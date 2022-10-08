ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason, OH

WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries at Colerain Avenue in South Cumminsville

CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries at Colerain Avenue in South Cumminsville.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with possible entrapment on US-52 in Anderson Township

COLDSTREAM, Ohio — Reports of a crash with possible entrapment on US-52 in Anderson Township.
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of an assault with injuries on Reading Road in North Avondale

CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Reading Road in North Avondale.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Eastern Avenue in Elsmere

ELSMERE, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Eastern Avenue in Elsmere.
ELSMERE, KY
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Colerain Avenue in Colerain Township

CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Colerain Avenue in Colerain Township.
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, OH
WLWT 5

Two lanes blocked on I-275 in Sharonville due to a crash

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — The two center lanes are blocked on westbound I-275 in Sharonville after a crash, Monday morning. The crash was reported by the Ohio Department of Transportation at 6:28 a.m. between the Mosteller...
SHARONVILLE, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a field fire on Cornell Road in Blue Ash

BLUE ASH, Ohio — Reports of a field fire on Cornell Road in Blue Ash.
BLUE ASH, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Timberlakes Drive in Harrison

HARRISON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Timberlakes Drive in Harrison.
HARRISON, OH
WLWT 5

Two lanes are blocked on the interstate in Camp Washington

CINCINNATI — The two left lanes are blocked on northbound I-75 in Camp Washington after a crash, Monday afternoon. The crash was reported between the Western Hills Viaduct and the Hopple Street exit's by police...
CINCINNATI, OH

