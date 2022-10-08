ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, OH

Comments / 7

Eric Jasper
2d ago

middletown Ohio....every single day up here someone is losing something to 1 of these people. Very seldom does anything happen about it. Still missing our $800 Husqvarna Mower some guy walked off with ON VIDEO at 3a.m. IN THE SNOW with it resting on a red flyer wagon...and the multiple Hand pushed mowers, Weed Eaters, Blowers, ANYTHING ALUMINUM or COPPER lol...seriously though its bad up here with the thieving.

Reply
3
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Middletown, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Middletown, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WHIO Dayton

Police shoot, kill 1 in Butler County; BCI investigating

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP — Ohio’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) was requested by the Fairfield Township Police Department to investigate an officer shooting a suspect involved in a murder, according to our news partners at WCPO. Hamilton Police were called to an altercation in the 1900 block of Fairgrove...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Camera#Police#Dirt Bikes#Property Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WLWT 5

Police: Homicide suspect shot, killed by officers in Fairfield Township

FAIRFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A homicide suspect is dead after a confrontation with police in Fairfield Township Saturday night. It all began around 7 p.m. when officers responded to a Marathon Gas Station on Fairgrove Avenue for a car crash that turned into a felonious assault. When officers and...
HAMILTON, OH
WRBI Radio

UPDATE: Pedestrian struck and killed in Aurora

— The identity of the victim of last Thursday’s deadly vehicle vs. pedestrian accident on US 50 in Aurora has been released by the Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office. 39-year-old Brian Brown was a resident of the nearby Heart House homeless shelter. That accident remains under investigation. (Original story...
AURORA, IN
Fox 19

Motorcyclist dies following crash in Middletown, police say

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) -Middletown police are investigating a fatal motorcycle accident that happened Saturday afternoon. According to police, officers were called to Roosevelt Blvd. and Carolina Street around 2:15 p.m. When they arrived, they found the motorcyclist dead at the scene. It is unclear how the accident occurred. Speed and...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
Fox 19

19-year-old NKY woman dies from I-75 crash

WALTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A 19-year-old woman has died from injuries she suffered in a crash last week on Interstate 75 south of the Richwood exit in northern Kentucky, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Brianna Pyles of Burlington was pronounced dead Friday at the University of Cincinnati...
BURLINGTON, KY
Fox 19

Tri-State police officer shot in head back home, family says

CLEARCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A Clearcreek Township police officer who was shot in the head is back home enjoying college football and eating pizza, his family says. Officer Eric Ney says he thanks everyone for all the prayers, letters and well wishes. Ney, a 14-year police veteran, suffered a...
WARREN COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy