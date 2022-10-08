Read full article on original website
Girls volleyball: Results, links and scoreboards for Monday, Oct. 10
Northern Burlington (4-11) at West Windsor-Plainsboro North (2-11), 5:15pm. Bergen Tech (15-0) at Paterson Eastside (4-11-1), 4:15pm. Paramus Catholic (6-4) at Immaculate Heart (20-1), 4:15pm. River Dell (13-0) at Indian Hills (10-6), 4:15pm. Fair Lawn (13-1) at West Milford (7-5-1), 4:15pm. CAL. Pinelands (12-3) at Cedar Creek (7-7), 3:30pm. Absegami...
Football: Harper leads as Paramus Catholic upsets No. 5 Seton Hall Prep
Kievon Harper had two rushing touchdowns as Paramus Catholic upset fifth-ranked Seton Hall Prep 20-17 at Brendan P. Tevlin Memorial Field in West Orange. Paramus Catholic (2-4) took a 7-0 lead when they took the opening kickoff and drove 60 in 10 plays with Harper running it in from the five-yard line. Michael Sorrentino got the extra point, making it 7-0 with 8:31 left in the first quarter.
Bergen County Tournament boys soccer roundup for quarterfinal games, Oct. 9
Albert Carilli scored a goal and an assist to lead Ramapo, No. 17 in NJ.com’s Top 20, past Garfield 4-1 in the quarterfinal round of the Bergen County Tournament in Franklin Lakes. Ramapo (9-0-1) outshot Garfield 12-3 in the game. Ryan DeKorte, Dylan Bodart and Damian DiLisio also had...
HS Football Top 20 for Oct. 9: Stunning upset shakes up rankings, new team enters
You never know what can happen from week to week in New Jersey high school football. A week ago, Seton Hall Prep made a leap up to No. 5 after an impressive 17-0 shutout of Red Bank Catholic. This week, the Pirates were on the other end of a noteworthy result with a 20-17 loss to Paramus Catholic, which had been winless against New Jersey competition for the last three seasons.
Times girls soccer notes, MCT edition: can any team stop Pennington?
While this is not the final week of the regular season, it sure feels like it, as the 2022 Mercer County Tournament is going to kick off this weekend. With just the eight teams in the championship bracket this season (the others will compete on the other side as well), the tournament has been shortened to three rounds, and we will know those teams this week after the Colonial Valley Conference schedule ends Tuesday. Saturday will be the four quarterfinal games, with the two semifinal matches set for Tuesday, October 18 on the Hopewell Valley turf. The final will be Thursday, October 20 at 5:15 p.m. back at Hopewell.
Football: St. Thomas Aquinas blanks Rahway (PHOTOS)
St. Thomas Aquinas rolled to a 33-0 home victory over Rahway, in Edison. The win improves the Trojans’ winning streak to six, which puts their season record at 6-1. St. Thomas Aquinas has not taken a loss since it suffered a 26-21 in a season-opener against Timber Creek. The...
Union County Tournament girls soccer roundup for first-round games Oct. 8
Lauren McCauley scored twice to lead fifth-seeded Governor Livingston to a 3-0 win over twelfth-seeded Johnson in a Union County Tournament girls soccer first round game in Berkeley Heights. Governor Livingston (7-6) will visit fourth-seeded Summit in Thursday’s quarterfinal. All three goals were scored in the second half. McCauley...
Field Hockey: LIVE Updates, results, links and featured coverage for Mon., Oct. 10
Hackettstown field hockey hosts North Hunterdon in 2022 Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex quarterfinals — MONDAY, OCT. 10.
No. 18 Freehold Township edges Old Bridge - Boys soccer recap
Aidan Englander connected after the break as Freehold Township, No. 18 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 1-0, over Old Bridge in Monroe. With the win, Freehold Township (9-3) snapped a two-game losing streak. Old Bridge is now 7-3-3. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes...
Football: No. 17 Pennsauken survives wild 4th, tops Willingboro for division title
Premier Wynn’s touchdown off a fumble recovery in the end zone with 1:10 remaining gave Pennsauken, No. 17 in the NJ.com Top 20, the lead for good in a dramatic 31-28 win over Willingboro in Pennsauken. The win clinched the WJFL-Liberty Division title for Pennsauken (6-0). Pennsauken led, 19-0...
Jones, fast start power Colonia over Perth Amboy - Football recap
A 17-0 second quarter - part of a big first half for Colonia - powered the Patriots to a 24-14 victory over Perth Amboy in Woodbridge. Patriots quarterback Jaeden Jones followed up his 21-yard run to paydirt in the first quarter by tossing two touchdown passes in the second quarter. The first in that sequence went 38 yards to Aiden Derkack, while the second went 25 yards to Patrick Miller.
Football: Westfield shuts out Somerville to win 5th in a row
Dylan Wragg rushed for a pair of touchdowns to lift Westfield to its fifth win in a row, a 37-0 win over Somerville in Somerville. Wragg scored on TD runs of 5 and 3 yards for Westfield (5-1). Trey Brown threw a 76-yard TD pass to Peter Del Re, while Aidan Harper also rushed for a TD.
Football: Pierce Olsen, Lamar Hicks lead Red Bank Regional past Neptune
After starting 0-2, Red Bank Regional has now won three in a row following its 35-7 victory over Neptune in Neptune. Pierce Olsen contributed two touchdowns for Red Bank Regional while Lamar Hicks had both a rushing and receiving score. Neptune fell to 0-5-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
Greg Schiano fires Sean Gleeson, but there’s no quick fix for this Rutgers offense | Politi
Six games into his third season back at Rutgers, Greg Schiano has mashed the reset button. He looked at his inept offense, by far the biggest reason the Scarlet Knights are riding a three-game losing streak, and fired his hand-picked coordinator. He made the kind of win-now move you might...
Girls volleyball: Can’t-miss matches for the week of Oct. 10

Marlboro RB taken to hospital as precaution as Jackson Memorial wins thriller
A scary situation unfolded during the third quarter of the Jackson Memorial vs. Marlboro game on Saturday afternoon. Marlboro running back Matt Cassidy had to be taken by an ambulance off the field after he was sandwiched by two Jackson players on a play with 8:57 remaining in the third quarter.
West Side over Bayonne - Football recap
Junior Nasir Williams scored on a pick-six to lead West Side to a 44-6 win over Bayonne in Newark. The victory clinched the outright championship of the Super Football Conference Patriot Red Division for the Roughriders. West Side is now 6-0 and finished its division record with a 4-0 mark.
Football: No. 15 North Brunswick defeats New Brunswick
North Brunswick, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, took control early as it defeated New Brunswick 41-10 in New Brunswick and improved to 6-0. North Brunswick jumped out to a 20-3 at halftime before adding three more touchdowns in the fourth quarter. As a team, the Raiders have not...
Football: Snyder rolls past Hoboken
Snyder rolled to a 34-6 home win over Hoboken, in Jersey City. The Tigers (4-2) led 20-0 at the half. Isaiah Blanks put the Redwings (2-4) on the board by throwing a 10-yard scoring strike to Xaiden Simmons in the fourth quarter. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now...
Phillipsburg football avenges loss from last season in home win over Bridgewater-Raritan
Last season, the Phillipsburg High School football team’s offense never got going in a frustrating 17-7 loss to Bridgewater-Raritan. Facing the same opponent at Maloney stadium on Friday night, the Stateliners overcame a slow start to remain undefeated with a 28-13 victory in a Big Central Conference American Silver Division matchup.
