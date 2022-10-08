Read full article on original website
Herald & Review
Abracadabra: Bloomington makes Jacksonville Routt Catholic's offense disappear 1-0
A vice-like defensive effort helped Bloomington squeeze Jacksonville Routt Catholic 1-0 in a shutout performance in an Illinois girls volleyball matchup. Recently on September 29, Bloomington squared off with Champaign Central in a volleyball game. For more, click here. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader...
Herald & Review
Abingdon-Avon exerts defensive dominance to doom Canton 1-0
Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Saturday when Abingdon-Avon bottled Canton 1-0 in an Illinois boys soccer matchup on October 8. In recent action on September 30, Canton faced off against Beardstown and Abingdon-Avon took on Canton on September 28 at Canton High School. For a full recap, click here.
Herald & Review
Halt: Auburn refuses to yield to Pittsfield 34-0
Auburn's defense was a brick wall that stopped Pittsfield cold, resulting in a 34-0 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup. Auburn jumped in front of Pittsfield 7-0 to begin the second quarter. The Trojans fought to a 14-0 halftime margin at the Saukees' expense. Auburn struck to a...
Herald & Review
Score no more: Jacksonville Routt Catholic's defense is flawless in stopping Concord Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op 48-0
A suffocating defense helped Jacksonville Routt Catholic handle Concord Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op 48-0 in Illinois high school football action on October 8. Last season, Concord Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op and Jacksonville Routt Catholic faced off on October 7, 2021 at Concord Triopia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia Co-op. For a full recap, click here. Recently on September 24,...
Herald & Review
Kissing your sister: Champaign Centennial and Rantoul Township find lipsmacking impasse 3-3
Champaign Centennial and Rantoul Township waged a 3-3 standoff in a tough tilt in an Illinois boys soccer matchup. In recent action on September 29, Rantoul Township faced off against St Joseph-Ogden and Champaign Centennial took on Peoria Richwoods on September 27 at Peoria Richwoods High School. For more, click here.
25newsnow.com
25 Sports Football Friday Week 7: Big Schools Highlights
(25 News Now) - Pekin football just keeps on rolling. On Friday night, the state-ranked Dragons beat Canton 63-18 to move to 7-0 on the season. Dragons senior running back Kanye Tyler had 7 first-half touchdowns for Pekin. Elsewhere in the Mid-Illini, Washington beat Dunlap 24-7 to grab ahold of second place in the conference. Metamora was also a winner in week 7 with a 42-7 victory over Limestone.
Herald & Review
Pekin comes to play in easy win over Canton 63-18
Pekin raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 63-18 win over Canton in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 7. Last season, Pekin and Canton squared off with September 24, 2021 at Canton High School last season. For more, click here. Recently on September...
Herald & Review
Stop sign: Martinsville renders Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op's offense pointless 27-0
Martinsville didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op's attack in a virtuoso 27-0 performance in Illinois high school football on October 8. Recently on September 24, Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op squared off with Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran in a football game. For more,...
Herald & Review
Watch now: 'Fire department' Illinois defense extinguishes Iowa offense
CHAMPAIGN — In a defensive slugfest, Illinois found itself with its back against the wall in the second quarter. Twice in a span of two minutes, Illinois muffed a punt and fumbled to give Iowa the ball deep in opponent territory. Each time, the Illinois defense got a three-and-out....
Herald & Review
Ministry of defense: Virden North Mac blanks Gillespie 49-0
Virden North Mac's defense throttled Gillespie, resulting in a 49-0 shutout in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 7. Recently on September 23, Gillespie squared off with Vandalia in a football game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here. You're reading a news brief powered...
Illini football ends poll drought, ranked for first time in 11 years
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois football is ranked for the first time in 11 years. Following back-to-back wins over Wisconsin and Iowa — the first time Illinois has beaten those two programs in the same season since 1989 — the Illini made their season debut in the AP Top 25, coming in at No. 24.
Herald & Review
Farmer City Blue Ridge passes stress test against Flanagan/Cornell/Woodland Co-Op 38-28
Farmer City Blue Ridge called "game" in the waning moments of a 38-28 defeat of Flanagan/Cornell/Woodland Co-Op on October 7 in Illinois football action. Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 14-14 duel in the first quarter. The Knights' offense darted in front for...
Herald & Review
Danville thumps Champaign Central in punishing decision 41-6
Danville built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 41-6 win over Champaign Central in Illinois high school football action on October 7. Last season, Danville and Champaign Central squared off with August 27, 2021 at Danville High School last season. For a full recap, click here. You're reading a news...
Herald & Review
Havana-Midwest Central Coop blitzes Hamilton West Hancock Co-Op in dominating victory 54-6
Havana-Midwest Central Coop painted a masterpiece of offensive football all over the canvas of Hamilton West Hancock Co-Op's defense for a 54-6 win on October 7 in Illinois football. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and...
Herald & Review
Convincing fashion: Mahomet-Seymour handles Taylorville 58-6
Impressive was a ready adjective for Mahomet-Seymour's 58-6 throttling of Taylorville in an Illinois high school football matchup. In recent action on September 23, Mahomet-Seymour faced off against Charleston and Taylorville took on Effingham on September 23 at Effingham High School. For a full recap, click here. You're reading a...
Herald & Review
Effingham St. Anthony boys golf team wins Class 1A State Tournament title
BLOOMINGTON -- The Effingham St. Anthony boys golf team won the program's fifth state title on Saturday at the Class 1A State Tournament played at Prairie Vista Golf Course in Bloomington. The Bulldogs shot a state-best combined score of 618, finishing five strokes ahead of Chicago Latin's score of 623.
Herald & Review
Blowout: Decatur St. Teresa delivers statement win over Tuscola 38-7
Decatur St. Teresa dominated from start to finish in an imposing 38-7 win over Tuscola in an Illinois high school football matchup. Decatur St. Teresa opened with a 24-7 advantage over Tuscola through the first quarter. Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the second and third quarters,...
Herald & Review
Skyy Clark feeling like his old self in time to contribute to Illinois' backcourt
CHAMPAIGN — The date August 2 is fresh in Skyy Clark’s mind. It was the last day before he and the team headed back home from summer workouts, but it also was an important moment in his return from his ACL tear. He remembers hitting a three and...
thechampaignroom.com
Illinois enters AP Top 25 for first time since 2011
For the first time since 2011, Illinois Football is ranked. The Illini checked in to the AP Top 25 poll at No. 24 on Sunday afternoon, snapping the longest drought of any Power Five team. Kansas previously held that honor before jumping into the rankings last week. Since the Rose...
Small Town in Illinois Crowned Pumpkin Capital of the World
As soon as October starts people go crazy looking for the perfect pumpkin. You might want to look at visiting Morton, Illinois because it's the Pumpkin Capital of the World. Since 1978 when the former Illinois governor named Morton the Pumpkin Capital people from all over come to visit the small town every year. Especially during the giant Pumpkin Festival which brings in close to 75,000 people to the town. So why Morton? The Nestle/Libby's Plant which is located in Morton produced 82% of the canned pumpkin in the world. So, when you buy that canned pumpkin in the store most likely it has come from Morton, Illinois.
