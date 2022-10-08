ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

Things heat in Week 7 as teams push for the postseason

By Izzy Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ex6el_0iQvMiqm00

(WVNS)– Here are the scores from week 7 games across the area.

Greenbrier West 0, James Monroe 27

Greenbrier East 13, Oak Hill 26

Sherman 7, Summers County 54

Richwood 18, Wyoming East 37

Meadow Bridge 28, Webster County 0

Nicholas County 51, Braxton 0

Midland Trail 44, Liberty 14

Huntington 42, Woodrow Wilson 15

Man 41, Shady Spring 22

Mount View 7, Van 8

Bluefield 48, PikeView 26

Tazewell 49, Richlands 37

Princeton 13, Hurricane 49

