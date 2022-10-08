No. 1 Archbishop Hoban stops late rally for 28-14 win over No. 23 St. Vincent-St. Mary

Read full article on original website
Ohio man falls to his death trying to do a handstand during Hurricane IanCheryl E PrestonMyrtle Beach, SC
4 Places To Get a Steak in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Pizza in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
Archelle Bloodworth Holds a Walk for Breast Cancer Awareness Through Her Circle of Pink Sister-Ship Breast FoundationBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Cleveland.com Top 25: More GLC showdowns loom, St. Edward’s standing can slide in final two weeks
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Conference championships are being claimed and playoff positioning is being established. The top eight teams remain unchanged since last week in the cleveland.com high school football rankings, but Cleveland Heights and Hudson each moved up a spot and are now in the top 10 after clinching their league titles.
Southwest’s stronghold in Division I state football rankings will be tested in Week 9
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Archbishop Moeller returned to Cincinnati on Saturday with a 25-10 win against St. Ignatius in Parma and remains the state’s No. 1-ranked team in Division I. That will be put to the test Saturday when St. Edward, the preseason No. 1 and defending Division I...
Week 8 Game Balls: Area high school football top performers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Game balls go out to the following players for their Week 8 performances of the high school football season. Check them out and vote for who you think is the player of the week:. ⦁ Alexander Ash, Chardon: A sophomore linebacker, Ash led the Hilltoppers’ defense...
Knights of Columbus hoop it up for free throw contest
AVON LAKE, Ohio -- The Knights of Columbus Council 3269 is, once again, sponsoring a free throw contest for kids ages 9-14. The contest will take place Oct. 14 in the gym at St. Joseph School, 32946 Electric Blvd., with registration beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Week 8 OHSAA football live scores, updates and highlights
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Week 8 of the high school football season is here, and cleveland.com has you covered with live updates from around the area. Check below for updates, including scores and some video highlights. Most games kick off at 7 p.m. If the widget below is not updating,...
Cleveland.com Top 25: How the top area high school football teams fared in Week 8, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Check out how teams in the cleveland.com Top 25 high school football poll fared in Week 8. St. Edward’s Marvin Bell Jr. had two 7-yard touchdown runs of 7 yards and teammate Joshua Gribble scored on runs of 2 and 11 yards. Football North scored in...
Smokin’ Mary’s BBQ Pit and Saloon coming to North Ridgeville: Short Takes on Avon, Avon Lake and North Ridgeville
Things are about to be smokin’ in North Ridgeville with the upcoming opening of Smokin’ Mary’s BBQ Pit and Saloon, 34173 Center Ridge Road (former Tommy’s Bar and Grill location in Providence Plaza behind the GetGo gas station). The husband and wife team owners Julie (Mary)...
How prevalent is cheating in Lake Erie fishing derbies? The Wake Up for Monday, Oct. 10, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Lake Erie walleye are big business. The lake is the walleye capital of the world and its fishing tournaments draw anglers from throughout the United States, with promises of top competition and thousands of dollars in prizes.
Rocky River pastor says good-bye to the church he served for 32 years
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio – The Rocky River Presbyterian Church congregation watched their Pastor Emeritus Dr. Jon Fancher leave his post on Oct. 2 after 32 years of service. Fancher sat down for an interview two days before he gave his last sermon to his congregation. He said his work in Rocky River “has been fulfilling and the congregation was kind and generous.” He noted to his followers, “you allowed me to grow.”
The principal reward at Olmsted Falls High School is pizza
OLMSTED TOWNSHIP, Ohio -- Nearly 50 Olmsted Falls High School students were recently called to the principal’s office. However, instead of receiving any infractions or violations, they were rewarded for good behavior -- one slice at a time.
Browns new LB Deion Jones due in Tuesday; Denzel Ward in concussion protocol: Kevin Stefanski quick hits
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Help is on the way. Kevin Stefanski, who’s defense has surrendered 440 yards rushing the past two weeks, is eager to meet his new inside linebacker Deion Jones on Tuesday. The Browns officially acquired the 2017 Pro Bowler Monday in a trade with the Falcons for a swap of sixth- and seventh-round picks in 2024.
