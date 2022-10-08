ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

HS Football Top 20 for Oct. 9: Stunning upset shakes up rankings, new team enters

You never know what can happen from week to week in New Jersey high school football. A week ago, Seton Hall Prep made a leap up to No. 5 after an impressive 17-0 shutout of Red Bank Catholic. This week, the Pirates were on the other end of a noteworthy result with a 20-17 loss to Paramus Catholic, which had been winless against New Jersey competition for the last three seasons.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
NJ.com

Times girls soccer notes, MCT edition: can any team stop Pennington?

While this is not the final week of the regular season, it sure feels like it, as the 2022 Mercer County Tournament is going to kick off this weekend. With just the eight teams in the championship bracket this season (the others will compete on the other side as well), the tournament has been shortened to three rounds, and we will know those teams this week after the Colonial Valley Conference schedule ends Tuesday. Saturday will be the four quarterfinal games, with the two semifinal matches set for Tuesday, October 18 on the Hopewell Valley turf. The final will be Thursday, October 20 at 5:15 p.m. back at Hopewell.
MERCER COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Elizabeth, NJ
Elizabeth, NJ
Sports
Union, NJ
Sports
City
Union, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Shabazz defats Newark Central

Despite a 37-yard touchdown catch from Ibn Hardin in the fourth quarter, Shabazz came away with a 26-6 win against Newark Central in Newark. Newark Central quarterback Ali Hillman finished 16-for-29 for 174 yards and a touchdown while Hardin had four receptions for 37 yards and a score. Quran McMillan...
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Toure’s late TD pushes Irvington past Montclair

Famah Toure scored a go-ahead touchdwon with less than a minute left in the game to push Irvington to a 22-21 win over Montclair, in Irvington. Toure punched in a rushing touchdown with :24 seconds left to cut Montclair’s lead to one , and then scored the 2-point conversion to make it a 22-21 lead for the Blue Knights (5-2).
IRVINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

Football: Harper leads as Paramus Catholic upsets No. 5 Seton Hall Prep

Kievon Harper had two rushing touchdowns as Paramus Catholic upset fifth-ranked Seton Hall Prep 20-17 at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field in West Orange. Paramus Catholic (2-4) took a 7-0 lead when they took the opening kickoff and drove 60 in 10 plays with Harper running it in from the five-yard line. Michael Sorrentino got the extra point, making it 7-0 with 8:31 left in the first quarter.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elijah Stewart
NJ.com

Kelly scores twice for Ramsey in win over Mahwah - Football recap

Dillon Kelly ran for two short touchdowns of three and two yards, respectively, for Ramsey in its 31-7 win over Mahwah in Mahwah. Robert Fuerst ran for a 12-yard score to put Ramsey up 7-0 in the fourth quarter. Ramsey then went up 24-7 at halftime behind a 21-point second quarter. Gunner Summers ran for a one-yard score, Kelly had one of his touchdowns and Colin Mazzola kicked a 28-yard field goal.
RAMSEY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#American Football#Union Football#Farmers
NJ.com

Girls volleyball: Results, links and scoreboards for Monday, Oct. 10

Northern Burlington (4-11) at West Windsor-Plainsboro North (2-11), 5:15pm. Bergen Tech (15-0) at Paterson Eastside (4-11-1), 4:15pm. Paramus Catholic (6-4) at Immaculate Heart (20-1), 4:15pm. River Dell (13-0) at Indian Hills (10-6), 4:15pm. Fair Lawn (13-1) at West Milford (7-5-1), 4:15pm. CAL. Pinelands (12-3) at Cedar Creek (7-7), 3:30pm. Absegami...
PARAMUS, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

West Side over Bayonne - Football recap

Junior Nasir Williams scored on a pick-six to lead West Side to a 44-6 win over Bayonne in Newark. The victory clinched the outright championship of the Super Football Conference Patriot Red Division for the Roughriders. West Side is now 6-0 and finished its division record with a 4-0 mark.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
224K+
Followers
126K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy