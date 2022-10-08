Better Business Bureau to host haunted Victorian ball for Night Of Excellence

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado (BBB) will host a haunted Victorian ball in celebration of its 28th year hosting the annual Night of Excellence gala on Friday, Oct. 21.

The 2022 Night of Excellence will take place at the historic Colorado Springs City Auditorium from 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Guests are asked to dress in Victorian or Gothic formal wear to enjoy a buffet dinner and performances.

Tickets must be purchased online in advance here .

Since 1995, BBB of Southern Colorado has recognized businesses for superior customer service. The Excellence in Customer Service (EICS) Award is a comprehensive customer service improvement program run by volunteers. All BBB Accredited Businesses in Southern Colorado are invited to participate.

Five finalists are contending for BBB’s Excellence in Customer Service Award for 2022 including:

Bob Penkhus Motor Company

Hardcastle Heating & Air

McCloskey Motors

Peak Structural, Inc.

WireNut Home Services

Awards will be presented for Excellence in Customer Service at the event.

