Things heat in Week 7 as teams push for the postseason
(WVNS)– Here are the scores from week 7 games across the area.
Greenbrier West 0, James Monroe 27
Greenbrier East 13, Oak Hill 26
Sherman 7, Summers County 54
Richwood 18, Wyoming East 37
Meadow Bridge 28, Webster County 0
Nicholas County 51, Braxton 0
Midland Trail 44, Liberty 14
Huntington 42, Woodrow Wilson 15
Man 41, Shady Spring 22
Mount View 7, Van 8
Bluefield 48, PikeView 26
Tazewell 49, Richlands 37
Princeton 13, Hurricane 49Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.
Comments / 0