player geniusly uses fair catch to exploit rule book and ruin a Texas Tech onside kick
Oklahoma State’s Demarco Jones had one of the most heads up plays of 2022 early in his team’s game against Texas Tech. And he may set off a wave of copycats over the second half of the season. Texas Tech got the ball first and scored a TD...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1600kush.com
Stillwater man accused of threatening to use machete
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Stillwater man has been accused of using a machete to threaten one of his ex-girlfriend’s friends, who arrived at his residence to help her move some of her things out of his apartment. Phillip Dalton Laclair II, 35, was arrested on Sept. 23 at...
pistolsfiringblog.com
Kirk Herbstreit Says OSU ‘Best Team’ in Big 12 Right Now
Kansas has rightfully gotten its due for being better than anyone expected, TCU and K-State have drawn rave reviews as emerging sleepers, but when it comes to true contenders, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit said Saturday that when it comes to the Big 12, Oklahoma State is the king of the castle until further notice.
1600kush.com
Stillwater man accused of stabbing his mother in the neck
(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Stillwater man has been jailed on $50,000 bail with an order to have no contact with his mother, whom he is accused of stabbing in the neck. James “Jay” Robert Kerns, 34, who was scheduled to be arraigned this week, could be given a 10-year prison term if convicted of domestic assault and battery with a knife.
Comments / 0