WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries at Colerain Avenue in South Cumminsville
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries at Colerain Avenue in South Cumminsville.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with possible entrapment on US-52 in Anderson Township
COLDSTREAM, Ohio — Reports of a crash with possible entrapment on US-52 in Anderson Township.
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Reading Road in North Avondale
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Reading Road in North Avondale.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Eastern Avenue in Elsmere
ELSMERE, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Eastern Avenue in Elsmere.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Colerain Avenue in Colerain Township
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Colerain Avenue in Colerain Township.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries involving a Metro bus on 5th Street in Downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries involving a Metro bus on 5th Street in Downtown Cincinnati.
WLWT 5
Two lanes blocked on I-275 in Sharonville due to a crash
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — The two center lanes are blocked on westbound I-275 in Sharonville after a crash, Monday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported by the Ohio Department of Transportation at 6:28 a.m. between the Mosteller...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Glenway Avenue in West Price Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Glenway Avenue in West Price Hill.
WLWT 5
Police: Two transported to hospital after crash into pole in East Price Hill
CINCINNATI — A vehicle overturned and hit a pole on Glenway Avenue in East Price Hill, Monday morning. Police responded to a crash near the intersection of Glenway and Fairbanks avenues, where a vehicle was found overturned and a utility pole on the ground. Two people were transported to...
WLWT 5
Reports of a field fire on Cornell Road in Blue Ash
BLUE ASH, Ohio — Reports of a field fire on Cornell Road in Blue Ash.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Timberlakes Drive in Harrison
HARRISON, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Timberlakes Drive in Harrison.
Fire crews expected to stay on scene much of the night following fire in West Carrollton
WEST CARROLLTON — A fire at a scrap yard in West Carrollton has been burning now for several hours since Sunday afternoon. Firefighters from several departments remain on scene trying to put out the fire at the Cohen Recycling on Farmersville-West Carrollton Road. They are also warning people to...
Man dead after motorcycle crash in Middletown ID’d
The Butler County Coroner's Office has since identified the man as 42-year-old Christopher C. Parshall of Middletown.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police starting two-week traffic enforcement blitz Monday
CINCINNATI — Take it slow out on the roadways. Cincinnati police are starting a citywide traffic blitz Monday. The blitz will last two weeks, during which officers will issue tickets from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. each day through Oct. 21. Police used data and community input to identify...
WLWT 5
Two lanes are blocked on the interstate in Camp Washington
CINCINNATI — The two left lanes are blocked on northbound I-75 in Camp Washington after a crash, Monday afternoon. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported between the Western Hills Viaduct and the Hopple Street exit's by police...
linknky.com
#All4AvaGrace gathers nationwide support for Campbell County cheerleader seriously injured in crash
You didn’t have to look far Friday night on the sidelines of Ryle High School’s football field to see something was missing. Ava Markus, a junior cheerleader, was seriously injured in a car crash in Cold Spring on Sunday. She remains in the hospital. “Big part of the...
Multiple departments respond to Dayton carryout fire
According to Huber Heights dispatch, a fire broke out at Khan's Drive-in and Carryout at 2714 Valley Pike around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday.
WLWT 5
Coroner: 19-year-old woman dies days after crash along I-75 in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — A 19-year-old woman is dead after a crash involving a tractor-trailer along I-75 in Boone County last week. It happened on Oct. 4 around 12:04 a.m. when the Boone County Sheriff’s Office said a vehicle was traveling in the left lane when it stopped for an unknown reason just over a hillcrest.
WLWT 5
Reports of a pedestrian struck, injuries at Cedar and Hamilton avenues in College Hill
CINCINNATI — Reports of a pedestrian struck, injuries at Cedar and Hamilton avenues in College Hill.
WLWT 5
Police: 1 found dead after car crash turns into felonious assault outside gas station in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — One person is dead after a car crash turned into an assault outside a gas station in Hamilton. It happened around 7:02 p.m. when officers responded to a Marathon Gas Station on Fairgrove Avenue for a car crash that turned into a felonious assault. When officers...
