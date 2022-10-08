Things heat in Week 7 as teams push for the postseason

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – After a week’s delay, chili night is back on! Director of Beckley Events, Jill Moorefield says not much has changed when it comes to vendors. “It’s been a popular tradition for fall to come out to chili night and, ya know we hope that people will support it again this year.” […]

BECKLEY, WV ・ 5 DAYS AGO