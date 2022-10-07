ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alva, OK

ocolly.com

Tailgate scene: Rustic truck runs in family

Tailgating in Stillwater is electric. Today The O'Colly was able to speak too Berry Keeler, owner of a classic dodge truck with a brand-new Cummins diesel engine. Berry said that his truck is "passed down by generation". After asking him how this idea sprung to his mind, Berry responded, "Why not rebuild a truck and take it tailgating every game day".
STILLWATER, OK
pdjnews.com

Morrison students place at Oklahoma State Fair

Morrison students recently placed in the Oklahoma State Fair dairy judging contest. They were in competition with at least 39 other FFA teams. Most of the Morrison students were first timers. Placing 6th was the High School FFA team consisting of students Mollie, Kylie, Callie, and Kinley. Riggs Robedeaux placed 2nd overall as 4H individual.
MORRISON, OK
KFOR

Dogapalooza: a day for the dogs

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – It was a “poochy” perfect day at Dogapalooza held at Bob Moore Subaru in Edmond. This doggy adoption event in conjunction with the Bella SPCA featured furry four legged friends seeking forever homes. New adoptees received a pet parent kit. Also, dogs were...
EDMOND, OK
kaynewscow.com

OHP identifies victims of Interstate 35 crash

BILLINGS — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has released the names of those involved in the fatality accident that occurred at 2:10 p.m. on Sept. 27 on Interstate 35 near mile marker 204 near Billings in Noble County. Troopers report that Michael Davidson, 60, Uniontown, Penn. was driving a 2022...
NOBLE COUNTY, OK
ocolly.com

Brooks back in Stillwater, take two

Garth Brooks always wanted to return to Stillwater. And now he is. Starting on Stillwater’s famous strip in Willies Saloon, Garth Brooks proved he had outgrown the humble town in Oklahoma and went on to be a No. 1 recording artist in country music after his graduation in 1984.
STILLWATER, OK
KTUL

Silver Alert issued for 64-year-old Enid man

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert for 64-year-old Thomas Scalley. Troopers say he was last seen in a purple t-shirt, blue jeans, white socks, and camo shoes walking southbound from 3209 S. Highway 81 in Enid. Scalley is an at-risk individual, troopers...
TULSA, OK
kaynewscow.com

Blackwell police logs Oct. 1-8

The following information is provided by Blackwell police. At 1:58 a.m. police took a report on break in reported in the 400 block of east Edwards. At 3:02 p.m. fire units responded to a report of a truck and hay bales on fire at 60th and Highway 11. Oct. 3.
BLACKWELL, OK
1600kush.com

Perkins man accused of burglarizing OSU Student Store

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Perkins man on probation for passing a forged check has been charged with breaking into the OSU Student Store from which $7,075 worth of electronics was stolen, according to an affidavit. Nicholas Ryan Brown, 31, was ordered jailed on $20,000 bail pending his arraignment this...
PERKINS, OK
news9.com

Sand Springs Faces Off Against Stillwater

The Sandites faced off against Stillwater. Opening possession for the Pioneers, Gage Gundy with the screen pass to Heston Thompson makes a couple of moves and he takes it into the end zone. Same score later in the 1st, Gundy with a strike to a wide open Thompson in the...
STILLWATER, OK
1600kush.com

Stillwater man accused of threatening to use machete

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Stillwater man has been accused of using a machete to threaten one of his ex-girlfriend’s friends, who arrived at his residence to help her move some of her things out of his apartment. Phillip Dalton Laclair II, 35, was arrested on Sept. 23 at...
STILLWATER, OK
pistolsfiringblog.com

Kirk Herbstreit Says OSU ‘Best Team’ in Big 12 Right Now

Kansas has rightfully gotten its due for being better than anyone expected, TCU and K-State have drawn rave reviews as emerging sleepers, but when it comes to true contenders, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit said Saturday that when it comes to the Big 12, Oklahoma State is the king of the castle until further notice.
STILLWATER, OK
1600kush.com

Stillwater man accused of stabbing his mother in the neck

(Stillwater, Okla.) — A Stillwater man has been jailed on $50,000 bail with an order to have no contact with his mother, whom he is accused of stabbing in the neck. James “Jay” Robert Kerns, 34, who was scheduled to be arraigned this week, could be given a 10-year prison term if convicted of domestic assault and battery with a knife.
STILLWATER, OK

