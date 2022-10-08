Read full article on original website
Herald & Review
Effingham St. Anthony boys golf team wins Class 1A State Tournament title
BLOOMINGTON -- The Effingham St. Anthony boys golf team won the program's fifth state title on Saturday at the Class 1A State Tournament played at Prairie Vista Golf Course in Bloomington. The Bulldogs shot a state-best combined score of 618, finishing five strokes ahead of Chicago Latin's score of 623.
Prep Football Recap for Oct. 7, 2022
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Ridgeview-Lexington came up with five takeaways and beat Eureka, 21-17, in a battle of state-ranked and undefeated teams on Friday. The Mustangs, ranked No. 2 in class 1A, improve to 7-0 on the season. Here are the week 7 scores: Peoria High def. Bloomington, 54-0 Normal West def. Quincy Notre Dame, […]
Herald & Review
Kissing your sister: Champaign Centennial and Rantoul Township find lipsmacking impasse 3-3
Champaign Centennial and Rantoul Township waged a 3-3 standoff in a tough tilt in an Illinois boys soccer matchup. In recent action on September 29, Rantoul Township faced off against St Joseph-Ogden and Champaign Centennial took on Peoria Richwoods on September 27 at Peoria Richwoods High School. For more, click here.
Herald & Review
Abracadabra: Bloomington makes Jacksonville Routt Catholic's offense disappear 1-0
A vice-like defensive effort helped Bloomington squeeze Jacksonville Routt Catholic 1-0 in a shutout performance in an Illinois girls volleyball matchup. Recently on September 29, Bloomington squared off with Champaign Central in a volleyball game. For more, click here. You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader...
channel1450.com
Last Minute Touchdown Gives Maroa-Forsyth Massive Win Over Williamsville
Maroa-Forsyth trailed 20-10 heading into the fourth quarter. Mitch Williams caught a 40 yard touchdown from Kaiden Maurer with 1:03 to play to give the Trojans a four point lead. Maurer then intercepted a Bullet pass in the end zone as time expired to give Maroa-Forsyth a 24-20 victory over Williamsville in a battle of the final two undefeated teams in the Sangamo conference. Aiden Riser scored two rushing touchdowns for the Trojans, Jackson Workman caught two touchdowns from Jake Seman in the first half.
Herald & Review
Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond darts by Arcola in easy victory 49-21
Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Arcola for a 49-21 victory in Illinois high school football on October 7. Arthur Lovington Atwood Hammond opened with a 7-0 advantage over Arcola through the first quarter. The Knights fought to a 28-7 halftime margin at the Purple...
Herald & Review
Bismarck-Henning smacks Georgetown-Ridge Farm in shutout victory 59-0
Bismarck-Henning's version of rock-solid defense completely stymied Georgetown-Ridge Farm 59-0 during this Illinois football game. In recent action on September 23, Bismarck-Henning faced off against Fithian Oakwood and Georgetown-Ridge Farm took on Catlin Salt Fork on September 23 at Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School. For a full recap, click here. You're...
Herald & Review
Danville thumps Champaign Central in punishing decision 41-6
Danville built a comfortable first-quarter advantage in a 41-6 win over Champaign Central in Illinois high school football action on October 7. Last season, Danville and Champaign Central squared off with August 27, 2021 at Danville High School last season. For a full recap, click here. You're reading a news...
Herald & Review
Stop sign: Martinsville renders Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op's offense pointless 27-0
Martinsville didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op's attack in a virtuoso 27-0 performance in Illinois high school football on October 8. Recently on September 24, Kincaid South Fork/Edinburg/Morrisonville Co-Op squared off with Edwardsville Metro-East Lutheran in a football game. For more,...
Herald & Review
Catlin Salt Fork dismantles Westville in convincing manner 39-14
Impressive was a ready adjective for Catlin Salt Fork's 39-14 throttling of Westville in Illinois high school football on October 7. In recent action on September 23, Catlin Salt Fork faced off against Georgetown-Ridge Farm and Westville took on Hoopeston/Armstrong/Schlarman Co-Op on September 24 at Westville High School. For more, click here.
Herald & Review
El Paso-Gridley rolls like thunder over Heyworth 49-20
El Paso-Gridley showed no mercy to Heyworth, leading from end-to-end in an authoritative 49-20 victory in an Illinois high school football matchup. The last time El Paso-Gridley and Heyworth played in a 42-14 game on October 8, 2021. For a full recap, click here. Recently on September 23, Heyworth squared...
Herald & Review
Convincing fashion: Mahomet-Seymour handles Taylorville 58-6
Impressive was a ready adjective for Mahomet-Seymour's 58-6 throttling of Taylorville in an Illinois high school football matchup. In recent action on September 23, Mahomet-Seymour faced off against Charleston and Taylorville took on Effingham on September 23 at Effingham High School. For a full recap, click here. You're reading a...
Herald & Review
Watch now: 'Fire department' Illinois defense extinguishes Iowa offense
CHAMPAIGN — In a defensive slugfest, Illinois found itself with its back against the wall in the second quarter. Twice in a span of two minutes, Illinois muffed a punt and fumbled to give Iowa the ball deep in opponent territory. Each time, the Illinois defense got a three-and-out....
Illini football ends poll drought, ranked for first time in 11 years
CHAMPAIGN — Illinois football is ranked for the first time in 11 years. Following back-to-back wins over Wisconsin and Iowa — the first time Illinois has beaten those two programs in the same season since 1989 — the Illini made their season debut in the AP Top 25, coming in at No. 24.
thechampaignroom.com
Illinois enters AP Top 25 for first time since 2011
For the first time since 2011, Illinois Football is ranked. The Illini checked in to the AP Top 25 poll at No. 24 on Sunday afternoon, snapping the longest drought of any Power Five team. Kansas previously held that honor before jumping into the rankings last week. Since the Rose...
Herald & Review
Skyy Clark feeling like his old self in time to contribute to Illinois' backcourt
CHAMPAIGN — The date August 2 is fresh in Skyy Clark’s mind. It was the last day before he and the team headed back home from summer workouts, but it also was an important moment in his return from his ACL tear. He remembers hitting a three and...
985theriver.com
Marshall man flown to hospital following motorcycle wreck on US 40 in Clark County
CLARK CO, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person has been flown to a hospital following a motorcycle wreck on US 40. According to Illinois State Police, the crash occurred on US 40, just east of Sanders Lane and west of the town of Marshall at approximately 4:14 p.m. on Sunday, October 9.
Herald & Review
Oct. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Decatur and Macon County
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Decatur: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Decatur community. It looks to reach a comfortable 76 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on herald-review.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Herald & Review
Decatur and Macon County neighbors: Obituaries for October 10
Read through the obituaries published today in Herald and Review. (1) update to this series since Updated 19 min ago.
Herald & Review
On Biz: Krekel’s in Forsyth, University Dogs and Taqueria La Perlita
At the beginning of the week, Taqueria La Perlita joined with University Dogs, located at 1105 W. Wood St., Decatur, began serving food off a larger menu than customers are used to. Taqueria La Perlita restaurants are located at 495 N. 22nd St., Decatur, inside the Hickory Point Mall, and...