Buchards Jewelers in Berea to close by end of year: Community Voices
BEREA, Ohio -- After 34 years as a fixture at the Parkway Shops, Buchards Jewelers will close up shop after the Christmas holiday. Owner Jim Butchart said the business was started by his late wife, Catherine, in 1988. She had bought it from Smith Jewelers. At first, the store was...
We overcame JobsOhio secrecy to learn Ohio spent $12 million on Cleveland-to-Ireland flight: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The financial incentive to lure Irish airline Aer Lingus to Cleveland is likely the largest financial contribution ever committed to persuade an airline to fly from an airport in Ohio. We’re talking about the nearly $12 million over three years on Today in Ohio. Listen online...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 6 Best Chinese Restaurants in Canton OH
Given the abundance of Chinese restaurants in Canton, finding one can be difficult. However, for your benefit, I was kindly connected with the top restaurants on this list. Canton is the ideal spot to call home, thanks to its undulating hills, scenic lakes, and attractive downtown. But in addition to Canton’s stunning natural surroundings, numerous amazing eateries have constantly received top ratings!
4 Places To Get Pizza in the Akron Area
If so, you should visit these local restaurants in Greater Akron. This local favorite has been serving delicious pizzas since 1949. People love the red sauce on their pizzas. You can't go wrong with a classic tomato and cheese pizza. You can also top your pizza with ingredients like pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, hot pepper rings, garlic, tomatoes, tuna, olives, and anchovies. Customers also say Luigi's offers one of the best white pizzas in the area; the white pizza is made with 3 cheeses, garlic, onions, and a blend of Italian spices.
Akron organizations to lead March with Akron demanding justice for Jayland Walker, calling for unity Oct. 10
AKRON, Ohio – The Freedom BLOC, Akron Urban League, Akron NAACP and St. Ashworth Temple are holding March with Akron, a march for community members to demand justice for Jayland Walker and call for unity on Monday, Oct. 10 at 1 p.m. at Grace Park, according to a news release issued by the organizations.
buckeyefirearms.org
CHL-holder forced to use firearm to defend life in Akron mall attack
WEWS (ABC Cleveland) is reporting that an Ohio CHL-holder was forced to defend his life and that of a companion when they were attacked at an Akron shopping mall. A concealed carry weapons permit holder told police that he drew his pistol while he and a woman were being attacked by two men at the Summit Mall, and he said his weapon fired while he was being tackled. The bullet hit the ceiling, and the attackers fled, according to Fairlawn police.
Chasing 1,000 yards: Where Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt stand after Week 5
CLEVELAND, Ohio -The Browns’ run game was relentless against the Los Angeles Chargers in Sunday’s 30-28 loss. Los Angeles couldn’t contain the ground game, allowing three rushing touchdowns. Nick Chubb made his mark on the fifth play of the first drive, a 41-yard touchdown. Kareem Hunt scored Cleveland’s last touchdown. The Browns gained 151 of their 213 total rushing yards in the first half, and their 187.3 rushing yards per game is second ranked in the NFL.
gohsonline.com
The story behind Canton’s Crumbl
It’s not the line for a PS5 that people in Stark County have been waiting for recently. Crumbl Cookies is the new cookie sensation that has rapidly taken over. Cousins Erica Molina, who is an alumna, and Evelyn Satuala have bought into their dream franchise; Crumbl Cookies, and have opened up a store at The Strip in Canton, Ohio.
Parma Heights’ Cassidy Theatre presents ‘The Drowsy Chaperone’ Oct. 14-23
PARMA HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Exactly a decade after Marc C. Howard last directed “The Drowsy Chaperone,” for the Chagrin Valley Little Theatre, the California native and Parma resident is excited about returning to the Tony Award-winning musical. The local theater veteran is helming the Cassidy Theatre production, which...
